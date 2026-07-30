Indonesia's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, has said the first phase of a 100 GW solar power project will begin in the near future. Speaking to press earlier this week, Lahadalia said the first phase of the project has been approved for implementation and will soon enter construction with the launch of the first groundbreaking ceremony. Indonesia's plan to deploy 100 GW of solar was first announced in August 2025. The initiative is targeting the installation of 80 GW of decentralized, small-scale solar systems with accompanying battery energy storage systems to be ...

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