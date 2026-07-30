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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 14:30 Uhr
56 Leser
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Bank of Botetourt announces second quarter financial results and quarterly cash dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCID: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-ended June 30, 2026. The Bank produced net income amounting to $5,300,000 or $2.62 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to net income of $3,168,000 or $1.55 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $8,386,000 or $4.13 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $5,212,000 or $2.53 per share, for the same period last year. The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on August 7, 2026, to preferred shareholders of record July 31, 2026. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, or $1.00 per share annualized, which is payable on August 17, 2026, to common shareholders of record August 10, 2026.

The second quarter results benefited from a significant one-time, non-recurring income event, which complemented another quarter of sound operating performance across our Bank. Bearing Insurance Group, LLC ("Bearing") completed its sale to BroadStreet Partners Group, LLC. Bank of Botetourt owned 3 units of Bearing and upon consummation of the sale recorded a one-time, pre-tax gain of $3,800,000 on the transaction, which was recognized in its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. President & CEO, Michelle Austin stated, "The additional earnings generated from this transaction strengthened our capital position and enhanced shareholder value while providing greater flexibility to support our long-term strategic objectives."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $5,300,000 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2,132,000, or 67.30%, from the same time period in 2025.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 4.02%, an increase of 49 basis points over the same quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily driven by consistent asset yields and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $505,000 including a reserve for unfunded commitments of $86,000. This compares to $8,000 for the same period last year, representing a increase of $497,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses.
  • Noninterest income increased by $1,919,000, or 117.51%, to $3,552,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1,633,000 for same period of 2025. The increase is attributed to the aforementioned one-time income event, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans.
  • Noninterest expense increased $500,000 from $5,574,000 at June 30, 2025, to $6,074,000 at June 30, 2026. The increase is primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.79% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.19% for the same period of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 17.31% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 12.08% for the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Total unconsolidated assets amounted to $939,409,000, an increase of $13,902,000, or 1.50% above total assets at December 31, 2025.
  • Debt securities available for sale decreased $8,747,000 from December 31, 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to the maturity of $9,500,000 in agency securities, $500,000 in corporate bonds, and $710,000 in municipal bonds, offset by the purchase of $2,990,000 mortgage-backed securities and $785,000 municipal bonds during the first six months of 2026.
  • Net loans increased $22,605,000, or 3.01%. Deposits decreased $4,002,000, or (0.48%). The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $4,788,000, or (8.47%). The Bank's loan to deposit ratio of 94.10%, on June 30, 2026, is a 2.01% increase from 92.09% at December 31, 2025.
  • The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2026, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. One commercial and industrial loan totaling $83,000 was subsequently charged-off during the second quarter therefore, non-performing assets decreased at June 30, 2026, to $35,000, compared to $41,000 at December 31, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.14% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.10% on December 31, 2025 and 1.18% at June 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share at June 30, 2026, was $47.83, an increase of $3.64 from year-end 2025.

Capital

As of June 30, 2026, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 11.00% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.42% at December 31, 2025.

About Bank of Botetourt

Chartered in 1899, Bank of Botetourt is a full-service community bank serving customers through fourteen retail offices across Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke, and Rockbridge counties, as well as the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount in Virginia. The Bank also operates Virginia Mountain Mortgage, its residential lending division, and Botetourt Wealth Management, offering financial planning and investment services. Recognized by Forbes as a multi-year top-ranked bank in Virginia, Bank of Botetourt continues to build on its long-standing tradition of service, strength, and local commitment.

Bank of Botetourt
Balance Sheets, unconsolidated
June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025








(unaudited)


(audited)



June 30,


December 31,



2026


2025

Assets










Cash and due from banks


$ 12,168,000


$ 13,031,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


38,528,000


42,117,000

Federal funds sold


946,000


1,282,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


51,642,000


56,430,000

Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance


8,182,000


9,182,000

for credit losses of $18,000 at June 30, 2026 and





December 31, 2025, respectively





Debt securities available for sale


61,215,000


69,962,000

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,899,000 at


772,973,000


750,368,000

June 30, 2026 and $8,374,000 at December 31, 2025.





Loans held for sale


1,355,000


1,737,000

Premises and fixed assets, net


18,118,000


16,515,000

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


5,564,000


3,517,000

Other assets


20,360,000


17,796,000

Total assets


$ 939,409,000


$ 925,507,000






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 185,220,000


$ 166,954,000

Interest-bearing deposits


636,248,000


658,516,000

Total deposits


821,468,000


825,470,000






Other borrowings


10,000,000


-

Other liabilities


6,927,000


6,520,000

Total liabilities


838,395,000


831,990,000






Commitments and contingencies


-


-






Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares





authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding





at June 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025, respectively


244,000


244,000

Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares





authorized; 1,975,193 and 1,970,230 issued and





outstanding at June 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025,





respectively


2,963,000


2,955,000

Additional paid-in capital


24,720,000


24,504,000

Retained earnings


74,996,000


67,834,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,909,000)


(2,020,000)

Total stockholders' equity


101,014,000


93,517,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 939,409,000


$ 925,507,000

Bank of Botetourt
Income Statement
For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)










Six Months Ended
June 30,


Three Months Ended
June 30,




2026


2025


2026


2025

Interest income








Loans and fees on loans

$ 24,194,000


$ 21,304,000


$ 12,180,000


$ 10,861,000

Securities:








U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies

235,000


301,000


110,000


147,000

Mortgage-backed securities

276,000


109,000


143,000


53,000

All other securities

419,000


417,000


207,000


208,000

Due from depository institutions

854,000


1,005,000


498,000


496,000

Federal funds sold

16,000


17,000


8,000


9,000

Total Interest income

25,994,000


23,153,000


13,146,000


11,774,000









Interest expense








Deposits

8,038,000


7,824,000


3,990,000


3,830,000

Other borrowings

2,000


-


2,000


-

Total Interest expense

8,040,000


7,824,000


3,992,000


3,830,000

Net Interest Income

17,954,000


15,329,000


9,154,000


7,944,000









Provision for credit losses

840,000


362,000


505,000


8,000

Net Interest Income after credit loss expense

17,114,000


14,967,000


8,649,000


7,936,000









Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

725,000


634,000


361,000


319,000

Securities brokerage and annuities

179,000


124,000


100,000


49,000

Other income, net of gains

4,181,000


2,119,000


3,091,000


1,265,000

Total noninterest income

5,085,000


2,877,000


3,552,000


1,633,000









Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

5,122,000


4,709,000


2,500,000


2,378,000

Premises and fixed assets expense

1,170,000


1,187,000


572,000


567,000

Other expense

5,907,000


5,380,000


3,002,000


2,629,000

Total noninterest expense

12,199,000


11,276,000


6,074,000


5,574,000

Income before income taxes

10,000,000


6,568,000


6,127,000


3,995,000









Income tax expense

1,614,000


1,356,000


827,000


827,000

Net income

8,386,000


5,212,000


5,300,000


3,168,000

Preferred stock dividends

239,000


239,000


120,000


120,000

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 8,147,000


$ 4,973,000


$ 5,180,000


$ 3,048,000









Basic earnings per share

$ 4.13


$ 2.53


$ 2.62


$ 1.55

Diluted earnings per share

$ 4.13


$ 2.53


$ 2.62


$ 1.55

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.50


$ 0.45


$ 0.25


$ 0.225

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,973,040


1,963,718


1,974,323


1,965,101

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,973,040


1,963,718


1,974,323


1,965,101

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

© 2026 PR Newswire
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