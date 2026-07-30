Colombia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has awarded contracts for around 270 MW of new solar tied to 100 MW of battery energy storage in the first round of its long-term clean energy auction. The ministry says the auction awarded 390 MWh per day under the hybrid product, which combines solar photovoltaic generation with battery energy storage. The contracts require electricity delivery in two time blocks: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., primarily from solar generation, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., when batteries shift solar output into the evening peak. The awarded capacity increases Colombia's installed ...

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