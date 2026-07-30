Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vor China-Exportstopp: Firma könnte sich Zugriff auf 12-Mrd.-$-Chance sichern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.26 | 20:05
78,98 US-Dollar
+0,20 % +0,16
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 14:14 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 13, 2026

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the second quarter of 2026 ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026 ended June 30, 2026, prior to the call on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 207608. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2208/54270

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Thursday, August 27, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 54270 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 handheld multiband radio and next generation BKR9500 in-vehicle multiband radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Office: 646-536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-to-host-second-quarter-2026-results-conference-ca-1198276

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.