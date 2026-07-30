Black Tie CBD Expands Indoor & Exotic THCA Flower Collection with New Strains, $5 Add-On Offer and 30-Day Guarantee

The Only Hemp Brand to Win a High Times Cannabis Cup Expands Its 2026 THCA Flower Lineup With New Exotic Cultivars, Full-Panel COA Transparency, a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, and Customer Benefits No Dispensary Can Match

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Black Tie CBD, recognized by Insider Monkey's 2026 independent review as the #1 online THCA Flower brand, today announces the latest expansion of its 2026 lineup - introducing three new Exotic living-soil cultivars alongside three high-potency Indoor genetics now available at BlackTieCBD.net.

Known for its commitment to premium genetics, transparent laboratory testing, and carefully tiered flower categories, Black Tie has expanded its THCA Flower collection with several new Indoor and Exotic releases while continuing to offer benefits rarely found in either online hemp stores or traditional dispensaries.

The latest release introduces four Exotic cultivars and three Indoor selections, creating one of the most diverse premium flower lineups currently available through the Black Tie platform.

New Exotic THCA Flower Releases

Black Tie's Exotic Tier represents the highest level of flower offered within the company's catalog. Every Exotic cultivar is selected for terpene expression, visual appeal, smoking experience, and overall genetic quality before being approved for release.

The newest additions include:

Pixie Stix (EXOTIC)

Pixie Stix delivers one of the loudest flavor profiles in the current Exotic lineup. Derived from Grape Pie and Sherbet BX1 genetics, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid combines sugary fruit candy, sour citrus, and creamy vanilla notes into a dessert-like smoking experience. With over 3% total terpenes and more than 29% THCA, Pixie Stix has quickly become one of the most terpene-forward options available in Black Tie's catalog.

LuLu Lemon (EXOTIC)

Bright citrus aromas dominate this premium Exotic release. Lulu Lemon combines Lemon Tree and Cream Smoothie lineage to create a vibrant, daytime-friendly cultivar known for its lemon zest aroma, creamy sweetness, and energetic effects. Dense resin production and over 28% total cannabinoids help position Lulu Lemon among the most distinctive citrus-focused strains currently available through Black Tie CBD.

MOB (EXOTIC)

Known as "Mother of Berries," MOB is an indica-dominant hybrid that showcases exactly why berry-forward genetics remain popular among experienced flower enthusiasts. Sweet blueberry pie aromas, sugary skunk notes, and rich berry flavors define this small-batch release. With more than 28% THCA and dense trichome coverage, MOB brings both visual appeal and flavor complexity to the Exotic collection.

Why Black Tie's Exotic Tier Continues to Stand Out

The Exotic category is not simply a marketing label applied to every new release.

Black Tie's Exotic flower is cultivated using living soil methods and receives additional attention throughout production, including selective genetic sourcing, environmental monitoring, precision harvesting, and extended curing periods designed to maximize terpene preservation and overall smoking quality.

Every Exotic release is also accompanied by a Full Panel Certificate of Analysis that includes cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, and extensive safety screening. This allows customers to review detailed laboratory data before making a purchase decision.

In a market where many brands still rely on generic potency claims, transparency has become an increasingly important differentiator.

New Indoor THCA Flower Releases

While the Exotic collection often receives the spotlight, Black Tie's Indoor THCA Flower category continues to house many of the company's most popular and longest-running customer favorites.

Indoor flower is cultivated in carefully controlled environments designed to maintain consistency from harvest to harvest. This stability allows customers to return to the same strain and enjoy a similar experience with each purchase.

The newest Indoor additions include several cultivars that balance strong cannabinoid content with distinctive terpene profiles.

Sour Diesel (INDOOR)

Few names carry as much recognition in cannabis culture as Sour Diesel.

Known for its unmistakable fuel-forward aroma, Sour Diesel remains one of the most requested sativa-dominant cultivars on the market. Black Tie's Indoor release highlights the strain's signature diesel, earth, and skunk characteristics while delivering nearly 28% THCA content.

Consumers seeking daytime-friendly flower often gravitate toward Sour Diesel due to its energetic and mentally stimulating profile.

Black Mamba (INDOOR)

Black Mamba introduces a completely different experience.

This indica-dominant hybrid combines genetics linked to Blueberry and Northern Lights ancestry, producing rich notes of grapes, berries, earth, and subtle spice. Dark coloration, heavy trichome production, and nearly 29% THCA help establish Black Mamba as one of the more visually striking additions to the Indoor collection.

Designed primarily for evening use, Black Mamba appeals to customers who prioritize flavor complexity and a more relaxing experience.

Candy Gas (INDOOR)

Few strains in Black Tie's lineup possess the pedigree of Candy Gas.

Formerly known as Fruity Loops, Candy Gas earned first-place recognition in the High Times Hemp Cup for Best Legal Psychoactive Flower. Its combination of blueberry candy sweetness, tropical fruit, creamy undertones, and subtle gas notes has helped make it one of Black Tie's most recognizable Indoor cultivars.

With more than 29% THCA and award-winning genetics, Candy Gas continues to attract customers looking for flavor-focused flower backed by proven performance.

More Than Individual Strains

While new strain releases often generate the most attention, Black Tie CBD has simultaneously expanded the overall shopping experience by organizing its flower offerings into clearly defined categories.

Customers can now browse dedicated collections based on their preferred purchasing style and budget, including:

Exotic THCA Flower

Indoor THCA Flower

THCA Flower Smalls & Minis

Bulk THCA Flower

Each category serves a different purpose, allowing customers to choose between top-tier small-batch releases, value-focused options, or larger quantity purchases depending on their needs.

Premium Flower, Greater Value: THCA Flower Smalls & Minis

Not every customer is searching for the largest buds in the jar.

For many experienced flower enthusiasts, the priority is finding the same carefully cultivated genetics at a more accessible price point. That's exactly where Black Tie's THCA Flower Smalls & Minis fit into the lineup.

These naturally smaller buds are separated during the grading and packaging process, making them an excellent option for customers who prioritize aroma, potency, and smoking experience over larger bag appeal. Rather than representing a lower standard of cultivation, Smalls & Minis allow shoppers to enjoy premium Indoor flower while stretching their budget further.

Each batch is sold as its own product with an individual third-party Certificate of Analysis available on the product page, allowing customers to review cannabinoid content and compliance information before purchasing. The result is a category that delivers exceptional value without compromising Black Tie's commitment to transparency and quality.

For customers who enjoy trying multiple cultivars, stocking up on favorites, or simply maximizing value per purchase, the THCA Flower Smalls & Minis collection has become one of the fastest-growing sections of the Black Tie catalog.

Bulk THCA Flower for Personal and Commercial Buyers

Black Tie has also continued expanding its Bulk THCA Flower offerings to serve customers looking for larger quantities.

Unlike many retailers that limit purchases to smaller retail sizes, Black Tie offers qualifying Indoor, Exotic, and Greenhouse flower in quantities ranging from quarter pounds to pound options on select products, depending on availability.

The Bulk collection is designed for a wide range of buyers, including experienced enthusiasts who prefer purchasing larger quantities at once, as well as businesses exploring reliable long-term supply relationships.

If a customer requires quantities beyond those listed on the website, Black Tie encourages direct inquiries, as additional inventory may be available through its sales team. Businesses seeking ongoing purchasing opportunities can also learn more about the company's Wholesale Program, which supports larger commercial partnerships.

By offering flexible purchasing options without sacrificing quality standards, Black Tie gives customers greater control over how they shop while maintaining the same commitment to transparency found across every flower category.

A Different Kind of Shopping Experience

While premium flower remains the foundation of the business, Black Tie has introduced several customer-focused benefits that help distinguish the company from both online competitors and traditional dispensaries.

One of the most popular is the $5 Add-On Strain T-Shirt Offer.

Customers who spend $50 or more on a qualifying strain can purchase the matching strain-design T-shirt for just $5. The promotion allows enthusiasts to pair their favorite cultivar with exclusive apparel inspired by the same genetics, creating a unique experience that extends beyond the flower itself.

It is a simple addition, but one that reflects Black Tie's community-focused approach and gives customers something rarely offered elsewhere in the hemp market.

The company also stands behind every qualifying purchase with a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

Guarantees of this kind are uncommon within the cannabis and hemp industry, where many retailers consider sales final once an order has shipped. By offering customers additional confidence in their purchase, Black Tie demonstrates the trust it places in its products and customer service.

Together, these programs reinforce the company's focus on long-term customer relationships rather than one-time transactions.

Built Around Transparency, Consistency, and Quality

As the legal hemp market continues to mature, customers are looking beyond cannabinoid percentages alone.

Cultivation methods, laboratory testing, genetics, curing practices, and overall product consistency have become just as important when selecting premium THCA flower.

Black Tie continues to emphasize these areas across its growing catalog by working with experienced cultivation partners, providing third-party laboratory reports for every flower product, and organizing its offerings into clearly defined categories that help customers find the right fit for their preferences and budget.

Whether someone is exploring an award-winning Indoor cultivar like Candy Gas, trying a fruit-forward Exotic release like Pixie Stix, discovering the nostalgic berry profile of MOB, or purchasing larger quantities through the Bulk collection, the goal remains the same: provide high-quality legal hemp flower supported by transparency, consistency, and a customer-first shopping experience.

With new strain releases continuing throughout the year and additional educational resources being added across the website, Black Tie CBD is further strengthening its position as one of the leading destinations for premium THCA flower in the United States.

About Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD is a premium hemp retailer specializing in federally compliant THCA flower, CBD products, concentrates, edibles, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company offers a tiered flower selection that includes Exotic, Indoor, Light Dep, Greenhouse, THCA Flower Smalls & Minis, and Bulk THCA Flower, allowing customers to shop according to their preferences and budget. Every flower product is backed by third-party laboratory testing for transparency and compliance, while value-added programs such as the $5 Add-On Strain T-Shirt Offer and 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee help create a shopping experience that stands apart from traditional dispensaries.

For more information, visit BlackTieCBD.net .

Media Contact

Brand: Black Tie CBD

Website: https://www.BlackTieCBD.net

Email: Support@blacktiecbd.net

Phone: 1-888-702-2285

SOURCE: Black Tie CBD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/black-tie-cbd-expands-indoor-and-exotic-thca-flower-collection-w-1197741