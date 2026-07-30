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WKN: A3C5A5 | ISIN: US14888L1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.26 | 20:22
16,760 US-Dollar
-0,83 % -0,140
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CATALYST BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CATALYST BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $524,000, or $0.14 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $558,000, or $0.15 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2026.

On July 14, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Lakeside Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Lakeside Bank (collectively referred to as "Lakeside"). The Company's reported net income for 2026 includes certain expenses related to Lakeside's merger with and into the Company and the Bank. These expenses are referred to as "merger-related expenses" and totaled $87,000 (pre-tax) for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $95,000 (pre-tax) for the first quarter of 2026.

"Although we've seen a decline in loans through the first half of the year, credit quality remains sound and we continue to gain new deposit customers," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "We're excited about Louisiana's economic future and are off to a running start in our new, Southwest Louisiana market."

Loans

Loans totaled $162.8 million at June 30, 2026, down $892,000, or 1%, from March 31, 2026. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


Change

Real estate loans













One- to four-family residential


$

76,699


$

78,093


$

(1,394)


(2)

%

Commercial real estate



37,426



33,673



3,753


11


Construction and land



15,943



19,761



(3,818)


(19)


Multi-family residential



4,724



4,781



(57)


(1)


Total real estate loans



134,792



136,308



(1,516)


(1)


Other loans













Commercial and industrial



26,256



25,626



630


2

%

Consumer



1,737



1,743



(6)


-


Total other loans



27,993



27,369



624


2


Total loans


$

162,785


$

163,677


$

(892)


(1)


During the second quarter of 2026, a $5.0 million construction loan was converted to an amortizing commercial real estate loan. The loan is included in the health service facilities category presented in the following table.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


Change

Commercial real estate













Retail


$

8,878


$

9,273


$

(395)


(4)

%

Hospitality



5,440



5,519



(79)


(1)


Health service facilities



9,838



4,911



4,927


100


Restaurants



1,022



1,047



(25)


(2)


Oilfield services



345



355



(10)


(3)


Other non-owner occupied



2,002



2,322



(320)


(14)


Other owner occupied



9,901



10,246



(345)


(3)


Total commercial real estate


$

37,426


$

33,673


$

3,753


11


Construction and land













Multi-family residential


$

6,873


$

5,783


$

1,090


19

%

Health service facilities



4,797



9,698



(4,901)


(51)


Other commercial construction and land



3,088



2,436



652


27


Consumer residential construction and land



1,185



1,844



(659)


(36)


Total construction and land


$

15,943


$

19,761


$

(3,818)


(19)


Commercial and industrial













Oilfield services


$

17,824


$

17,959


$

(135)


(1)

%

Industrial equipment



910



986



(76)


(8)


Professional services



3,582



3,250



332


10


Other commercial and industrial



3,940



3,431



509


15


Total commercial and industrial loans


$

26,256


$

25,626


$

630


2


Multi-family residential construction loan growth was largely driven by new apartment homes in Lafayette Parish.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2026, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.3 million, down $385,000, or 14%, compared to NPAs of $2.7 million at March 31, 2026. The decline in NPAs was primarily due to the pay-off of a substandard commercial real estate loan that was individually evaluated for credit losses as of March 31, 2026. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.80% and 0.94% at June 30 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were 1.43% and 1.64% of total loans at June 30 and March 31, 2026, respectively. At June 30, 2026, 96% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 82% at March 31, 2026.

At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans, compared to $2.3 million, or 1.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The Company recorded a $104,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $70,000 reversal for the first quarter of 2026. The reversal of expected credit losses in the second quarter of 2026 was largely driven by a decline in construction and land loan balances as a result of a $5.0 million construction loan converting to an amortizing commercial real estate loan and a decline in the amount of classified commercial real estate loans during the second quarter of 2026. The reversal of expected credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by declines in commercial and industrial and residential loan balances.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $1,000 during the second quarter of 2026, compared to net loan charge-offs of $37,000 during the first quarter of 2026. Net loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2026 included a $28,000 charge-off of a commercial line of credit.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $67.1 million, or 23% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, up $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, we purchased $6.0 million of subordinated debt issued by bank holding companies. The issuers are financially strong, publicly traded companies based in the southern United States. The weighted average yield of the securities purchased during the second quarter of 2026 was 6.3%. We did not purchase investment securities in the first quarter of 2026.

Deposits

Total deposits were $196.4 million at June 30, 2026, up $1.0 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2026. Total deposits averaged $198.8 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $198.2 million during the first quarter of 2026. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 83% and 84% at June 30 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


Change

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


$

35,346


$

34,739


$

607


2

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits



32,667



33,249



(582)


(2)


Money market



9,248



9,296



(48)


(1)


Savings



64,386



60,525



3,861


6


Certificates of deposit



54,742



57,564



(2,822)


(5)


Total deposits


$

196,389


$

195,373


$

1,016


1


Growth in high-yield savings accounts has been a primary driver of deposit growth during both the first and second quarters of 2026.

Total public fund deposits were $27.4 million, or 14% of total deposits, at June 30, 2026, compared to $29.8 million, or 15% of total deposits, at March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, total public fund deposits averaged $30.1 million, compared to $35.6 million during the first quarter of 2026. The decline in public fund deposits was largely due to seasonal fluctuations.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At June 30 and March 31, 2026, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $82.5 million and $82.2 million, or 28.5% of total assets, respectively. Following the merger of Lakeside with and into the Company and the Bank, consolidated shareholders' equity is estimated to be approximately $78.7 million, or 12.5% of total assets, based on data as of June 30, 2026.

The Company repurchased 24,206 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $16.20 during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 16,614 shares at an average cost per share of $15.71 during the first quarter of 2026. The Company paused share repurchases while conducting merger-related due diligence and negotiations.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company announced our sixth share repurchase plan (the "November 2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 205,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. At June 30, 2026, 148,091 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan.

Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2026, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,255,909 shares of its common stock, or 24% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $12.19. At June 30, 2026, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,034,091.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.86%, up three basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2026, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.34%, down two basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.31%, down four basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.6 million, up $46,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Total interest income was up $14,000, or less than 1%, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on investment securities, cash and due from banks, and other interest earning assets, which was mostly offset by a decline in interest income on loans. During March 2026, a $5.9 million commercial and industrial loan relationship paid off after the sale of the borrower's business. In the same month, the Company purchased $817,000 of stock in the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which yields a statutory rate of 6.0%. During the second quarter of 2026, as previously mentioned, the Company purchased subordinated debt with an average yield of 6.3%.

Total interest expense decreased $32,000, or 3%, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter. The decline in interest expense was mainly due to a decline in the average volume of total interest-bearing liabilities. Total average interest-bearing deposits were down $2.4 million, or 1%, during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter, largely due to fluctuations in public funds.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



Three Months Ended



6/30/2026


3/31/2026

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate(TE)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate(TE)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



















Loans receivable(1)


$

163,650


$

2,686


6.58

%


$

168,545


$

2,749


6.61

%

Investment securities(2)



69,732



567


3.28




67,529



522


3.13


Other interest earning assets



36,157



331


3.67




33,760



299


3.60


Total interest-earning assets


$

269,539


$

3,584


5.34



$

269,834


$

3,570


5.36


INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



















Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts


$

106,757


$

512


1.92

%


$

107,158


$

494


1.87

%

Certificates of deposit



56,097



407


2.91




58,086



445


3.10


Total interest-bearing deposits



162,854



919


2.26




165,244



939


2.30


Borrowings



9,773



74


3.02




11,110



86


3.11


Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

172,627


$

993


2.31



$

176,354


$

1,025


2.35


Net interest-earning assets


$

96,912








$

93,480







Net interest income; average interest rate spread





$

2,591


3.03

%





$

2,545


3.01

%

Net interest margin(3)








3.86









3.83




(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities do not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $2.4 million, up $97,000, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2026. Non-interest expense included merger-related expenses of $87,000 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $95,000 for the first quarter of 2026.

Professional fees for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $175,000 and included $64,000 of merger-related expenses. For the first quarter of 2026, professional fees totaled $185,000 and included $95,000 of merger-related expenses. Excluding merger-related expenses, professional fees increased during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to expenses associated with the Company's annual meeting and annual report.

Advertising and marketing expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $47,000, up $14,000, or 42%, compared to the prior quarter largely due to merger-related expenses.

Other non-interest expense totaled $289,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $55,000, or 24%, from the prior quarter. The majority of the increase was due to training and education expenses and annual report distribution costs. Other non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 also included $8,000 of merger-related expenses.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $152,000, up $26,000, or 21%, compared to the first quarter of 2026. The Company's effective tax rate was 22.5% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 18.4% for the first quarter of 2026. The increase in income tax expense and the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was mainly due to the tax impact of non-deductible merger-related expenses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $290.0 million in assets at June 30, 2026. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana since 1922. Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products with a focus on fueling business and improving lives in the communities we serve. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
















(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


6/30/2025

ASSETS













Non-interest-bearing cash


$

4,973


$

4,898


$

4,132


$

4,024

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



32,009



33,635



21,073



36,032

Total cash and cash equivalents



36,982



38,533



25,205



40,056

Investment securities:













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



46,218



48,216



50,467



29,294

Securities held-to-maturity



20,844



14,914



14,917



14,948

Loans receivable, net of unearned income



162,785



163,677



170,210



167,569

Allowance for credit losses



(2,185)



(2,295)



(2,367)



(2,431)

Loans receivable, net



160,600



161,382



167,843



165,138

Accrued interest receivable



876



849



907



883

Foreclosed assets



5



34



34



80

Premises and equipment, net



5,648



5,749



5,850



5,977

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,976



1,963



1,139



825

Bank-owned life insurance



15,252



15,117



14,983



14,726

Other assets



1,612



1,751



1,582



1,858

TOTAL ASSETS


$

290,013


$

288,508


$

282,927


$

273,785














LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing


$

35,346


$

34,739


$

29,991


$

31,155

Interest-bearing



161,043



160,634



155,283



151,056

Total deposits



196,389



195,373



185,274



182,211

Borrowings



9,786



9,759



14,732



9,647

Other liabilities



1,308



1,167



1,196



1,128

TOTAL LIABILITIES



207,483



206,299



201,202



192,986














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock



40



41



41



41

Additional paid-in capital



37,051



37,303



37,363



38,259

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,008)



(5,129)



(5,182)



(5,596)

Retained earnings



52,994



52,470



51,912



50,967

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,547)



(2,476)



(2,409)



(2,872)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



82,530



82,209



81,725



80,799

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

290,013


$

288,508


$

282,927


$

273,785

CATALYST BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


6/30/2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

INTEREST INCOME
















Loans receivable, including fees


$

2,686


$

2,749


$

2,792


$

5,435


$

5,530

Investment securities



567



522



294



1,089



569

Cash and due from banks



309



290



353



599



694

Other earning assets



22



9



22



31



42

Total interest income



3,584



3,570



3,461



7,154



6,835

INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits



919



939



925



1,858



1,866

Borrowings



74



86



68



160



136

Total interest expense



993



1,025



993



2,018



2,002

Net interest income



2,591



2,545



2,468



5,136



4,833

Reversal of credit losses



(104)



(70)



-



(174)



-

Net interest income after reversal of credit losses



2,695



2,615



2,468



5,310



4,833

NON-INTEREST INCOME
















Service charges on deposit accounts



204



202



202



406



399

Bank-owned life insurance



135



134



119



269



237

Other



22



16



23



38



45

Total non-interest income



361



352



344



713



681

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits



1,343



1,321



1,262



2,664



2,507

Occupancy and equipment



208



209



208



417



407

Data processing and communication



183



180



176



363



358

Professional fees



175



185



114



360



215

Directors' fees



124



121



117



245



231

Foreclosed assets, net



11



-



18



11



(109)

Advertising and marketing



47



33



20



80



59

Other



289



234



263



523



492

Total non-interest expense



2,380



2,283



2,178



4,663



4,160

Income before income tax expense



676



684



634



1,360



1,354

Income tax expense



152



126



113



278



247

NET INCOME


$

524


$

558


$

521


$

1,082


$

1,107

















Earnings per share:
















Basic


$

0.15


$

0.16


$

0.14


$

0.30


$

0.30

Diluted



0.14



0.15



0.14



0.30



0.30

CATALYST BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)
























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


6/30/2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

EARNINGS DATA





















Total interest income


$

3,584



$

3,570



$

3,461



$

7,154



$

6,835


Total interest expense



993




1,025




993




2,018




2,002


Net interest income



2,591




2,545




2,468




5,136




4,833


Reversal of credit losses



(104)




(70)




-




(174)




-


Total non-interest income



361




352




344




713




681


Total non-interest expense



2,380




2,283




2,178




4,663




4,160


Income tax expense



152




126




113




278




247


Net income


$

524



$

558



$

521



$

1,082



$

1,107























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA





















Total loans


$

163,650



$

168,545



$

167,627



$

166,084



$

166,891


Total interest-earning assets



269,539




269,834




249,137




269,686




247,920


Total assets



292,262




292,752




270,788




292,506




269,517


Total interest-bearing deposits



162,854




165,244




149,106




164,042




149,540


Total interest-bearing liabilities



172,627




176,354




158,725




174,480




159,136


Total deposits



198,754




198,160




179,426




198,458




178,272


Total shareholders' equity



82,339




82,141




80,611




82,240




80,519























SELECTED RATIOS





















Return on average assets



0.72

%



0.77

%



0.77

%



0.75

%



0.83

%

Return on average equity



2.55




2.76




2.59




2.65




2.77


Efficiency ratio



80.64




78.79




77.46




79.72




76.37


Net interest margin(TE)



3.86




3.83




3.98




3.84




3.93


Average equity to average assets



28.17




28.06




29.77




28.12




29.88


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



43.37




44.29




43.72










Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



26.55




26.22




27.56










Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



44.62




45.55




44.98































NON-FINANCIAL DATA





















Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49




49




49










Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,034,091




4,058,297




4,142,816











(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)
























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


6/30/2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES





















Loans:





















Beginning balance


$

2,295



$

2,367



$

2,500



$

2,367



$

2,522


Reversal of credit losses



(109)




(35)




(27)




(144)




(10)


Charge-offs



(18)




(49)




(63)




(67)




(116)


Recoveries



17




12




21




29




35


Net charge-offs



(1)




(37)




(42)




(38)




(81)


Ending balance


$

2,185



$

2,295



$

2,431



$

2,185



$

2,431























Unfunded commitments:





















Beginning balance


$

176



$

211



$

104



$

211



$

121


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



5




(35)




27




(30)




10


Ending balance


$

181



$

176



$

131



$

181



$

131























Total reversal of credit losses


$

(104)



$

(70)



$

-



$

(174)



$

-























CREDIT QUALITY(1)





















Non-accruing loans


$

2,175



$

2,432



$

1,455










Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



147




246




215










Total non-performing loans



2,322




2,678




1,670










Foreclosed assets



5




34




80










Total non-performing assets


$

2,327



$

2,712



$

1,750































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.43

%



1.64

%



1.00

%









Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.80




0.94




0.64











(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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