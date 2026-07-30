Sets out how Nebius is building resource efficiency into the expansion of its global AI cloud footprint toward gigawatts of capacity

Average power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25 across Nebius's data center portfolio in 2025, ahead of the global industry average of 1.54

Expanding community engagement programs support STEM education, skilled-trades apprenticeships, and workforce development

Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, setting out a year of environmental performance data across its expanding global footprint and detailing its investment in the communities where it operates.

As Nebius scales its AI cloud toward multiple gigawatts of compute capacity, its total energy and water requirements continue to grow. The company's response starts with engineering: designing servers, racks, cooling systems and cloud software as one system so that each unit of energy delivers more useful compute.

Across its portfolio in 2025, Nebius achieved an average PUE of 1.25, compared with the global industry average of 1.54.1 PUE compares a data center's total power draw with the power its computers actually use. Combined with efficient cooling, Nebius estimates that its hardware and data center design avoided 102 GWh of electricity consumption during the year,2 equivalent to the annual electricity use of 9,800 American households.

Daria Mukhortova, Head of Sustainability at Nebius, said:

"How AI is built matters just as much as what it enables. Our job is to clearly report the impact of increasing demand for AI, and to use the data to improve how we build. Since our inception, we have measured and reported our impact, because transparency is how we stay accountable as we scale."

Nebius designs its air and closed-loop liquid cooling systems to minimize water consumption. At the end of 2025, an owned facility using liquid cooling recorded a water usage efficiency of 0.018 L/kWh, compared with a projected US data center average of 0.45-0.49 L/kWh.3

Based on its current systems designs, Nebius estimates its approaches have the potential to avoid approximately 3.3 billion liters (nearly 900 million US gallons) of water intake by design for each GW of portfolio enough to fill approximately 1,300 Olympic-size swimming pools.4

The same focus on resource efficiency also creates value outside the data center. Nebius's heat recovery system in Mäntsälä, Finland, exported 19.5 GWh of recovered heat to the local district heating network in 2025.5 The system has reduced heating costs for connected households by around 10% and is designed to export more than 250 GWh annually at full capacity.6

These design and engineering solutions are being deployed across new locations as Nebius scales, as part of the company's commitment to build infrastructure responsibly and create long-term value for the communities where it operates.

Nebius works with utilities from site selection through deployment to align its infrastructure with local energy systems. In 2025, it sourced 100% renewable electricity in Iceland, France, and the UK, while transitioning operations in Finland from 95% low-carbon to 100% renewables. In the U.S. and elsewhere, it is pursuing lower-emissions options, including behind-the-meter fuel cells with Bloom Energy.

Nebius's U.S. infrastructure investments are also expected to create skilled construction and permanent technology jobs, while generating long-term funding for local schools, public infrastructure and essential services. The company has also launched community initiatives supporting STEM education, skilled-trades apprenticeships, workforce development, and first responders, alongside partnerships with schools, community colleges, and universities to help prepare local talent for careers in AI.

In 2025, Nebius Academy partnered with 16 universities across North America and Europe to expand access to AI education and research. Recent initiatives include a partnership with Rowan University in New Jersey to develop academic pathways in AI, data science, and cloud computing, helping prepare students and workers for emerging technology careers.

John Sutter, VP Public Affairs at Nebius, said:

"AI infrastructure is built in real communities, so we start with the people already there school districts, community colleges, the trades and first responders. We want these partnerships to create opportunities that last long after construction is complete."

Nebius's 2025 Sustainability Report is available at nebius.com/sustainability.

A recorded discussion moderated by Daria Mukhortova about Nebius's approach to sustainable business and building infrastructure responsibly with Andrey Korolenko, Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer, Danila Shtan, Chief Technology Officer, and Tom Blackwell, Chief Communications Officer, is available on Nebius's YouTube here.

Notes for editors

1 Portfolio PUE is the IT load-weighted average annual PUE across all reporting sites. See the 2025 Sustainability Report for methodology. 2 Total electricity avoided across the Nebius portfolio in 2025. See the 2025 Sustainability Report for methodology. 3 Compared with the projected U.S. data center average WUE of 0.45-0.49 L/kWh for 2025. Source: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report. 4 Design-based projection, not a reported operational saving. Calculated as the difference between water consumption at the projected U.S. data center average WUE (0.45-0.49 L/kWh) and a peer WUE range of 0.03-0.3 L/kWh, using Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report, publicly reported hyperscaler WUE figures and Nebius Finland's 2025 WUE of 0.018 L/kWh, applied to a hypothetical 1 GW portfolio operating at 85% utilization over one year. 5 Heat recovery is metered at the point of handoff and reported on a gross basis. Electricity used to generate the recovered heat is fully included in consumption and is not counted in avoided-consumption figures. 6 Calculated by comparing the site's maximum annual heat export capacity (>250 GWh) with the 19.5 GWh exported in 2025.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com.

Media kit nebius.com/media-kit.

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