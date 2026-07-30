Road Marking Materials Market worth $9.38 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Road Marking Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 7.33 billion in 2026 to USD 9.38 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Road Marking Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Road Marking Materials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.33 billion

USD 7.33 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.38 billion

USD 9.38 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.1%

Road Marking Materials Market Trends & Insights:

The road marking materials market will continue to evolve as road authorities and infrastructure operators globally increasingly focus on improving road safety, optimizing asset performance, and increasing the lifespan of road infrastructure assets. The demand for marker materials that provide higher performance through better adhesion, wear resistance, and visibility characteristics is spurring new developments in formulations and application methods. Additionally, the adoption of digital infrastructure and connected mobility concepts across a broader set of countries will drive the creation of marker solutions optimized for better guidance and integrated operation. With infrastructure spending and maintenance becoming a focus in many regions, market players will continue to innovate around sustainable, efficient, and high-performance materials.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR (6.0%) during the forecast period.

By application, the airport marking segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (6.5%) during the forecast period.

By type, the cold plastic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (6.6%) during the forecast period.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG INDUSTRIES, INC (US), Swarco (Austria), 3M (US), and Geveko Marking (Sweden) were identified as leading players in the road marking materials market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Kataline Ltd. (India), VIS SIGNS Private Limited (India), and PROMAX Road Marking (India) are leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The global road marking materials market is evolving with the growing need for safer, smarter, and more efficient transportation infrastructure worldwide. Increasing urbanization, expansion of road networks, and the development of advanced mobility systems are encouraging the adoption of reliable marking solutions that improve lane visibility, traffic organization, and road user safety. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced materials with improved durability, reflectivity, weather resistance, and application efficiency to meet the requirements of modern infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the integration of innovative solutions such as smart coatings, enhanced retroreflective materials, and sustainable formulations is supporting the transition toward next-generation road marking systems across highways, airports, industrial facilities, and urban transportation networks.

The water-based type segment is expected to account for the largest share of the road marking materials market during the forecast period in terms of value.

The waterborne technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the road marking materials market during the forecast period in terms of value, driven by increasing adoption of environmentally compliant and low-VOC formulations. Growing regulatory emphasis on reducing emissions, coupled with rising demand for sustainable road maintenance practices, is encouraging the use of waterborne marking materials across highways, urban roads, parking facilities, and airports. Additionally, continuous improvements in drying performance, durability, and application efficiency are supporting the widespread adoption of waterborne technologies in both developed and emerging markets.

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By application, road and highway marking is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

By application, the road and highway marking segment is expected to account for the largest share of the road marking materials market in terms of volume during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by continuous investments in highway construction, road maintenance, and transportation infrastructure modernization across developed and emerging economies. Increasing emphasis on enhancing road safety, lane visibility, and traffic management, along with the need for durable and cost-effective pavement marking solutions, is expected to sustain demand for road and highway marking materials throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest share of the road marking materials industry during the forecast period, driven by extensive investments in road infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and expanding transportation networks across major economies. Government initiatives focused on highway construction, smart city development, and road safety improvements are accelerating the demand for high-performance road marking materials. Additionally, rising vehicle ownership, increasing road maintenance activities, and the growing adoption of durable and environmentally compliant marking solutions are expected to reinforce the region's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

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Key Players

Some of the leading road marking materials companies in this market include The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG INDUSTRIES, INC (US), Swarco (Austria), 3M (US), Geveko Marking (Sweden), among others.

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