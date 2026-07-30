INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, the highest recognition granted by the globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This marks the fifth consecutive year that INNIO has achieved Platinum status since 2022.

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INNIO N.V. Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Fifth Consecutive Year

In the latest assessment cycle, INNIO further improved its overall EcoVadis score compared to the previous year by introducing additional policies and further strengthening its sustainability management system.

"This recognition is a strong validation of our sustainability strategy," said Marcin Kawa, Vice President Sustainability at INNIO. "Achieving EcoVadis Platinum status for the fifth consecutive year shows that we have consistently delivered on our sustainability commitments and embedded responsible business practices throughout our organization. The improved score reflects the strength of our management systems and, above all, the dedication of our teams."

The EcoVadis Platinum Medal is awarded to the top 1% of companies assessed during the 12 months preceding the medal issue date. The recognition reflects the quality and maturity of a company's sustainability management system and a strong commitment to transparency and responsible business conduct in the fields of environment, ethics, labor human rights, and sustainable procurement.

About INNIO N.V.

INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. INNIO delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide as of December 31, 2025, and is committed to moving energy forward

For more information, visit INNIO's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media relations:

Stefan Schmidt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker

INNIO

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.becker@innio.com

Investor Relations

Timothy Furcillo

INNIO

+1 262 2690525

timothy.furcillo@innio.com