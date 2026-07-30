Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced the completion of the first phase of a project to install solar-powered water heating systems at hospitals across the country. According to an update posted by the ministry, the first phase covered nine government hospitals across the country's northern governorates with the nine systems providing a combined hot water storage capacity of 35,000 litres. The first phase of the project was implemented by Noor Solar Energy following a tender held in October last year. The project is aiming to install solar water heating systems in 33 ...

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