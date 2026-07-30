DryRun Security Joins as Inaugural Partner, Extending Application Security to Code Intent, Business Logic, and AI-Generated Software

Veracode, the global leader in application risk management, today announced the launch of the Veracode Marketplace, a curated ecosystem that gives customers a single, trusted destination to discover, evaluate, and deploy third-party security integrations as an extension of the Veracode platform. The marketplace debuts with DryRun Security as its inaugural partner, delivering AI-native contextual analysis and verification to Veracode customers on day one.

A New Standard for the AppSec Ecosystem

The Veracode Marketplace enables security and engineering teams to extend their existing Veracode investment with validated, best-in-class integrations. Every partner is vetted for technical depth, product quality, and workflow fit. Integrations are anchored to Veracode findings for a unified audit trail, and every purchase goes through a single procurement path on a single contract, with a personalized support experience.

"Application security has entered a new era, and no single vendor will solve it alone," said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Veracode. "Customers tell us they want the depth and rigor of the Veracode platform, combined with the freedom to choose specialized capabilities that fit their tech stack. The Veracode Marketplace is our answer. Our vision is a curated ecosystem where the best security innovators build on top of Veracode, so customers can adopt what they need in days. DryRun Security is exactly the kind of partner that makes this vision a reality."

DryRun Security: The Inaugural Partner

DryRun Security joins the Veracode Marketplace as its inaugural partner, bringing an AI-native code analysis solution purpose-built for verification and intelligence, whether applications are being built in an agentic environment or with traditional tools.

Its Contextual Security Analysis engine goes beyond syntax to understand code intent, behavior, and exploitability. DryRun Security unlocks entire new categories of code scanning coverage, including uncovering complex logic and intent-based vulnerabilities that traditional static scanners routinely miss. With native integrations across Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, GitHub, and GitLab plus repository-wide DeepScans and natural language policy enforcement DryRun is already powering more than 500,000 code reviews per month.

Together, Veracode's comprehensive deterministic scanning and DryRun's AI-reasoning deliver unified, end-to-end security coverage, from detection to validated remediation all anchored in Veracode's trusted platform.

"Application security teams are not asking for more findings they are asking for better verification of which risks actually matter," said James Wickett, CEO and Co-Founder of DryRun Security. "We built DryRun to reason across intent, behavior, and application context the dimensions of risk that cannot always be captured in a predefined rule. Through the Veracode Marketplace, enterprises can bring that capability into the security programs and development workflows they already use."

"What makes this partnership powerful is the context layer," Nigam closed. "AI-led reasoning can surface vulnerabilities, but the quality of that reasoning is only as good as the underlying contextual understanding with which it's working. Veracode's platform brings rich, multi-dimensional context built from years of security intelligence, cross-language findings, and deep code insight. DryRun's multi-model reasoning engine builds deep contextual understanding directly from the code. This partnership adds Veracode's security intelligence as a complementary source of evidence, extending coverage and enriching results for shared customers. Together, the platforms give developers and AI coding agents more information to understand, prioritize, and remediate risk with confidence. That's the benefit of leveraging two best-in-class tools together."

Veracode Marketplace Availability

The Veracode Marketplace is available today to all customers through the Veracode platform. Additional partners are scheduled to join the marketplace throughout 2026.

To learn more or request a demo of the DryRun Security integration, visit veracode.com/marketplace.

Visitors attending Black Hat in Las Vegas, August 4-6th, are invited to visit booth 4927 to explore the solution.

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world's leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, Malicious Package Detection, Package Firewall, and Penetration Testing.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, and on LinkedIn and X.

Copyright 2026 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. Veracode is a registered trademark of Veracode, Inc. in the United States and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other product names, brands, or logos belong to their respective holders. All other trademarks cited herein are property of their respective owners.

About DryRun Security

DryRun Security is an AI-native application security company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Powered by its proprietary Contextual Security Analysis engine, DryRun Security helps security and developer teams reduce noise, surface real risk, and secure modern software built by both humans and autonomous agents. DryRun Security saves organizations thousands of hours otherwise spent on false positives, manual triage, and reactive reviews, while enabling security to scale with the speed and complexity of AI-driven development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730904329/en/

Contacts:

Press and Media Contacts

Katy Gwilliam

Head of Global Communications, Veracode

kgwilliam@veracode.com