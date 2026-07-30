Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Gossan Resources Limited (TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) (XETRA: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gossan") is pleased to announce the release of its annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying documents for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The documents are available for viewing under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ platform.

The Company's Board of Directors will meet to call the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), targeted to be held during the month of October, 2026. A period of at least 60 days is typically required between the time the Board of Directors calls the meeting and the date on which an AGM is held. This allows a sufficient amount of time for the printing and distribution of the financial statements and other AGM related materials to shareholders. The "Notice of meeting and record date" related to the AGM, will be filed at a later date under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gossan Resources:

Gossan Resources Limited holds mineral exploration and development properties located in Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario, and Newfoundland. The Company's focus is the exploration of two properties; (1) its drill-ready Glitter Property, located in the zinc-copper-silver rich polymetallic Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; and, (2) the Gander Gold Project in Newfoundland. The Company's secondary focus is the sale, joint-venture, or co-development of its broadly diversified portfolio of multi-element properties. These properties are prospective for hosting gold and base metals as well as specialty "green-battery metals", vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. Gossan also has a deposit of high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite, and holds advance and production royalty interests in a high-purity silica sand deposit. The Company trades on the TSX Venture and the Frankfurt/Freiverkehr & Xetra Exchanges and currently has 67,459,471common shares outstanding.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, uncertainty over the outcome of any litigious matters, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307274

Source: Gossan Resources Limited