Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - GoingClear, a leading B2B web design and development agency, has won Bronze in the Website Design category at the DesignRush June Design Awards for its work for Organic Restaurants, a wellness platform that connects users with restaurants offering organic food worldwide.

GoingClear Wins Bronze in the Website Design category of the June Design Awards

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The project included a complete rebrand, website redesign, and custom development, creating a platform that balances discovery, engagement, and business functionality through streamlined navigation and thoughtful user journeys.

Key elements of the award-winning website include:

Intuitive search tool that simplifies discovering organic restaurants by location.

that simplifies discovering organic restaurants by location. Distinct user journeys tailored for both consumers and restaurant partners.

tailored for both consumers and restaurant partners. Custom dashboards and self-service tools that support business users.

that support business users. Integrated ROI calculator that helps restaurant partners evaluate platform value.

that helps restaurant partners evaluate platform value. Immersive visuals and motion design that reinforce the platform's wellness-focused brand identity.

Organic Restaurants website

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"Taking home Bronze the DesignRush Design Awards is a tremendous honor because it reflects the dedication our team brings to every project," said Paul J. Scott, Founder and Chief B2B Website Strategist at GoingClear.

"Great websites create meaningful experiences that strengthen brands, build trust, and help organizations connect more effectively with their audiences. We're grateful to see that work recognized and look forward to continuing to deliver digital experiences that create lasting business value."

The recognition further reinforces GoingClear's reputation for combining strategic planning, user experience, and technical execution to create websites that support measurable long-term business growth and meaningful customer engagement.

To learn more about GoingClear and its web design services, please visit https://goingclear.com/services/category/websites/

About GoingClear

Founded in 2001, GoingClear is a B2B digital agency specializing in website strategy, design, development, and post-launch support. The agency works with companies to improve digital performance through structured, search-focused web experiences.

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Source: DesignRush