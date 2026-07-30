Türkiye added 2.1 GW of new solar capacity during the first half of 2026, according to figures from energy think tank Ember. The figure takes the country's cumulative capacity to around 26.9 GW when adding to last year's deployment figures. By the end of June, the number of solar plants in Türkiye had exceeded 41,000, up from around 37,600 at the beginning of the year. This year's growth helped solar record its highest-ever monthly share of electricity generation in Türkiye last month. Data from the country's energy exchange company EPIAS shows solar accounted for 16.5% of electricity generation ...

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