Substantial expansion in Professional and acceleration in Household drive growth and margins, enabling further investments in marketing and product innovation as part of the Group's continuous strategic evolution

The Board of Directors of De' Longhi S.p.A. approved the consolidated results1 for the first half of 2026:

In the first half the Group achieved:

revenues for 1,676.3 million, up by 5.8% with respect to last year (+8.0% at constant currency);

an adjusted 2 Ebitda of 283.7 million, equal to 16.9% on revenues (vs. 15.2% in H1-25);

Ebitda of 283.7 million, equal to 16.9% on revenues (vs. 15.2% in H1-25); a net income pertaining to the Group equal to 141.4 million (+21.2% with respect to last year);

a positive net financial position equal to 686.6 million.

CEO Fabio de' Longhi commented: "The solid results for the first half of 2026 provide the ideal backdrop to celebrate our first twenty-five years as a listed company. This milestone marks a transformative journey in which, thanks to the commitment and passion of our people, we have consistently evolved our strategy, growing revenues from less than €1 billion to a projected record of nearly €4 billion in 2026, increasing net profit tenfold, and generating significant shareholder value.

In the second quarter of 2026, the Group achieved a robust growth rate of 8% with a significant improvement in margins. Specifically, the professional coffee division continues its double-digit growth, driven by the leadership of La Marzocco and Eversys in the high-end segment and the expansion of the prosumer segment. Both trends are supported by the sector's ongoing premiumization and an incisive brand engagement strategy aimed at the community of enthusiasts and specialists.

Within the household division, increased investments in communications-with a growing focus on social channels- and a marketing strategy increasingly tailored to the consumer represent the key levers with which we continue to strengthen our brands' market presence. In this context, I would like to congratulate the entire team on the prestigious awards won at the 2026 Cannes Lions Festival, an extraordinary confirmation of our brands' lifestyle identity.

In light of the results achieved in the first half of the year, while taking into account the constantly evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical context, the Group confirms its estimate of revenue growth at a mid-single digit rate and revises upwards the guidance on adjusted EBITDA, bringing the range to €670 €690 million (compared to the previous estimate of €640M €660M)."

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1 It should be noted that the audit is still ongoing

2"adjusted" means before non recurring income expenses and share-based incentive plan

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Contacts:

investor.relations@delonghigroup.com on the web: www.delonghigroup.com