Osmo Pocket 4P Delivers Pro Filmmaking Capabilities, Advancing the Gimbal Camera Category DJI Pioneered

DJI's First Dual-Lens Gimbal Camera Unlocks Cinematic Potential with 17 Stops of Dynamic Range and All-New 10-bit D-Log 2.

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today officially launched the highly anticipated Osmo Pocket 4P, elevating the category it pioneered with the original Osmo gimbal camera in 2015. Through dedicated innovation, this product line evolved into the first Osmo Pocket in 2018, ushering the era of the pocket camera. DJI has advanced this evolution with the Osmo Pocket 4P's groundbreaking dual-lens pocket gimbal camera. It features a brand new 1-inch CMOS sensor boasting 17 stops of dynamic range¹, plus a 60mm lens featuring an f/1.8 aperture for stunning, natural portraits. DJI is also debuting the new 10-bit D-Log 2¹ color profile, capable of capturing over one billion colors to render scenes with breathtaking light and shadow fidelity. Complementing its cutting-edge technology, Osmo Pocket 4P arrives in two exquisitely crafted color options, classic black that exudes understated power and pearl white with a fresh, eye-catching aesthetic.

Two Lenses for Cinematic Versatility Near and Far

The Osmo Pocket 4P features dual-lens that effortlessly achieve cinematic visual effects - from wide-angle cityscapes to delicate portraits. The primary wide-angle lens is equipped with an all-new 1-inch CMOS (20mm format equivalent and f/2.0 aperture). Powered by cutting-edge LOFIC technology, it delivers an unprecedented 17 stops of dynamic range¹ and supports up to 4K/240 fps¹. video. More typically found in high-end cinema cameras, these professional filmmaking capabilities can effortlessly handle high-contrast scenes like city nightscapes, sunsets, and backlit portraits. Meanwhile, a new high-resolution and large-aperture 60mm med-tele lens delivers the classic focal length for standout portraits. It supports 3× optical zoom and up to 12× zoom¹. The f/1.8 large aperture (f/6.3 equivalent depth of field) strongly compresses the background, pulling it closer to the subject for a blurred effect. Combined with camera movements, this creates highly impactful, cinematic visuals.

Elevating Heights in Imaging, New Sparks of Inspiration

For high-speed action, the Osmo Pocket 4P can capture up to 8x ultra-HD slow motion¹ footage at 4K/240 fps, giving the effect that time has slowed down for dynamic moments like spinning subjects, flowing hair, or falling snow in mesmerizing detail. Alternatively, the Slow Shutter Video can be used to trace flowing light, creating a motion blur or capturing movement trails and the passage of time for a truly unique visual narrative. The integration of the new 10-bit D-Log 2¹ color profile, paired with 17 stops of dynamic range¹, preserves unparalleled highlight and shadow details - on par with premium cinema cameras. With a 10-bit color depth capturing over one billion colors, tonal transitions stay exceptionally smooth, maximizing flexibility for post-production color grading.

Intelligent Shooting, Unshakable Stability

The Osmo Pocket 4P is built upon DJI's illustrious legacy in professional cinematography, including the groundbreaking Ronin stabilization system - recognized by both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy. Housed within a remarkably compact 230 g body, its advanced 3-axis mechanical gimbal ensures footage remains impeccably smooth and steady. The upgraded ActiveTrack 8.0¹ keeps subjects - whether people, vehicles, pets or dynamically shaped objects - firmly centered in the frame, even at 12x Zoom. It intuitively prioritizes a registered subject or centers multiple subjects at any focal length using auto framing.

Capture at Will, Share on the Go

Building on the enhanced user experience introduced with the standard version, the Osmo Pocket 4P features several intuitive features designed to streamline the creative process, including:

Instant Recording: Rotate the touchscreen to power on and start recording quickly.

Rotate the touchscreen to power on and start recording quickly. Gesture Control: Flash an open pam to trigger ActiveTrack or flash a "V" sign to start recording

Flash an open pam to trigger ActiveTrack or flash a "V" sign to start recording 4K Live Photo ¹ : Capture memories in motion by automatically recording 1.5-second clips for every photo in 4K detail

¹ Capture memories in motion by automatically recording 1.5-second clips for every photo in 4K detail 37MP High-Res Photo: Snap up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear details that can be reframed during post production.

Snap up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear details that can be reframed during post production. 800 MB/s High-speed Transfer ¹ : USB 3.1 support enables wired transfer speeds up to 800 MB/s¹ for near-instant export and a more efficient workflow.

¹ USB 3.1 support enables wired transfer speeds up to 800 MB/s¹ for near-instant export and a more efficient workflow. Extended Runtime & Fast Charging: Recharge from 0 to 80% in just 18 minutes¹ for up to three hours of shooting. When fully charged, it offers an impressive runtime of up to 210 minutes¹.

Compatible with Osmo Ecosystem

The Osmo Pocket 4P is compatible with a versatile lineup of Osmo ecosystem accessories, expanding the creative possibilities. These include the Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light, Osmo Pocket 4P Black Mist Filter, Osmo Pocket 4P ND Filters Set, Osmo FrameTap, Osmo Pocket 4 Battery Handle, Osmo Pocket 4P Wide-Angle Lens, Osmo Mini Tripod, and various OsmoAudio microphones (each sold separately or included in select combos).

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Pocket 4P. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other DJI Care Refresh services include an official warranty, international warranty service, and free shipping. For a complete list of details, please visit: www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/osmo-pocket-4p

Images and assets can be found at this link: https://shorturl.asia/1vzqJ

¹ Only supported by certain camera modes. All data were measured using a production model of the Osmo Pocket 4P under controlled conditions. For more information, please refer to the official DJI website.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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