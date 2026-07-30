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WKN: A428RQ | ISIN: CA0211552058 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R61
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 20:19
0,057 Euro
-12,23 % -0,008
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ALSET AI VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0590,06614:01
0,0590,06512:16
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Engages DS Market Solutions to Strengthen Market Liquidity and Support Shareholder Accessibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTCQB:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60,WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has engaged DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market") to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity provider services in accordance with applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

DS Market will trade common shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other applicable trading venues with the objective of maintaining an orderly market, enhancing market depth and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

"The engagement with DS Market is another step in strengthening Alset AI's capital markets platform as we execute on our AI-focused investment strategy," said Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI. "As we continue to advance our portfolio and corporate initiatives, we believe a more orderly and liquid market can improve accessibility for both existing and prospective shareholders and support broader participation in the Alset AI opportunity."

Under the terms of the engagement, DS Market will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance from the Company's available cash. The engagement is effective July 29, 2026, is on a month-to-month basis, and may be terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the engagement, and DS Market will not receive shares, options or other equity securities as compensation.

DS Market and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time of the engagement, neither DS Market nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The capital used for the market-making activities will be provided by DS Market. The engagement remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About DS Market Solutions Inc.

DS Market Solutions Inc. is an equity trading advisor to issuers seeking to enhance liquidity in their publicly traded securities. DS Market Solutions can be contacted at davidsears@dsmarketsolutions.com and via its website at https://www.dsmarketsolutions.com/

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The Company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations
Adam Ingrao
Chief Executive Officer
T: 236.312.6744
E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including statements relating to the engagement of DS Market and its expected objectives and potential benefits; the Company's expectations regarding market depth, liquidity, orderly trading, shareholder accessibility and market participation; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company, including its ability to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business.

Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, capital market conditions, trading activity, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-engages-ds-market-solutions-to-strengthen-market-liquid-1198257

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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