CVS Health: SPF Learnings From the Whole-Body Beauty Brief: SPF Edition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / CVS Health

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

SPF is becoming a daily wellness essential

The top SPF myths consumers still believe

What shoppers are looking for in SPF today

How to support everyday sun protection

SPF every day? What consumers are getting right - and wrong - about sun protection

Sun protection is essential. But according to frontline beauty experts at CVS Pharmacy, there's still a gap in SPF knowledge and use.

Consumers are paying more attention to sun protection than ever before. According to a survey of 520 CVS Beauty Consultants, 72% report that shoppers are increasingly prioritizing SPF as part of their everyday routine. That's great news.

The challenge? Awareness doesn't always translate into action. CVS Beauty Consultants across the country are hearing the same misconceptions from consumers, revealing a gap between knowing SPF matters and understanding how to use it effectively.

SPF is becoming a daily wellness essential

For years, sunscreen was viewed as a seasonal purchase, something reserved for beach vacations and summer weekends. Today, more consumers are treating SPF as part of their everyday wellness routine.

"We're seeing SPF evolve from a seasonal category into a wellness essential, with consumers increasingly viewing sun protection as part of their whole-body skin health routine," says Michelle LeBlanc, Vice President of Merchandising, Beauty & Personal Care and Hispanic Strategy Team, CVS Health. "CVS is helping drive that behavior change through trusted guidance, accessible education, and a curated assortment that makes SPF easier to understand and incorporate into daily life."

The top SPF myths consumers still believe

Despite growing awareness, misconceptions remain common.

According to CVS Beauty Consultants:

67% say consumers believe SPF is only necessary on sunny days.

55% report shoppers think sunscreen isn't needed during winter months.

42% regularly hear that higher SPF means sunscreen doesn't need to be reapplied.

In reality, UV rays can penetrate clouds, reflect off snow and ice, and contribute to skin damage year-round. And regardless of SPF level, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours when spending time outdoors, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Dermatologists recommend using a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher daily.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that SPF is only needed when the sun is visible," says Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, CVS Beauty Dermatologist Advisor and Board-Certified Dermatologist. "In reality, daily SPF should be viewed as a foundational part of routine-based care, just like cleansing or moisturizing."

What consumers are looking for in SPF today

As shoppers become more educated, they're also becoming more sophisticated in what they want from their products. The result is a growing demand for products that combine protection, skincare benefits, and convenience - making daily use easier than ever.

The CVS Beauty Consultant survey found:

61% of Beauty Consultants report growing interest in makeup and SPF hybrid products.

46% say shoppers are seeking formulas with added skincare benefits, such as anti-aging and dark spot prevention.

78% report that consumers rely on dermatologists and healthcare professionals when making SPF purchasing decisions.

How to support everyday sun protection

The SPF conversation is evolving. Consumers increasingly understand that sun protection is an important part of overall skin health, but misconceptions around when and how to use sunscreen remain.

The opportunity now is helping more consumers move from seasonal SPF habits to consistent, year-round protection. With the right products to make routine use easy paired with education, small shifts in behavior can have a meaningful impact on long-term skin health.

A few things to keep in mind:

Sunscreen is for every day, every season - not just beach days or summer months.

Higher SPF doesn't mean longer protection. Reapplication every two hours is still necessary.

Broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher is the baseline recommended by dermatologists.

The SPF category is evolving - hybrid formulas, skincare-infused options, and convenient formats make it easier than ever to find a product that works for any routine.

CVS is a leader with a proven commitment to sun safety. CVS was the first national retailer to remove all sunscreens under SPF 15, and has recently removed sunscreen with SPF below 30 from its Store Brands assortment. Consumers looking for a sunscreen to add to their routine will find a wide range of sunscreen in many formats and brands available in CVS Pharmacy stores and at CVS.com, along with Beauty Consultants available to help them find the right product for their needs.

Survey data sourced from the CVS Whole-Body Beauty Brief: SPF Edition, conducted April 2026 among 520 CVS Beauty Consultants across the United States.



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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-spf-learnings-from-the-whole-body-beauty-brief-spf-edition-1198777