Tenzai's AI Hacker Can Now Autonomously Mitigate What It Finds

For the first time, an autonomous AI hacker doesn't just identify and validate exploitable risk; it deploys immediate WAF rule mitigations and guides permanent remediation, closing the loop from discovery to defense at machine speed, through leading security platforms, including Akamai Technologies.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Tenzai today announced a fundamental expansion of its autonomous AI hacker: the ability to not only find and validate exploitable vulnerabilities, but to immediately mitigate them, as well as guide development teams toward permanent fixes. The capability marks the first time an offensive AI system has closed the full loop from attack to mitigation, autonomously and at machine speed.

The security industry has spent years optimizing for discovery. Organizations now have more findings than they can act on: sprawling backlogs of vulnerabilities, theoretically exploitable but practically undifferentiated. The unsolved problem has never been identifying risk in the abstract, but rather knowing which risks are real, and reducing them fast enough to matter. The latter is particularly hard as fixing issues in critical production systems requires thoughtful processes that can take weeks, leaving organizations potentially exposed to high risk.

Tenzai was built to answer the first question: its AI hacker emulates real-world attackers to validate exploitable attack paths across applications, APIs, and network infrastructure, focusing on the authorization flaws, business logic weaknesses, and chained vulnerabilities that scanners miss and that create genuine business risk. Today, Tenzai answers the second question too.

Once Tenzai validates an exploitable risk, it automatically generates targeted protections deployable through leading security platforms, including Akamai Technologies. Organizations can deploy these mitigations within minutes of a finding being confirmed, buying development teams the time needed to implement and test a permanent fix without leaving a live vulnerability exposed in the interim.

Previously, organizations faced an impossible choice: ship an incomplete fix under pressure, or leave a known vulnerability open while development worked at its own pace. Tenzai eliminates that tradeoff.

"Security teams don't need more findings. They need to know what creates real risk, and what they can do about it right now. Tenzai is now the first offensive AI hacker that not only identifies and validates real attack paths, but immediately helps neutralize them and mitigate them properly. That's not an incremental improvement. It's a different category of capability entirely."

- Aner Mazur, Tenzai Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

How It Works

Tenzai operates continuously across an organization's attack surface - applications, APIs, and network infrastructure - reasoning about identity, logic, and trust boundaries to find and chain vulnerabilities into real exploit paths. When a genuine vulnerability is confirmed, three things happen automatically:

First, Tenzai generates a targeted WAF rule or security policy - compatible with Akamai, and other leading platforms - while accounting for existing rules. It validates the mitigation against the confirmed attack path and adversarial bypass attempts, then helps deploy it in audit mode. Traffic metrics confirm its impact on legitimate requests, giving teams confidence to enable blocking - all within minutes, without a code change or release cycle.

Second, Tenzai provides coding-agent-ready remediation guidance with the context needed to fix the vulnerability at its source. This is not a scanner output - it is based on a successful, firsthand exploitation of the vulnerability.

Third, Tenzai continues testing, validating that deployed mitigations hold, monitoring for new exposures as systems evolve, and ensuring that permanent fixes, once shipped, actually close the attack path they were designed to address.

The New Standard for Offensive Security

The emergence of AI-powered attackers has fundamentally changed the threat calculus. Sophisticated attack techniques that previously required elite human expertise are now accessible at scale, at speed, and continuously. The security posture of an enterprise is no longer a fixed target; it is a dynamic surface, probed and tested around the clock by adversaries who do not sleep and do not stop.

Tenzai's expansion into mitigation is a direct response to this reality. Finding a vulnerability and writing a report is no longer sufficient. The gap between discovery and remediation - days, weeks, sometimes months - is where breaches happen. Closing that gap, at the speed of machines, is now a core function of offensive security.

With this release, Tenzai becomes the first platform to deliver the complete offensive security lifecycle: continuous attack surface testing, exploitability validation, immediate mitigation, and permanent remediation workflows, end to end, autonomously, and without requiring a human red team at any stage.

About Tenzai

Tenzai is an AI-native cybersecurity company building autonomous AI hackers to ensure enterprises deliver unbreakable code. Its platform actively hacks, exploits, and helps fix vulnerabilities across enterprise software - continuously and at scale. Founded in 2025 by cybersecurity veterans Pavel Gurvich, Ariel Zeitlin, Ofri Ziv, Itamar Tal, and Aner Mazur, Tenzai has raised $75 million in seed funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lux Capital, and Swish Ventures. Learn more at tenzai.com.

Media Contact

press@tenzai.com

SOURCE: Tenzai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tenzais-ai-hacker-can-now-autonomously-mitigate-what-it-finds-1198615