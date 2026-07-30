UNICO National Celebrates Landmark 103rd Annual Convention and Italian American Awards Gala Honoring Leadership, Service, and the American Dream

HPE CEO Antonio Neri Receives Lifetime Achievement Award as Organization Welcomes New Leadership and Looks Ahead to Nashville in 2027

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / UNICO National, the nation's largest Italian American service organization, concluded its 103rd Annual Convention and Italian American Awards Gala with an inspiring weekend celebrating leadership, heritage, and its enduring commitment to "Service Above Self."

The four-day convention brought together members, business executives, veterans, civic leaders, and community advocates from across the country for leadership meetings, networking, charitable initiatives, and cultural celebrations highlighting the strength of the Italian American community.

UNICO National stands apart as the nation's premier Italian American service organization by connecting the strength of local community service with the reach of global leadership. While its network of 100 chapters delivers scholarships, charitable programs, educational initiatives, and volunteer service in local communities, its annual gala convenes distinguished CEOs, entrepreneurs, military leaders, educators, and public officials whose accomplishments shape industries and impact communities around the world.

The convention culminated with the sold-out 103rd Annual Italian American Awards Gala, where Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership & Social Impact.

Born in Argentina to Italian parents, Neri's journey-from customer service engineer to leading one of the world's premier technology companies with more than 60,000 employees-embodies the perseverance, innovation, and determination that define both the Italian American experience and the American Dream. Under his leadership, HPE has built a culture centered on integrity, inclusion, innovation, and social responsibility, demonstrating that leadership is measured not only by business success but by its positive impact on society.

"Antonio exemplifies visionary leadership," said National President Brian Guarco. "His extraordinary career and commitment to creating opportunities for others embody the values of UNICO." UNICO also thanked HPE for its generous sponsorship of the gala and continued support of the organization's charitable mission.

The gala also honored Carl Graziano with the Fornelli Award, David Camilleri with the Basilone Award, Chris DiMattio with the Vastola Award, and Patrick O'Boyle with the Cianci Award, recognizing their extraordinary achievements in military service, business leadership, philanthropy, and preservation of Italian American heritage.

The convention also marked the installation of Brian Guarco as National President and Steven Calantone as Executive Vice President, ushering in a new chapter of leadership with an ambitious vision to promote the Italian American community. UNICO continues to invest more than $1 million annually in scholarships, charitable grants, veterans' programs, cancer research, mental health initiatives, educational outreach, and community service.

Members departed Orlando energized for the future as excitement now turns to Nashville where UNICO will host its 104th Annual Convention and Italian American Awards Gala on July 31, 2027.

Founded in 1922, UNICO National continues to preserve Italian American heritage while impacting lives through education, philanthropy, and volunteer service in communities across America.

Contact

UNICO National

consultant@unico.org

202-750-0248

SOURCE: UNICO National

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/unico-national-celebrates-landmark-103rd-annual-convention-and-italian-american-awards-ga-1197980