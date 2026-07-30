Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - On March 18, 2026, Frost & Sullivan and Forbes China Group jointly hosted the 2026 FORBES CHINA PIONEER INNOVATORS IN INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT SELECTION GALA BANQUET at the Bulgari Hotel in Shanghai. The awards, co-initiated by Forbes China Group and Frost & Sullivan, feature one main category-the "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Pioneer Innovators"-and three sub-categories: "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprises," "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Innovative Brands," and "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Emerging Analysts." A total of 86 individuals and enterprises received honors. Amplicon-Gene has won the "2026 Forbes China Industry Development Innovation Brand" award, a recognition of its standing and comprehensive strength in the field of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology innovation.

Shanghai Amplicon-Gene Bioscience Co., Ltd. is an innovative brand in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. By combining standardized cell products and high-quality data, it has built a dual-driven "AI + Cell Science" intelligent manufacturing platform, serving as an incubator for innovative drug pipelines. Leveraging abundant clinical resources and leading iPSC preparation and differentiation technology systems, the company achieves reliable supply of cell products and compliant, traceable biodata management, comprehensively serving pharmaceutical companies, CROs, AI pharmaceutical companies, and research clients.

I. Industrial-Grade iPSC Cell Factory: An Industrial Breakthrough from "Laboratory Craftsmanship" to "Standardized Supply"

Amplicon-Gene has established a domestically leading industrial-grade platform for iPSC preparation and differentiation, featuring 500 m² of factory-level R&D laboratories and 1,400 m² of GMP-compliant production facilities, and pioneering solutions to the industrialization bottleneck of transitioning iPSC "from laboratory to factory." The company has developed mature and robust protocols for iPSC induction and directed differentiation, enabling the generation of a wide range of cell models, including motor neurons, cortical neurons, cardiomyocytes, astrocytes, retinal pigment epithelial cells, and others. On the quality control front, the company has implemented multidimensional functional testing standards, with batch-to-batch coefficients of variation (CV) below 3% for cortical neurons and cardiomyocytes, and below 6% for motor neurons-levels of batch stability that significantly exceed the industry average. It is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of characterization platforms, including STR profiling, whole-genome sequencing, and ddPCR-based detection of miRNA marker residues. In terms of proprietary technologies, the company has filed multiple core patent applications, covering innovations such as a directed differentiation kit and method for iPSCs, and a preparation and purification method for iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes; it has also developed advanced model systems, including cavity-containing cardiac organoids, cortical organoids, spinal cord organoids, and humanized immune-reconstituted mice. Leveraging its dual moats-industrial-grade manufacturing capabilities and proprietary differentiation technologies-Amplicon-Gene is transforming iPSC preparation from a craft-based process into a scalable, standardized industrial product, thereby laying an independent and controllable supply chain foundation for China's iPSC industry.

II. China's Leading Genetic Disease iPSC Data Bank (iBGD): Filling the Gap in Domestic Industrial Infrastructure

Amplicon-Gene has established China's leading genetic disease iPSC bank (iBGD), having currently accumulated nearly 1,000 iPSC cell lines and 300 TB+ of multi-omics data, covering key diseases within the rare disease catalog. The company plans to expand patient sample numbers to 3,000 cases, cell lines to 4,500 lines, and data storage to over 2 PB by 2026, with disease coverage extending to the full disease spectrum, including sarcopenia, AD, PD, NASH, and tumor organoids, thereby constructing a globally leading genetic disease iPSC data asset. This resource bank benchmarks international iPSC biobanks such as Japan's RIKEN and the United States' CIRM, filling the gap in China's industrial infrastructure for genetic disease iPSCs. At the data asset level, the company has accumulated over 300 terabytes of multi-omics data, encompassing the complete information chain of genotype-phenotype-therapeutic response. Based on the iBGD bank, Amplicon-Gene can provide diverse data products and services: disease model response datasets serve AI pharmaceutical companies and drugmakers in drug screening; disease progression dynamic data serve academic institutions in mechanistic research; genotype-phenotype association data serve Biotech companies in target discovery; and multi-omics integrated datasets serve AI enterprises and computational biology firms in building digital twin cells. iBGD is not only a strategic infrastructure for China's iPSC industry but also elevates Amplicon-Gene from a "cell service provider" to a "data asset holder," shifting its valuation logic from asset-heavy, low-margin operations toward data asset valuation and recurring revenue.

III. AI Validation Platform and Digital Twin Cells: Pioneering a "Data-Algorithm-Experiment" Positive Feedback Loop

Amplicon-Gene has built a four-tier, interconnected AI validation platform that integrates "Data - Algorithm - Virtual - Physical" into a complete drug discovery closed loop. The data layer is anchored by the iBGD multi-omics database (covering genotype, phenotype, and therapeutic response); the algorithm layer incorporates biological large models and target prediction tools; the virtual layer relies on a digital twin cell platform to simulate signaling pathways and drug responses; and the physical layer conducts experimental validation through the iPSC preparation and differentiation platform. These four layers work synergistically to deliver actionable outputs such as candidate drug recommendations and target validation reports, while experimental data are fed back into the AI system to continuously refine algorithms, forming a positive flywheel of "virtual screening -> physical validation -> data feedback." At the algorithm layer, the company deeply integrates cutting-edge AI algorithms and bioinformatics tools to build core capabilities in target prediction, compound virtual screening, and druggability assessment. At the virtual layer, the company is developing a digital twin cell platform capable of four core functions: dynamic simulation of transcription factor-gene expression, simulation of cellular responses to external stimuli, simulation of intracellular energy and material fluxes, and simulation of organelle and material transport pathways. At the physical layer, the iPSC preparation and differentiation platform provides rapid experimental validation capabilities for AI-generated predictions. This positive-feedback mechanism enables continuous optimization of the AI algorithms and steady improvements in prediction accuracy, ultimately translating into concrete R&D outcomes such as candidate drug nominations and target validation reports. From a business model perspective, Amplicon-Gene's positioning has evolved from a "cell bank" (sample storage provider) to a "data bank" (data asset holder) and further to an "AI validation platform" (drug discovery infrastructure), with its valuation logic shifting from asset-heavy operations to platform-based valuation and network effects. During China's strategic window of opportunity, where specialized genetic disease cell banks remain scarce, Amplicon-Gene-with its differentiated combination of first-mover advantage in cell banking, access to China's rich genetic disease resources, and deep AI integration-has built robust competitive moats in the iPSC + AI niche sector.

With the genetic disease iPSC bank (iBGD) as its strategic foundation, the industrial-grade cell factory as its operational backbone, and the AI validation platform as its growth engine, Amplicon-Gene has established a three-in-one "Data - Algorithm - Experiment" positive closed-loop system. This integrated framework covers the complete value chain-from cell model construction and multi-omics data assetization, to virtual drug screening and pipeline incubation. Looking ahead, Amplicon-Gene will continue to drive the synergistic flywheel effect among its three core capabilities-"Cell Factory, Data Bank, and AI Validation Platform"-to transition its business model from service-fee revenues toward a pipeline-incubator approach. The company is committed to becoming a core provider of China's iPSC industrial infrastructure and to securing a dominant position in the future global iPSC industry landscape.

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Source: Hmedium