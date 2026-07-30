DNA Payments has launched DNA Engage, an innovative platform powered by Taployo that helps merchants turn every payment into an opportunity to build customer relationships, drive loyalty, and gain actionable business insights.

DNA Engage enables businesses of any size to turn their receipts into branded post-purchase experiences through personalised receipts, targeted promotions, Google Reviews, surveys, social media links, and ongoing communications.

Following every transaction, customers can instantly access their receipt by simply scanning a QR code displayed on the payment terminal, without needing to provide an email address or download an app. This frictionless process extends engagement beyond the point of sale.

DNA Engage gives merchants a powerful suite of marketing tools designed to encourage return visits. Businesses can personalise receipts with branding, imagery, promotional offers, campaigns, website and social media links, return policies, and tailored messaging, transforming a routine receipt into an ongoing touchpoint.

The platform also enables merchants to collect Google Reviews, satisfaction ratings and surveys, track marketing campaign performance, and access detailed analytics through an intuitive dashboard. Combined with transaction reporting and actionable insights, DNA Engage helps businesses better understand customer behaviour, measure campaign effectiveness, and optimise future communications.

Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments, said: "Every receipt is a chance to build stronger relationships and encourage future business. DNA Engage lets merchants go beyond traditional receipts by offering personalised digital experiences that foster loyalty and deliver actionable insights from every transaction."

Rauf Heyldarli, Co-Founder and CEO of Taployo, added: "We're delighted to partner with DNA Payments to bring digital receipts to merchants across the UK. Every receipt represents an opportunity to strengthen customer relationships, promote a merchant's brand, and create meaningful engagement beyond the point of sale. This partnership is just the beginning of a broader vision to help merchants grow through digital engagement, loyalty, and AI-powered business insights."

DNA Engage is now available to eligible DNA Payments merchants and can be activated directly through the DNA Payments Merchant Portal.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is one of the UK's largest independent omnichannel payment companies. It helps businesses of all sizes receive payments in-store, online, and on the go. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DNA Payments provides the infrastructure that powers thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe.

About Taployo

Taployo Solutions Ltd is the UK partner of Recepta, a global digital receipt technology company that has been helping payment providers, merchants, and brands deliver smarter post-purchase experiences since 2022. Built on Recepta's proven platform and international expertise, Taployo brings interactive digital receipts to the UK market through strategic partnerships with payment providers.

The platform enables merchants to replace paper receipts with branded digital receipts featuring promotions, loyalty enrolment, customer feedback, reviews, social media links, and personalised offers-all managed through a simple self-service portal. As the platform evolves, Taployo will introduce consumer loyalty, gamification, AI-powered merchant insights, and business intelligence tools, helping merchants increase customer engagement, drive repeat business, and make better-informed decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730555517/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Mark Casey +44 7880 821987

Mark@daiscomms.com



John Morrison +44 7523 000833

john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com