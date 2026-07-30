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WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081 | Ticker-Symbol: HSY
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 15:45
157,80 Euro
-1,77 % -2,85
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,35157,8516:10
157,20158,0516:09
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Hershey Company: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared July 29, 2026, and are payable September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 14, 2026. It is the 386th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 167th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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