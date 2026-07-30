New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Episode 146 of the DesignRush Podcast features Andy Crestodina, co-founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios, who discusses why outdated sales pages lose inquiries and weaken AI visibility.





Andy Crestodina speaks with Kia Johnson on the DesignRush Podcast about why sales pages lose leads.

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In the episode, Crestodina explained why companies should review the pages responsible for generating inquiries before investing further in new content initiatives.

"The shortest, fastest path is not through content marketing. It's to fix your sales pages. It's to fix those money pages, the products and service pages," Crestodina told DesignRush podcast host Kia Johnson.

Additionally, Crestodina explained why companies should review the path from the contact form backward, starting with the final step a potential customer takes before reaching sales.

"People panic if they don't have a blog post this week, but they leave their sales pages live unedited for years. That is insanity," Crestodina noted.

Listen to Episode 146 of the DesignRush Podcast to hear Crestodina discuss:

How contact forms and service pages affect sales inquiries

Why sales questions should influence website updates

How case studies and thought leadership support buyer approvals

How published information affects AI recommendations

Why the contact path needs to be fixed before adding more marketing

Episode 146 of the DesignRush Podcast is available now on YouTube and Spotify.

Interested in joining the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Andy Crestodina:

Andy Crestodina is Co-Founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios, a web design and digital marketing company that helps organizations build websites that support sales and customer acquisition. Over 25 years in the field, he has published 600+ articles, grown a newsletter to 250,000+ subscribers, and authored "Content Chemistry," now in its seventh edition with updated AI guidance.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush