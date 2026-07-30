Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
Highlights
- Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $20.6 million, which was $4.5 million, or 27.9% more than 2025's net income through June 30, 2025 due to the increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $5.5 million. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2026 was 17.9% compared to 19.1% in the comparable period in 2025.
- Net income was $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which was $1.7 million more than the net income for 2025's comparable period due to an increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 17.5% compared to 19.1% in the comparable period in 2025.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $51.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $5.2 million, or 11.1%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in investment income and a decrease in interest expense.
- The provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 was $500,000 and $1,000,000, respectively, compared to $750,000 and $1,375,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. The provision for 2026 was driven by the updated loss driver analysis for 2026, the economic impact of the Iran conflict, and an increase in specific reserves for non-performing loans.
- Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2026 was 11.64% and 11.84% compared to 10.88% and 10.44% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2025.
- Return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2026 was 15.54% and 15.84% compared to 15.19% and 14.65% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2025 (non-GAAP). (1)
- Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2026 was 1.32% and 1.33% compared to 1.13% and 1.07% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2025.
- Loans grew $151.8 million, or 6.8% since June 30, 2025. Loan growth since December 31, 2025, excluding the student loan portfolio, was $92.1 million, or 8.2% on an annualized basis.
- Non-performing assets increased $14,176,000 since December 31, 2025 and totaled $43,365,000 as of June 30, 2026, which is $15,989,000 higher than the balance as of June 30, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 is primarily due to six commercial real estate loan relationships and one construction real estate loan relationship, totaling approximately $12.2 million, being placed on non-accrual status during the first half of 2026 due to becoming more than 90 days. The Bank's continued strategy for certain acquired loans is to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or sell the underlying collateral or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 1.81%, 1.24% and 1.22% as of June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of June 30, 2026 when compared to December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, specific reserves for these assets have remained stable at $2,432,000, $1,912,758 and $1,476,000 at June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to 2025
- For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $20,563,000 which compares to net income of $16,084,000 for the first six months of 2025, an increase of $4,479,000. Basic earnings per share of $4.29 for the first six months of 2026 compared to $3.35 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was 11.84% and 10.44%, while annualized return on assets was 1.33% and 1.07%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2026 to 2025 was due to an increase in the net interest margin from 3.36% to 3.69% and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $51,807,000 compared to $46,650,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, resulting in an increase of $5,157,000, or 11.1%. Average interest earning assets increased $44.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in average loans. Average loans increased $43.2 million while average investment securities increased $3.4 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 8 basis points to 5.66%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points to 2.44%. As a result, the tax effected net interest margin increased from 3.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to 3.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
- The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $1,000,000 compared to $1,375,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $375,000. The provision for credit losses associated with loans for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $722,000 and $1,137,000, respectively, while the provision for off-balance sheet items was $278,000 and $238,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The provision for 2026 was due to the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds, the economic impact of the conflict with Iran is having on diesel and fertilizer prices, and an increase in specific reserves for non-performing loans. The provision for 2025 was due to an increase in past due loans and the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds.
- Total non-interest income was $7,704,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, which is $612,000 more than the non-interest income of $7,092,000 for the same period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance (BOLI) of $656,000, as the result of purchasing $22,000,000 of additional insurance in the first quarter of 2026.
- Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $33,468,000 compared to $32,475,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $993,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $283,000 due to merit increases and an increase in full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) of 8.3 employees. Other real estate owned expenses increased due to legal fees associated with the increase in non-performing assets. The increase in other expenses is due to an increase in fraudulent expenses on customer line of credit accounts.
- The provision for income taxes increased $672,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2026 to the same period in 2025 as a result of an increase in income before income taxes of $5,151,000. The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 19.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease in the effective tax rate being due to the increase in non-taxable investment income and BOLI income.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to 2025
- For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $10,187,000 which compares to net income of $8,463,000 for the comparable period of 2025, an increase of $1,724,000 or 20.4%. Basic earnings per share of $2.12 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compares to $1.76 for the 2025 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was 11.64% and 10.88%, while annualized return on assets was 1.32% and 1.13%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $25,694,000 compared to $23,648,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, resulting in an increase of $2,046,000, or 8.7%. Average interest earning assets increased $64.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in the average balance of outstanding commercial loans. Average loans increased $55.1 million, while average investment securities increased $9.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 3.67% compared to 3.47% for the same period last year. The yield on interest earning assets decreased six basis points to 5.60%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 32 basis points to 2.41%.
- The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 of $500,000, of which $578,000 related to loans, while ($78,000) related to off-balance sheet items, was due to the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds, the impact of the war with Iran and an increase in specific reserves for non-performing loans. The provision for credit losses of $750,000 for the second quarter of 2025 was driven by the increase in past due commercial loans, which primarily related to one commercial real estate relationship in our central Pennsylvania market that totaled $14.4 million.
- Total non-interest income was $4,014,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, $349,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in BOLI earnings of $432,000, which offset the decrease in the gains on loans sold of $118,000.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $16,867,000 compared to $16,097,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $770,000, or 4.8%. Salary and employee benefits increased due to merit increases and an increase in FTEs of 9.9 employees. Other real estate owned expenses increased due to legal fees associated with the increase in non-performing assets. The increase in other expenses is to fraudulent expenses on customer line of credit accounts.
- The provision for income taxes increased $151,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2026 to the same period in 2025. This increase was attributable to an increase in income before provision for income taxes of $1,875,000. The effective tax rate was 17.5% and 19.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease in the effective tax rate being due to the increase in non-taxable investment income and BOLI income.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At June 30, 2026, total assets were $3.19 billion compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2025 and $2.97 billion at June 30, 2025. The loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2026 was 100.02% compared to 98.89% as of December 31, 2025 and 97.78% as of June 30, 2025.
- Available for sale securities of $491.3 million at June 30, 2026 increased $46.6 million from December 31, 2025 and $59.7 million from June 30, 2025. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to 3.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher market interest rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2026 has focused on increasing the investment portfolio yield during periods of higher market interest rates, which has resulted in additional purchases during 2026.
- Net loans totaled $2.37 billion at June 30, 2026 and $2.33 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $43.7 million. As of June 30, 2025, net loans totaled $2.22 billion. The increase in net loans since December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 was due increases in commercial and agricultural real estate loans.
- The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $23,559,000 at June 30, 2026 which is an increase of $753,000 from December 31, 2025 and is due to loan growth, the conflict with Iran and an increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans. The provision for credit losses on loans was $722,000 for the first half of 2026. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $183,000 and $152,000, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 0.98% as of June 30, 2026 and 0.97% as of December 31, 2025. While non-performing loans increased $14.2 million or 48.6%, the commercial loans are individually evaluated to determine whether a specific reserve is necessary or not. Specific reserves associated with commercial loans totaled $1,414,000 and $1,039,000 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
- Deposits increased $17.6 million from December 31, 2025, to $2.39 billion at June 30, 2026. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $3.5 million since December 31, 2025.
- Borrowed funds totaled $394.0 million as of June 30, 2026, a $84.6 million increase from December 31, 2025 to fund investment and loan growth since year-end.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $352.8 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $338.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $14.8 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders' equity increased $15.8 million and totaled $366.2 million at June 30, 2026 (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders' equity was attributable to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaling $20.6 million, offset by cash dividends for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaling $4.9 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL increased $1.0 million from December 31, 2025.
Dividend Declared
On June 2, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share, which was paid on June 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 4.0% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share declared one year ago.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,790 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 10,187
$ 8,463
$ 20,563
$ 16,084
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.32 %
1.13 %
1.33 %
1.07 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.64 %
10.88 %
11.84 %
10.44 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
15.54 %
15.19 %
15.84 %
14.65 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)
3.67 %
3.47 %
3.69 %
3.36 %
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 2.12
$ 1.76
$ 4.29
$ 3.35
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 2.12
$ 1.76
$ 4.28
$ 3.35
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.51
$ 0.49
$ 1.01
$ 0.98
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
4,797,940
4,797,716
4,798,104
4,797,642
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
4,802,193
4,800,384
4,801,951
4,800,862
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 23,559
$ 22,109
Non-performing assets
$ 43,365
$ 27,376
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans
0.98 %
0.99 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
1.81 %
1.22 %
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to total loans
-0.01 %
0.10 %
0.00 %
0.06 %
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 73.36
$ 65.25
Tangible book value per share (a) (b)
$ 55.13
$ 46.88
Market Value per share (last reported trade of month)
$ 72.44
$ 58.72
Common shares outstanding
4,809,281
4,807,000
Other
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
391.3
381.4
388.9
380.6
Loan to Deposit Ratio
100.02 %
97.78 %
Trust assets under management
$ 207,584
$ 188,844
Brokerage assets under management
$ 347,814
$ 416,923
Balance Sheet Highlights
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2026
2025
2025
Assets
$ 3,192,116
$ 3,064,564
$ 2,967,274
Investment securities
493,241
446,556
433,417
Loans (net of unearned income)
2,395,028
2,350,622
2,241,755
Allowance for credit losses - loans
23,559
22,806
22,109
Deposits
2,394,537
2,376,979
2,292,662
Stockholders' Equity
352,833
338,051
313,653
(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.
(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 30,343
$ 23,933
$ 26,799
Interest-bearing
9,086
10,358
22,685
Total cash and cash equivalents
39,429
34,291
49,484
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
3,324
3,820
3,820
Equity securities
1,930
1,815
1,768
Available-for-sale securities
491,311
444,741
431,649
Loans held for sale
10,369
9,393
15,529
Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $23,559 at June 30, 2026;
$22,806 at December 31, 2025 and $22,109 at June 30, 2025)
2,371,469
2,327,816
2,219,646
Premises and equipment
20,660
20,998
21,776
Accrued interest receivable
10,922
10,698
10,603
Goodwill
85,758
85,758
85,758
Bank owned life insurance
74,465
51,501
50,770
Other intangibles
1,934
2,221
2,530
Fair value of derivative instruments - asset
6,755
6,927
8,272
Deferred tax asset
11,443
11,440
13,913
Other assets
62,347
53,145
51,756
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 3,192,116
$ 3,064,564
$ 2,967,274
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 495,914
$ 516,657
$ 499,252
Interest-bearing
1,898,623
1,860,322
1,793,410
Total deposits
2,394,537
2,376,979
2,292,662
Borrowed funds
394,024
309,448
313,219
Accrued interest payable
3,358
3,130
2,741
Fair value of derivative instruments - liability
3,948
4,100
4,701
Other liabilities
43,416
32,856
40,298
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,839,283
2,726,513
2,653,621
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2026 or 2025
-
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and
June 30, 2025: issued 5,262,935 at June 30, 2026 and 5,255,807 at December 31, 2025
and 5,255,190 at June 30, 2025
5,263
5,256
5,255
Additional paid-in capital
148,341
147,965
147,878
Retained earnings
229,333
213,623
197,940
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,362)
(12,377)
(21,026)
Treasury stock, at cost: 453,654 shares at June 30, 2026, 448,727 shares
at December 31, 2025 and 448,190 shares at June 30, 2025
(16,742)
(16,416)
(16,394)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
352,833
338,051
313,653
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 3,192,116
$ 3,064,564
$ 2,967,274
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 35,233
$ 35,227
$ 71,595
$ 70,783
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
89
132
192
275
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,823
2,397
5,334
4,736
Nontaxable
968
584
1,847
1,131
Dividends
392
409
814
838
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
39,505
38,749
79,782
77,763
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
11,160
11,449
22,465
23,743
Borrowed funds
2,651
3,652
5,510
7,370
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
13,811
15,101
27,975
31,113
NET INTEREST INCOME
25,694
23,648
51,807
46,650
Provision for credit losses
500
750
1,000
1,375
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
25,194
22,898
50,807
45,275
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,388
1,303
2,712
2,594
Trust
200
183
435
407
Brokerage and insurance
640
627
1,209
1,310
Gains on loans sold
621
739
886
1,011
Equity security gains, net
96
32
115
21
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
787
355
1,357
701
Other
282
426
990
1,048
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
4,014
3,665
7,704
7,092
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,272
9,976
20,548
20,265
Occupancy
1,289
1,182
2,701
2,538
Furniture and equipment
336
318
623
583
Professional fees
528
525
1,068
1,042
FDIC insurance expense
370
495
765
945
Pennsylvania shares tax
340
305
717
624
Amortization of intangibles
105
127
211
254
Software expenses
429
453
884
885
Other real estate owned expenses
194
73
390
192
Other
3,004
2,643
5,561
5,147
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
16,867
16,097
33,468
32,475
Income before provision for income taxes
12,341
10,466
25,043
19,892
Provision for income tax expense
2,154
2,003
4,480
3,808
NET INCOME
$ 10,187
$ 8,463
$ 20,563
$ 16,084
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 2.12
$ 1.76
$ 4.29
$ 3.35
Net Income - Diluted
$ 2.12
$ 1.76
$ 4.28
$ 3.35
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.51
$ 0.49
$ 1.01
$ 0.98
Number of shares used in computation - basic
4,797,940
4,797,716
4,798,104
4,797,642
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
4,802,193
4,800,384
4,801,951
4,800,862
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Interest income
$ 39,505
$ 40,277
$ 41,151
$ 40,254
$ 38,749
Interest expense
13,811
14,164
14,940
15,114
15,101
Net interest income
25,694
26,113
26,211
25,140
23,648
Provision for credit losses
500
500
500
500
750
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
25,194
25,613
25,711
24,640
22,898
Non-interest income
3,918
3,671
3,387
3,820
3,632
Investment securities gains, net
96
19
11
34
33
Non-interest expenses
16,867
16,601
16,173
16,084
16,097
Income before provision for income taxes
12,341
12,702
12,936
12,410
10,466
Provision for income tax expense
2,154
2,326
2,453
2,405
2,003
Net income
$ 10,187
$ 10,376
$ 10,483
$ 10,005
$ 8,463
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$ 2.12
$ 2.16
$ 2.19
$ 2.09
$ 1.76
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$ 2.12
$ 2.16
$ 2.18
$ 2.09
$ 1.76
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
18,626
61
1.31
17,879
102
2.31
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
3,624
28
3.10
3,820
30
3.18
Investment securities:
Taxable
359,897
3,215
3.57
381,141
2,806
2.95
Tax-exempt (3)
133,017
1,225
3.68
102,694
739
2.88
Investment securities
492,914
4,440
3.60
483,835
3,545
2.93
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
338,351
5,004
5.93
347,408
5,212
6.08
Construction loans
90,925
1,620
7.15
165,056
2,967
7.29
Commercial Loans
1,440,839
21,768
6.06
1,292,501
20,362
6.32
Agricultural Loans
373,312
5,679
6.10
358,245
4,970
5.63
Loans to state & political subdivisions
73,147
888
4.87
53,051
517
3.95
Other loans
28,176
459
6.53
73,344
1,300
7.11
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
2,344,750
35,418
6.06
2,289,605
35,328
6.26
Total interest-earning assets
2,859,914
39,947
5.60
2,795,139
39,005
5.66
Cash and due from banks
9,519
9,665
Bank premises and equipment
20,686
21,836
Other assets
201,511
184,184
Total non-interest earning assets
231,716
215,685
Total assets
3,091,630
3,010,824
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Business Interest Checking
28,757
66
0.92
18,345
45
0.99
NOW accounts
713,343
3,264
1.84
707,715
3,742
2.14
Savings accounts
291,013
337
0.46
288,198
329
0.46
Money market accounts
445,311
2,822
2.54
447,711
3,181
2.88
Certificates of deposit
539,316
4,671
3.47
454,893
4,152
3.70
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,017,740
11,160
2.22
1,916,862
11,449
2.42
Other borrowed funds
279,088
2,651
3.81
329,154
3,652
4.50
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,296,828
13,811
2.41
2,246,016
15,101
2.73
Demand deposits
388,265
390,102
Other liabilities
42,613
41,369
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
430,878
431,471
Stockholders' equity
363,924
333,337
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
3,091,630
3,010,824
Net interest income
26,136
23,904
Net interest spread (5)
3.19 %
2.93 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.67 %
3.47 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
125 %
124 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
21,981
135
1.24
24,052
216
1.81
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
3,721
57
3.09
3,820
59
3.11
Investment securities:
Taxable
359,114
6,148
3.42
381,886
5,574
2.92
Tax-exempt (3)
129,056
2,338
3.62
102,854
1,431
2.78
Investment securities
488,170
8,486
3.48
484,740
7,005
2.89
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
337,899
9,945
5.94
349,226
10,312
5.95
Construction loans
90,381
3,145
7.02
164,252
5,888
7.23
Commercial Loans
1,427,517
43,273
6.11
1,283,174
40,141
6.31
Agricultural Loans
374,681
11,940
6.43
357,561
9,696
5.47
Loans to state & political subdivisions
66,719
1,560
4.72
53,389
1,034
3.91
Other loans
62,784
2,054
6.60
109,198
3,916
7.23
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
2,359,981
71,917
6.15
2,316,800
70,987
6.18
Total interest-earning assets
2,873,853
80,595
5.66
2,829,412
78,267
5.58
Cash and due from banks
9,380
9,643
Bank premises and equipment
20,808
21,691
Other assets
196,894
177,531
Total non-interest earning assets
227,082
208,865
Total assets
3,100,935
3,038,277
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Business Interest Checking
27,109
123
0.91
17,995
85
0.95
NOW accounts
712,025
6,586
1.87
723,673
7,796
2.17
Savings accounts
289,898
675
0.47
290,576
677
0.47
Money market accounts
453,348
5,736
2.55
432,891
6,206
2.89
Certificates of deposit
539,795
9,345
3.49
481,272
8,979
3.76
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,022,175
22,465
2.24
1,946,407
23,743
2.46
Other borrowed funds
291,547
5,510
3.81
337,737
7,370
4.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,313,722
27,975
2.44
2,284,144
31,113
2.75
Demand deposits
384,952
381,048
Other liabilities
42,165
42,426
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
427,117
423,474
Stockholders' equity
360,096
330,659
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
3,100,935
3,038,277
Net interest income
52,620
47,154
Net interest spread (5)
3.22 %
2.83 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.69 %
3.36 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
124 %
124 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Real estate:
Residential
$ 337,628
$ 336,066
$ 340,972
$ 344,790
$ 341,671
Commercial
1,267,682
1,249,900
1,218,514
1,180,655
1,151,585
Agricultural
357,643
344,938
347,448
342,487
331,995
Construction
93,241
83,217
93,965
107,867
138,307
Consumer
39,623
19,592
88,210
109,458
22,364
Other commercial loans
180,997
170,628
179,166
171,345
174,740
Other agricultural loans
29,746
30,004
30,247
27,142
28,366
State & political subdivision loans
88,468
63,877
52,100
51,644
52,727
Total loans
2,395,028
2,298,222
2,350,622
2,335,388
2,241,755
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
23,559
22,894
22,806
22,454
22,109
Net loans
$ 2,371,469
$ 2,275,328
$ 2,327,816
$ 2,312,934
$ 2,219,646
Past due loans and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 8,695
$ 7,056
$ 9,269
$ 13,228
$ 18,554
Non-accrual loans
$ 40,350
$ 37,670
$ 26,602
$ 20,523
$ 24,595
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
657
75
229
37
347
Non-performing loans
$ 41,007
$ 37,745
$ 26,831
$ 20,560
$ 24,942
Other real estate owned
2,358
2,358
2,358
2,434
2,434
Total Non-performing assets
$ 43,365
$ 40,103
$ 29,189
$ 22,994
$ 27,376
Three Months Ended
Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In Thousands)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Balance, beginning of period
$ 22,894
$ 22,806
$ 22,454
$ 22,109
$ 22,081
Charge-offs
(74)
(78)
(57)
(20)
(596)
Recoveries
161
22
6
17
25
Net charge-offs
87
(56)
(51)
(3)
(571)
Provision for credit losses - loans
578
144
403
348
599
Balance, end of period
$ 23,559
$ 22,894
$ 22,806
$ 22,454
$ 22,109
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
June 30,
2026
2025
Tangible Equity
Stockholders' Equity - GAAP
$ 352,833
$ 313,653
Intangible Assets
(87,692)
(88,288)
Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
265,141
225,365
Shares outstanding
4,809,281
4,807,000
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 55.13
$ 46.88
As of
June 30,
2026
2025
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders' Equity per share - GAAP
$ 73.36
$ 65.25
Adjustment for intangible assets
(18.23)
(18.37)
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 55.13
$ 46.88
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)
Average Assets - GAAP
$ 3,077,668
$ 2,988,726
$ 3,088,281
$ 3,015,696
Average AOCL
(13,962)
(22,098)
(12,654)
(22,581)
Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
3,091,630
3,010,824
3,100,935
3,038,277
Net Income - GAAP
$ 10,187
$ 8,463
$ 20,563
$ 16,084
Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP
1.32 %
1.13 %
1.33 %
1.07 %
Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
1.32 %
1.12 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)
Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP
$ 349,962
$ 311,239
$ 347,442
$ 308,078
Average AOCL
(13,962)
(22,098)
(12,654)
(22,581)
Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
363,924
333,337
360,096
330,659
Net Income - GAAP
$ 10,187
$ 8,463
$ 20,563
$ 16,084
Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity-GAAP
11.64 %
10.88 %
11.84 %
10.44 %
Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
11.20 %
10.16 %
11.42 %
9.73 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP
$ 349,962
$ 311,239
$ 347,442
$ 308,078
Average Intangible Assets
(87,767)
(88,388)
(87,841)
(88,479)
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
262,195
222,851
259,601
219,599
Net Income - GAAP
$ 10,187
$ 8,463
$ 20,563
$ 16,084
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
15.54 %
15.19 %
15.84 %
14.65 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2026
2025
2026
2025
Total interest income
$ 39,505
$ 38,749
$ 79,782
$ 77,763
Total interest expense
13,811
15,101
27,975
31,113
Net interest income
25,694
23,648
51,807
46,650
Tax equivalent adjustment
442
256
813
504
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP
$ 26,136
$ 23,904
$ 52,620
$ 47,154
SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.