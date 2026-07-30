Black Book Research: Saudi Arabia Ranks No. 1 Among Next-Wave EHR Markets as National Buying Cycle Accelerates

Black Book study of 128 Saudi health IT leaders finds interoperability, cybersecurity, regulatory agility and in-country delivery are reshaping procurement.

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Black Book Research today released the Saudi Arabia EHR and Healthcare IT Competitive Intelligence Report: Expanded Q2 2026 Survey Edition, an in-depth examination of the electronic health record and healthcare technology market developing across Saudi health clusters, private providers, specialty institutions and national digital-health programs.

The Saudi Arabia publication is the first of three individual country studies following Black Book's global analysis of 13 next-wave EHR growth markets. Black Book ranked Saudi Arabia as the leading immediate international expansion market, with dedicated studies of Ireland and Malaysia scheduled to follow. The new Saudi report evaluates EHR platforms, hospital information systems and supporting healthcare technology requirements across interoperability, NPHIES connectivity, clinical workflows, cybersecurity, privacy, implementation, local support and long-term commercial sustainability.

The research is based on responses from 128 Saudi healthcare IT leaders with direct influence over technology selection, implementation and modernization decisions. Participants included CIOs, digital-health executives, clinical informatics leaders, EHR and application executives, interoperability and data leaders, cybersecurity and privacy executives, revenue-cycle and NPHIES leaders, transformation executives and procurement stakeholders.

Saudi Buyers Are Selecting an Operating Model, Not Just an EHR

Black Book found that Saudi healthcare organizations are moving beyond isolated hospital-system purchases and conventional EHR replacement projects.

Buyers are increasingly evaluating whether a vendor can support a connected clinical, administrative and financial operating environment spanning:

Core EHR and hospital information systems

NPHIES and SeHE interoperability

Clinical and revenue-cycle workflows

Patient identity and longitudinal data

PDPL, consent and data-rights controls

Cybersecurity and business continuity

Patient access and virtual care

Local implementation and support capacity

Five-year operating economics and measurable outcomes

"Saudi healthcare buyers are no longer evaluating a standalone clinical record," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "They are determining which suppliers can make clinical operations, NPHIES transactions, national exchange, privacy, cybersecurity, local implementation and financial performance function together under accountable governance."

2026 Vendor Results Reveal a Closely Contested Market

Eight vendors met Black Book's requirements for inclusion in the complete Saudi Arabia comparative scorecard: Altera Digital Health, Balsam United/OASIS, Dedalus, Epic, InterSystems, MEDITECH, Oracle Health and Philips Tasy. The study identified a closely contested leading tier, with Oracle Health and InterSystems producing the strongest overall performance patterns while demonstrating different market advantages.

Oracle Health achieved its strongest results in enterprise strategy, cluster scalability, transformation execution, reliability and Saudi delivery capacity. InterSystems distinguished itself in NPHIES and SeHE interoperability, data quality, privacy architecture and platform openness.

NPHIES, Cybersecurity and Regulatory Agility Become Procurement Gates

The study found that Saudi technology leaders are treating interoperability, compliance and operational resilience as fundamental vendor-qualification requirements rather than post-selection implementation tasks.

Among participating Saudi healthcare IT leaders:

98% rated NPHIES, SeHE and interoperability maturity as critical or high priority

98% prioritized Saudi regulatory and compliance agility

97% identified cybersecurity and software-supply-chain resilience as critical or high priority

94% rated Saudi strategic alignment and in-country delivery capacity as critical or high priority

The findings indicate that vendors unable to demonstrate working Saudi integrations, local implementation resources and credible compliance controls before contract award may be eliminated despite strong global product credentials.

National Transformation Is Expanding the Addressable Market

Saudi Arabia's healthcare technology opportunity is supported by the restructuring of care delivery around 20 regional health clusters and the continued expansion of national digital-health services. The broader market assessment cited more than 31 million reported Sehhaty beneficiaries, 241 facilities connected to Seha Virtual Hospital and more than 365,000 reported virtual-hospital beneficiaries. The study projects that adjacent platform categories-including interoperability, analytics, patient access, virtual care and workflow technology may expand faster than the core acute-care EHR market through 2030.

Different Saudi Provider Segments Will Produce Different Winners

Black Book concluded that no single platform should be considered the automatic choice for every Saudi healthcare organization. Health clusters, tertiary medical cities, private hospital groups, mid-sized hospitals, specialty facilities and ambulatory networks have materially different requirements for scalability, clinical depth, interoperability, implementation speed, local support and cost. The report therefore recommends that buyers reweight the 18 performance indicators according to organization type and require evidence tied to the proposed product version, named implementation team and Saudi operating model.

Research Methodology

Black Book surveyed 128 Saudi healthcare IT leaders between April and June 2026. Vendors were evaluated across 18 Saudi-specific qualitative performance indicators using organization-level controls designed to prevent disproportionate weighting from multiple respondents affiliated with the same provider. Vendor-directed, duplicate, anonymous, incentivized and unverifiable ballots were excluded. The results measure comparative buyer confidence and market fit. They are not certifications, market-share estimates, contract awards or universal procurement recommendations.

The complete vendor rankings, overall results, individual KPI scores, category leaders and buyer-segment recommendations are published exclusively in the downloadable report available through the Black Book Market Research website https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or email research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a global healthcare technology intelligence, benchmarking and market-analysis organization with an international research footprint supporting industry stakeholders in more than 40 countries. Its portfolio of country, regional and global studies, comparative vendor benchmarks, client-experience rankings and strategic outlooks is available through the Black Book Market Research website to health systems, hospitals, physician organizations, payers, governments, investors, consultants, procurement leaders and technology companies. Black Book's vendor-agnostic mission is to deliver objective, transparent intelligence that makes healthcare IT decision-making more accessible and affordable worldwide.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/saudi-arabia-ranks-no.-1-among-next-wave-ehr-markets-as-national-buyi-1198589