Antea Group UK Employees Appointed to Environment Analyst Early Careers Advisory Board

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Antea Group UK is pleased to announce that Eoin Coughlan, Junior Consultant, Land and Water Quality, and Olivia Hanley, Junior Flood Risk Consultant, have been appointed to the Environment Analyst UK Early Careers Advisory Board.

Established by the Environment Analyst Leadership Network, the UK Early Careers Advisory Board brings together early career professionals from across the environmental and sustainability consulting sector to help address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: attracting, developing, and retaining the next generation of talent.

According to Environment Analyst market research, the global environmental and sustainability consulting sector will require an additional 126,000 full-time employees by 2027, including approximately 18,000 in the UK. The Early Careers Advisory Board was created to help tackle this challenge by promoting career opportunities, sharing professional development advice, and helping students and young professionals better understand careers within the sector.

As members of the board, Eoin and Olivia will collaborate with peers from across the industry to engage with schools, universities, and individuals beginning their careers, helping raise awareness of the diverse opportunities available in environmental and sustainability consulting.

"I wanted to become part of the Early Careers Advisory Board because I recently transitioned from education into employment myself and understand many of the challenges and uncertainties that young people face when starting their careers," said Eoin. "I'm a strong advocate for knowledge and experience sharing and believe diverse perspectives can play a significant part in both personal and professional growth. I hope to extend a small part of the guidance and encouragement that has helped shape my career so far with those exploring their own career paths.

"I'm also passionate about encouraging people to apply an environmental and sustainability lens to whatever career they choose to pursue. I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members to showcase the wide range of opportunities available across our industry and inspire more people to consider careers that make a positive impact."

Olivia added: "I wanted to be part of the Early Careers Advisory Board because I know from my own experience that getting into the environmental sector isn't always easy. There can be a lot of uncertainty when you're starting out, and the support and opportunities I received really helped me build my confidence. I want to help make the sector feel more accessible, raise awareness of the different career paths available, and encourage more people to consider a career in the environment and sustainability sector. I'm excited to work with the rest of the board to help create opportunities and make a positive difference for people starting their careers."

These appointments reflect Antea Group UK's commitment to investing in people, supporting professional development, and helping shape the future of the environmental and sustainability profession. Through their involvement with the Environment Analyst Early Careers Advisory Board, Eoin and Olivia will contribute valuable insight into attracting and developing the next generation of environmental professionals. Their participation will also strengthen Antea Group UK's own approach to early careers, talent development and industry collaboration, ensuring the business continues to evolve its people strategy while helping inspire more young people to pursue rewarding careers tackling today's most pressing environmental challenges.

To learn more about careers at Antea Group UK, visit Antea Group UK's careers page.

About Antea Group UK

Antea?Group?is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consultancy. By combining strategic thinking with technical?expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address?ESG?business?challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique?objectives. Our consultants equip?organisations?to better understand threats, capture?opportunities?and find their position of strength.?We?maintain?a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister?organisations?in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance.?

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-employees-appointed-to-environment-analyst-early-1198771