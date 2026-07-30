Stronger+ and Longer+ Products Available Now Across the EU, UK, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Japan and Colombia

Enhanced Athletes From Across Globe to Help Power Marketing Campaigns Including Stars Kristian Gkolomeev, Ben Proud and James Magnussen

Enhanced Group Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) the personalized performance products and elite sports competition company today announced the international expansion of its direct-to-consumer supplement business, making its Stronger+ and Longer+ products available for the first time to customers in 33 countries beyond the United States. The expansion covers 27 European Union member states, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Japan and Colombia, and represents a significant market expansion for the company's Live Enhanced platform since its launch.

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Enhanced's Longer+ and Stronger+ products now shipping internationally to 33 countries around the globe.

Shipping to the newly added markets begins today, allowing international customers to order Stronger+ and Longer+ directly through the Live Enhanced website with localized pricing, currency and delivery options. To support new international customers, Enhanced has added region-specific shipping, duties and delivery-time information to its website and customer support resources, along with localized currency and country selection at checkout.

"We've seen strong interest from customers well beyond the U.S. driven by the global visibility of the inaugural Enhanced Games," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "I am proud of our team for working quickly to make new markets for our products available, which allows us to meet demand and hold our products to one global standard, no matter where an order originates."

Global Athlete Roster Powers Market Rollout

The international launch will be supported by marketing campaigns built around Enhanced's roster of elite, globally recognized athletes and coaches, with them appearing in markets with local audiences who already know and follow them including Kristian Gkolomeev (EU), Ben Proud (United Kingdom), Brett Hawke (Australia) and Isabella Arcila (Colombia).

These athletes will headline marketing content across Enhanced's owned social channels, with a rollout designed to signal to audiences the availability of the products in their countries. This will be followed by ongoing content promoting international order availability, as well as localized press pushes that raise awareness for Enhanced products being available in new markets.

About Enhanced Group Inc.

Enhanced Group Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) is a performance products and elite sports competition company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products and protocols that optimize health, performance, and recovery through its direct-to-consumer tele-health platform Live Enhanced, as well as its Enhanced Games and Enhanced Breakers events. Enhanced offers a range of over-the-counter supplement blends, including its Live Stronger+ and Live Longer+ lines globally, alongside clinician-guided, telehealth-supported longevity and hormone optimization programs inclusive of certain peptides in the United States. For more information, visit www.enhanced.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Enhanced's international expansion, anticipated customer demand, marketing plans and future business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in Enhanced's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Enhanced undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Contacts:

media@enhanced.com