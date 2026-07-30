Bank of Botetourt announces second quarter financial results and quarterly cash dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCID: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-ended June 30, 2026. The Bank produced net income amounting to $5,300,000 or $2.62 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to net income of $3,168,000 or $1.55 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $8,386,000 or $4.13 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $5,212,000 or $2.53 per share, for the same period last year. The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on August 7, 2026, to preferred shareholders of record July 31, 2026. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, or $1.00 per share annualized, which is payable on August 17, 2026, to common shareholders of record August 10, 2026.

The second quarter results benefited from a significant one-time, non-recurring income event, which complemented another quarter of sound operating performance across our Bank. Bearing Insurance Group, LLC ("Bearing") completed its sale to BroadStreet Partners Group, LLC. Bank of Botetourt owned 3 units of Bearing and upon consummation of the sale recorded a one-time, pre-tax gain of $3,800,000 on the transaction, which was recognized in its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. President & CEO, Michelle Austin stated, "The additional earnings generated from this transaction strengthened our capital position and enhanced shareholder value while providing greater flexibility to support our long-term strategic objectives."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $5,300,000 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2,132,000, or 67.30%, from the same time period in 2025.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 4.02%, an increase of 49 basis points over the same quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily driven by consistent asset yields and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $505,000 including a reserve for unfunded commitments of $86,000. This compares to $8,000 for the same period last year, representing a increase of $497,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses.

Noninterest income increased by $1,919,000, or 117.51%, to $3,552,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1,633,000 for same period of 2025. The increase is attributed to the aforementioned one-time income event, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $500,000 from $5,574,000 at June 30, 2025, to $6,074,000 at June 30, 2026. The increase is primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.79% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.19% for the same period of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 17.31% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 12.08% for the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total unconsolidated assets amounted to $939,409,000, an increase of $13,902,000, or 1.50% above total assets at December 31, 2025.

Debt securities available for sale decreased $8,747,000 from December 31, 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to the maturity of $9,500,000 in agency securities, $500,000 in corporate bonds, and $710,000 in municipal bonds, offset by the purchase of $2,990,000 mortgage-backed securities and $785,000 municipal bonds during the first six months of 2026.

Net loans increased $22,605,000, or 3.01%. Deposits decreased $4,002,000, or (0.48%). The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $4,788,000, or (8.47%). The Bank's loan to deposit ratio of 94.10%, on June 30, 2026, is a 2.01% increase from 92.09% at December 31, 2025.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2026, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. One commercial and industrial loan totaling $83,000 was subsequently charged-off during the second quarter therefore, non-performing assets decreased at June 30, 2026, to $35,000, compared to $41,000 at December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.14% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.10% on December 31, 2025 and 1.18% at June 30, 2025.

Book value per share at June 30, 2026, was $47.83, an increase of $3.64 from year-end 2025.

Capital

As of June 30, 2026, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 11.00% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.42% at December 31, 2025.

About Bank of Botetourt

Chartered in 1899, Bank of Botetourt is a full-service community bank serving customers through fourteen retail offices across Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke, and Rockbridge counties, as well as the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount in Virginia. The Bank also operates Virginia Mountain Mortgage, its residential lending division, and Botetourt Wealth Management, offering financial planning and investment services. Recognized by Forbes as a multi-year top-ranked bank in Virginia, Bank of Botetourt continues to build on its long-standing tradition of service, strength, and local commitment.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025













(unaudited)

(audited)



June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$ 12,168,000

$ 13,031,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

38,528,000

42,117,000 Federal funds sold

946,000

1,282,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

51,642,000

56,430,000 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance

8,182,000

9,182,000 for credit losses of $18,000 at June 30, 2026 and







December 31, 2025, respectively







Debt securities available for sale

61,215,000

69,962,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,899,000 at

772,973,000

750,368,000 June 30, 2026 and $8,374,000 at December 31, 2025.







Loans held for sale

1,355,000

1,737,000 Premises and fixed assets, net

18,118,000

16,515,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,564,000

3,517,000 Other assets

20,360,000

17,796,000 Total assets

$ 939,409,000

$ 925,507,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 185,220,000

$ 166,954,000 Interest-bearing deposits

636,248,000

658,516,000 Total deposits

821,468,000

825,470,000









Other borrowings

10,000,000

- Other liabilities

6,927,000

6,520,000 Total liabilities

838,395,000

831,990,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares







authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding







at June 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025, respectively

244,000

244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares







authorized; 1,975,193 and 1,970,230 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2026 and at December 31, 2025,







respectively

2,963,000

2,955,000 Additional paid-in capital

24,720,000

24,504,000 Retained earnings

74,996,000

67,834,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,909,000)

(2,020,000) Total stockholders' equity

101,014,000

93,517,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 939,409,000

$ 925,507,000

Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 24,194,000

$ 21,304,000

$ 12,180,000

$ 10,861,000 Securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 235,000

301,000

110,000

147,000 Mortgage-backed securities 276,000

109,000

143,000

53,000 All other securities 419,000

417,000

207,000

208,000 Due from depository institutions 854,000

1,005,000

498,000

496,000 Federal funds sold 16,000

17,000

8,000

9,000 Total Interest income 25,994,000

23,153,000

13,146,000

11,774,000















Interest expense













Deposits 8,038,000

7,824,000

3,990,000

3,830,000 Other borrowings 2,000

-

2,000

- Total Interest expense 8,040,000

7,824,000

3,992,000

3,830,000 Net Interest Income 17,954,000

15,329,000

9,154,000

7,944,000















Provision for credit losses 840,000

362,000

505,000

8,000 Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 17,114,000

14,967,000

8,649,000

7,936,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 725,000

634,000

361,000

319,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 179,000

124,000

100,000

49,000 Other income, net of gains 4,181,000

2,119,000

3,091,000

1,265,000 Total noninterest income 5,085,000

2,877,000

3,552,000

1,633,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 5,122,000

4,709,000

2,500,000

2,378,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 1,170,000

1,187,000

572,000

567,000 Other expense 5,907,000

5,380,000

3,002,000

2,629,000 Total noninterest expense 12,199,000

11,276,000

6,074,000

5,574,000 Income before income taxes 10,000,000

6,568,000

6,127,000

3,995,000















Income tax expense 1,614,000

1,356,000

827,000

827,000 Net income 8,386,000

5,212,000

5,300,000

3,168,000 Preferred stock dividends 239,000

239,000

120,000

120,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,147,000

$ 4,973,000

$ 5,180,000

$ 3,048,000















Basic earnings per share $ 4.13

$ 2.53

$ 2.62

$ 1.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.13

$ 2.53

$ 2.62

$ 1.55 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.45

$ 0.25

$ 0.225 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,973,040

1,963,718

1,974,323

1,965,101 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,973,040

1,963,718

1,974,323

1,965,101

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt