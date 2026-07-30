Southern Company reports second-quarter 2026 earnings

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion, or $1.03 per share, in 2026 compared with earnings of $0.9 billion, or $0.80 per share, in the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.5 billion, or $2.24 per share, compared with $2.2 billion, or $2.01 per share, for the same period in 2025.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.3 billion, or $1.13 per share, during the second quarter of 2026, compared with $1.0 billion, or $0.92 per share, during the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.8 billion, or $2.46 per share, compared with $2.4 billion, or $2.15 per share, for the same period in 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2026 2025

2026 2025 Net Income - As Reported $ 1,174 $ 880

$ 2,531 $ 2,214 Less:









Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering (143) (40)

(296) (65) Tax Impact 32 9

66 14 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - (129)

(11) (129) Tax Impact - 32

3 32 Estimated Loss on Nicor Gas Capital Investments (8) -

(10) - Tax Impact 2 -

2 - Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction - (2)

- (4) Tax Impact (4) (4)

(4) (3) Disposition Impacts (2) -

(2) - Tax Impact 8 -

8 - Net Income - Excluding Items $ 1,289 $ 1,014

$ 2,775 $ 2,369 Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions) 1,137 1,101

1,130 1,100 Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items $ 1.13 $ 0.92

$ 2.46 $ 2.15 NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the second quarter of 2026, as compared with the same period in 2025, were investment in state-regulated utilities, customer usage and growth, higher earnings from equity method investments and lower income taxes, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Second-quarter 2026 operating revenues were $6.98 billion, compared with $6.97 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 0.1%. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating revenues were $15.4 billion, compared with $14.7 billion for the corresponding period in 2025, an increase of 4.2%.

"Southern Company's strong performance reflects the strength of our customer-focused approach to serving growth," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "Across the Southeast, extraordinary economic development momentum and demand for power continue to create meaningful opportunities for the customers and communities we are privileged to serve. We are investing responsibly and planning for the long term to serve new and existing customers while keeping reliability and rate stability at the center of our work. Our approach is designed to protect customers today, create lasting value for the people and places we serve and ensure that when growth is done right, everyone benefits."

Southern Company's second-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer David P. Poroch will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by our nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning plans to serve projected future growth and the potential benefits thereof. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state legal and regulatory changes, including tax, environmental and other laws and regulations to which Southern Company and its subsidiaries are subject, as well as changes in application of existing laws, regulations and guidance; the extent and timing of costs and legal requirements related to coal combustion residuals; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings, or inquiries; the effects, extent, and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which Southern Company's subsidiaries operate, including from the development and deployment of alternative energy sources; variations in demand for electricity and natural gas, including uncertainties related to projected significant growth in electricity demand driven primarily by data centers and other large load customers, and the related requirement for substantial new generation and transmission investments, creating capital access and revenue recovery risks for the traditional electric operating companies; customer affordability matters; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels and commodities; the ability to complete necessary or desirable pipeline expansion or infrastructure projects, limits on pipeline capacity, public and policymaker support for such projects, and operational interruptions to natural gas distribution and transmission activities; transmission constraints; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects due to challenges which include, but are not limited to, changes in labor costs, availability, and productivity, challenges with the management of contractors or vendors, subcontractor performance, adverse weather conditions, shortages, delays, increased costs, or inconsistent quality of equipment, materials, and labor, contractor or supplier delay, the impacts of inflation and trade policies (including tariffs and other trade measures) of the United States and other countries, delays due to judicial or regulatory action, nonperformance under construction, operating, or other agreements, operational readiness, including specialized operator training and required site safety programs, engineering or design problems or any remediation related thereto, design and other licensing-based compliance matters, challenges with start-up activities, including major equipment failure or system integration, and/or operational performance, challenges related to future epidemic or pandemic health events, continued public and policymaker support for projects, environmental and geological conditions, delays or increased costs to interconnect facilities to transmission grids, and increased financing costs as a result of changes in interest rates or as a result of project delays; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to past, ongoing, and proposed construction projects, including state public service commission or other applicable state regulatory agency approvals and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission actions; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses, to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; investment performance of the employee and retiree benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds and, with respect to retiree benefit plans, changes in actuarial assumptions and differences between the assumptions and actual values, any of the foregoing of which could cause additional funding requirements; advances in technology, including the pace and extent of development of low- to no-carbon energy and battery energy storage technologies and the impact of advancing technology on data center and other large load customer demand; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations, including rate actions relating to return on equity, equity ratios, additional generating capacity and transmission facilities, extension of retirement dates for fossil fuel plants, and fuel and other cost recovery mechanisms; the ability to successfully operate Southern Company's electric utilities' generation, transmission, distribution, and battery energy storage facilities, as applicable, and Southern Company Gas' natural gas distribution and storage facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; the inherent risks involved in operating nuclear generating facilities; the inherent risks involved in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and transportation and storage of natural gas, including accidents, explosions, fires, mechanical problems, discharges or releases of toxic or hazardous substances or gases, and other environmental risks; the performance of projects undertaken by the non-utility businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities; internal restructuring or other restructuring options that may be pursued; potential business strategies, including acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses, or interests therein, which cannot be assured to be completed or beneficial to Southern Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the ability to obtain new short- and long-term contracts with wholesale customers; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of cyber and physical attacks; global and U.S. economic conditions, including impacts from geopolitical conflicts, recession, inflation, changes in trade policies (including tariffs and other trade measures) of the United States and other countries, interest rate fluctuations, and financial market conditions, and the results of financing efforts; prolonged or recurring U.S. federal government shutdowns; access to capital markets and other financing sources; changes in Southern Company's and any of its subsidiaries' credit ratings; the ability of Southern Company's electric utilities to obtain additional generating capacity (or sell excess generating capacity) at competitive prices; catastrophic events such as fires, including wildfires, land movement, earthquakes, explosions, floods, high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, solar flares, droughts, future epidemic or pandemic health events, wars, political unrest, or other similar occurrences; the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources; impairments of goodwill or long-lived assets; and the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by standard-setting bodies. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Net Income - As Reported 2026

2025

2026

2025 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 1,269

$ 1,047

$ 2,382

$ 2,073 Southern Power (25)

51

(22)

138 Southern Company Gas 126

106

573

524 Total 1,370

1,204

2,933

2,735 Parent Company and Other (196)

(324)

(402)

(521) Net Income - As Reported $ 1,174

$ 880

$ 2,531

$ 2,214















Basic Earnings Per Share(1) $ 1.03

$ 0.80

$ 2.24

$ 2.01 Average Shares Outstanding 1,137

1,101

1,130

1,100















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Net Income - Excluding Items 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Income - As Reported $ 1,174

$ 880

$ 2,531

$ 2,214 Less:













Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering(2) (143)

(40)

(296)

(65) Tax Impact 32

9

66

14 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3) -

(129)

(11)

(129) Tax Impact -

32

3

32 Estimated Loss on Nicor Gas Capital Investments(4) (8)

-

(10)

- Tax Impact 2

-

2

- Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(5) -

(2)

-

(4) Tax Impact (4)

(4)

(4)

(3) Disposition Impacts(6) (2)

-

(2)

- Tax Impact 8

-

8

- Net Income - Excluding Items $ 1,289

$ 1,014

$ 2,775

$ 2,369















Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items $ 1.13

$ 0.92

$ 2.46

$ 2.15 See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company Financial Highlights Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $0.79 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $2.23 and $2.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. (2) Earnings include pre-tax charges of $143 million ($111 million after tax) and $296 million ($230 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $40 million ($31 million after tax, net of noncontrolling interest impacts) and $65 million ($51 million after tax, net of noncontrolling interest impacts) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, associated with accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs related to the repowering of certain wind facilities at Southern Power Company. Accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs associated with the replacement of equipment will continue until the completion dates of the repowering projects, which are projected to occur through the third quarter 2027. At June 30, 2026, the remaining pre-tax accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs are projected to total approximately $205 million in 2026 and $120 million in 2027. (3) Earnings include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company totaling $11 million ($8 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as a result of Southern Company's redemption of certain junior subordinated notes, and $129 million ($97 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as a result of Southern Company's repurchase of certain convertible senior notes. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 include an estimated loss of $8 million ($6 million after tax) and $10 million ($8 million after tax), respectively, at Southern Company Gas related to costs associated with Nicor Gas capital investments disallowed by the Illinois Commerce Commission in November 2025. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. (5) Earnings include income tax charges of $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to changes in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets was completed at the end of 2025. Site restoration activities are substantially complete, and any additional costs are expected to be immaterial. (6) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 include a state income tax refund of $9 million ($7 million after federal tax) at Southern Company Gas associated with the 2018 disposition of Elizabethtown Gas, partially offset by related contingency fee expenses of $2 million ($1 million after tax) incurred in connection with obtaining the refund. Additional income tax refunds related to past dispositions may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.





Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Earnings Per Share -





















As Reported(1) $ 1.03

$ 0.80

$ 0.23

$ 2.24

$ 2.01

$ 0.23























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.20









$ 0.28 Southern Power







(0.07)









(0.15) Southern Company Gas







0.02









0.04 Parent Company and Other







0.12









0.12 Increase in Shares







(0.04)









(0.06) Total - As Reported







$ 0.23









$ 0.23

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Earnings Per Share -





















Excluding Items $ 1.13

$ 0.92

$ 0.21

$ 2.46

$ 2.15

$ 0.31























Total - As Reported







$ 0.23









$ 0.23 Less:





















Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering(2)







(0.07)









(0.16) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)







0.09









0.08 Estimated Loss on Nicor Gas Capital Investments(4)







-









(0.01) Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(5)







-









0.01 Disposition Impacts(6)







-









- Total - Excluding Items







$ 0.21









$ 0.31 See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $0.79 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $2.23 and $2.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. (2) Earnings include pre-tax charges of $143 million ($111 million after tax) and $296 million ($230 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $40 million ($31 million after tax, net of noncontrolling interest impacts) and $65 million ($51 million after tax, net of noncontrolling interest impacts) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, associated with accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs related to the repowering of certain wind facilities at Southern Power Company. Accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs associated with the replacement of equipment will continue until the completion dates of the repowering projects, which are projected to occur through the third quarter 2027. At June 30, 2026, the remaining pre-tax accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs are projected to total approximately $205 million in 2026 and $120 million in 2027. (3) Earnings include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company totaling $11 million ($8 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as a result of Southern Company's redemption of certain junior subordinated notes, and $129 million ($97 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as a result of Southern Company's repurchase of certain convertible senior notes. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 include an estimated loss of $8 million ($6 million after tax) and $10 million ($8 million after tax), respectively, at Southern Company Gas related to costs associated with Nicor Gas capital investments disallowed by the Illinois Commerce Commission in November 2025. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. (5) Earnings include income tax charges of $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to changes in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets was completed at the end of 2025. Site restoration activities are substantially complete, and any additional costs are expected to be immaterial. (6) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 include a state income tax refund of $9 million ($7 million after federal tax) at Southern Company Gas associated with the 2018 disposition of Elizabethtown Gas, partially offset by related contingency fee expenses of $2 million ($1 million after tax) incurred in connection with obtaining the refund. Additional income tax refunds related to past dispositions may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.





Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis









Description Three Months Ended June 2026 vs. 2025

Year-To-Date June 2026 vs. 2025







Retail Sales 5¢

10¢







Retail Revenue Impacts (1)

(1)







Weather -

(5)







Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues 1

4







Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1) 1

3







Depreciation and Amortization (1)

-







Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 4

9







Interest Expense and Other 3

(1)







Income Taxes 8

9







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 20¢

28¢







Southern Power -

2







Southern Company Gas 2

5







Parent Company and Other 3

3







Increase in Shares (4)

(7)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 21¢

31¢







Accelerated Depreciation from Repowering(2) (7)

(16)







Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3) 9

8







Estimated Loss on Nicor Gas Capital Investments(4) -

(1)







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(5) -

1







Disposition Impacts(6) -

-







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 23¢

23¢ See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis Notes (1) Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income. (2) Earnings include pre-tax charges of $143 million ($111 million after tax) and $296 million ($230 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $40 million ($31 million after tax, net of noncontrolling interest impacts) and $65 million ($51 million after tax, net of noncontrolling interest impacts) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, associated with accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs related to the repowering of certain wind facilities at Southern Power Company. Accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs associated with the replacement of equipment will continue until the completion dates of the repowering projects, which are projected to occur through the third quarter 2027. At June 30, 2026, the remaining pre-tax accelerated depreciation and decommissioning costs are projected to total approximately $205 million in 2026 and $120 million in 2027. (3) Earnings include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company totaling $11 million ($8 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as a result of Southern Company's redemption of certain junior subordinated notes, and $129 million ($97 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as a result of Southern Company's repurchase of certain convertible senior notes. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 include an estimated loss of $8 million ($6 million after tax) and $10 million ($8 million after tax), respectively, at Southern Company Gas related to costs associated with Nicor Gas capital investments disallowed by the Illinois Commerce Commission in November 2025. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. (5) Earnings include income tax charges of $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to changes in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets was completed at the end of 2025. Site restoration activities are substantially complete, and any additional costs are expected to be immaterial. (6) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 include a state income tax refund of $9 million ($7 million after federal tax) at Southern Company Gas associated with the 2018 disposition of Elizabethtown Gas, partially offset by related contingency fee expenses of $2 million ($1 million after tax) incurred in connection with obtaining the refund. Additional income tax refunds related to past dispositions may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.





Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

(in millions)

(in millions) Retail electric revenues:





















Fuel $ 1,063

$ 1,139

$ (76)

$ 2,320

$ 2,356

$ (36) Non-fuel 3,682

3,619

63

7,065

7,002

63 Wholesale electric revenues 699

681

18

1,664

1,425

239 Other electric revenues 242

220

22

507

463

44 Natural gas revenues 966

979

(13)

3,157

2,818

339 Other revenues 325

335

(10)

661

684

(23) Total operating revenues 6,977

6,973

4

15,374

14,748

626 Fuel and purchased power 1,342

1,376

(34)

3,076

2,918

158 Cost of natural gas 177

255

(78)

1,103

929

174 Cost of other sales 176

167

9

357

366

(9) Non-fuel operations and maintenance 1,705

1,685

20

3,359

3,305

54 Depreciation and amortization 1,434

1,323

111

2,854

2,608

246 Taxes other than income taxes 367

403

(36)

831

848

(17) Total operating expenses 5,201

5,209

(8)

11,580

10,974

606 Operating income 1,776

1,764

12

3,794

3,774

20 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 128

80

48

248

153

95 Earnings from equity method investments 86

10

76

136

43

93 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 796

874

(78)

1,573

1,588

(15) Other income (expense), net 181

162

19

336

310

26 Income taxes 187

289

(102)

414

569

(155) Net income 1,188

853

335

2,527

2,123

404 Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 14

(27)

41

(4)

(91)

87 Net income attributable to Southern

Company $ 1,174

$ 880

$ 294

$ 2,531

$ 2,214

$ 317 Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

































































Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2026

2025

% Change

Weather

Adjusted %

Change

2026

2025

% Change

Weather

Adjusted %

Change

(in millions)









(in millions)







Kilowatt-Hour Sales



























































Total Sales 51,793

49,858

3.9 %





101,985

98,344

3.7 %



































Total Retail Sales 37,967

37,194

2.1 %

2.3 %

74,568

73,636

1.3 %

2.3 % Residential 11,388

11,565

(1.5) %

(0.7) %

23,509

24,198

(2.8) %

0.1 % Commercial 13,770

12,836

7.3 %

7.4 %

26,114

24,688

5.8 %

6.0 % Industrial 12,682

12,668

0.1 %

- %

24,686

24,492

0.8 %

0.7 % Other 127

125

2.3 %

2.3 %

259

258

0.2 %

0.2 %































Total Wholesale Sales 13,826

12,664

9.2 %

N/A

27,417

24,708

11.0 %

N/A









































































Period Ended June





















2026

2025

% Change





















(in thousands)







Regulated Utility Customers























































Total Regulated Utility Customers









9,000

8,941

0.7 %



Traditional Electric Operating Companies





4,612

4,568

1.0 %



Southern Company Gas









4,388

4,373

0.3 %





Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

(in millions)





(in millions)



Southern Company -





















Operating Revenues $ 6,977

$ 6,973

0.1 %

$ 15,374

$ 14,748

4.2 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,375

1,142

20.4 %

2,941

2,692

9.2 % Net Income Available to Common 1,174

880

33.4 %

2,531

2,214

14.3 %























Alabama Power -





















Operating Revenues $ 1,963

$ 1,968

(0.3) %

$ 4,055

$ 3,980

1.9 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 572

496

15.3 %

1,125

981

14.7 % Net Income Available to Common 437

381

14.7 %

862

755

14.2 %























Georgia Power -





















Operating Revenues $ 3,133

$ 3,110

0.7 %

$ 6,276

$ 6,148

2.1 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 930

843

10.3 %

1,644

1,538

6.9 % Net Income Available to Common 779

607

28.3 %

1,408

1,204

16.9 %























Mississippi Power -





















Operating Revenues $ 403

$ 400

0.8 %

$ 875

$ 821

6.6 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 68

76

(10.5) %

146

148

(1.4) % Net Income Available to Common 52

59

(11.9) %

112

114

(1.8) %























Southern Power -





















Operating Revenues $ 535

$ 546

(2.0) %

$ 1,216

$ 1,113

9.3 % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (88)

22

N/M

(173)

44

N/M Net Income (Loss) Available to Common (25)

51

N/M

(22)

138

N/M























Southern Company Gas -





















Operating Revenues $ 966

$ 979

(1.3) %

$ 3,157

$ 2,818

12.0 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 158

139

13.7 %

749

686

9.2 % Net Income Available to Common 126

106

18.9 %

573

524

9.4 % See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

SOURCE Southern Company