Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB: NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026.
Highlights:
- Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $109.8 million, an increase of 163% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Net sales for six months ended June 27, 2026 were $214.7 million, an increase of 204% compared to the same prior year period.
- Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $22.9 million, an increase of 1,544% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit for six months ended June 27, 2026 was $45.3 million, an increase of 1,582% compared to the same prior year period.
- Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $1.4 million, compared to net loss of $(6.1) million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income for six months ended June 27, 2026 was $10.0 million, compared to net loss of $(15.6) million in the same prior year period.
"Netlist delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant revenue growth and improved profitability," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "We continue to drive the development of next generation AI memory technologies and defend our IP portfolio against unauthorized use."
Net sales for the six months ended June 27, 2026 were $214.7 million, compared to net sales of $70.7 million for the six months ended June 28, 2025. Gross profit for the six months ended June 27, 2026 was $45.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.7 million for the six months ended June 28, 2025.
Net income for the six months ended June 27, 2026 was $10.0 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss for the six months ended June 28, 2025 of $(15.6) million, or $(0.06) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.8 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 27, 2026 and June 28, 2025, respectively.
Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's positioning to capitalize on next generation memory products, and evaluations, implications of future growth or profitability and judgements regarding Netlist's products and intellectual property portfolio. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. They reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, risks: Netlist may not be able to collect the substantial amount in damages previously awarded to it in its litigations (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damages awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio, which efforts may not be successful; that other patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, may not be successful or resolve favorably for Netlist, particularly given the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; associated with Netlist's product sales, including whether and how long the current market and demand for products sold by Netlist will persist or persist as expected and whether Netlist may successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; whether Netlist will continue to acquire components or products for resale on favorable terms; associated with the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry, general economic, political and market conditions, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international trade and tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
[email protected]
(212) 739-6729
Gail M. Sasaki
Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(949) 435-0025
NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
June 27,
December 27,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,655
$
31,782
Restricted cash
10,000
10,300
Accounts receivable, net
3,149
2,411
Inventories
26,871
3,383
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
734
332
Total current assets
71,409
48,208
Property and equipment, net
222
300
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,267
541
Other assets
415
428
Total assets
$
73,313
$
49,477
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
41,369
$
20,612
Revolving line of credit
2,627
1,788
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
1,538
852
Deferred revenue
3,023
30,570
Other current liabilities
592
818
Long-term debt due within one year
162
-
Total current liabilities
49,311
54,640
Operating lease liabilities
800
23
Other liabilities
19
17
Total liabilities
50,130
54,680
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
335
308
Additional paid-in capital
375,312
357,001
Accumulated deficit
(352,464)
(362,512)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
23,183
(5,203)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
73,313
$
49,477
NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three
Six
June 27,
June 28,
June 27,
June 28,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$ 109,845
$ 41,706
$ 214,737
$ 70,681
Cost of sales(1)
86,962
40,314
169,465
67,989
Gross profit
22,883
1,392
45,272
2,692
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
1,050
833
2,151
1,726
Intellectual property legal fees
16,753
3,480
25,727
10,507
Selling, general and administrative(1)
3,741
3,326
7,490
6,473
Total operating expenses
21,544
7,639
35,368
18,706
Operating income (loss)
1,339
(6,247)
9,904
(16,014)
Other income, net:
Interest income, net
32
133
81
353
Other income, net
32
36
63
96
Total other income, net
64
169
144
449
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
1,403
(6,078)
10,048
(15,565)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$ 1,403
$ (6,078)
$ 10,048
$ (15,565)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.00
$ (0.02)
$ 0.03
$ (0.06)
Diluted
$ 0.00
$ (0.02)
$ 0.03
$ (0.06)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
327,594
275,751
318,520
274,065
Diluted
370,752
275,751
356,141
274,065
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$ 32
$ 42
$ 47
$ 50
Research and development
106
137
281
345
Selling, general and administrative
671
834
1,437
1,589
Total stock-based compensation
$ 809
$ 1,013
$ 1,765
$ 1,984
SOURCE Netlist, Inc.