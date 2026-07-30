CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $3,133,000 or $1.06 per diluted share as compared to $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, an EPS increase of 4% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $6,629,000 or $2.24 per diluted share as compared to $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an EPS increase of 13%.
Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:
- EPS of $1.06 up 4%
- Net interest income growth of 10%
- ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32%
- No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
- Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 67%
- Leverage ratio of 11.14% and total risk-based capital ratio of 17.71%
- 66 quarters of consecutive profits
Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:
- EPS of $2.24 up 13%
- Net income of $6.6 million up 10%
- Return on Assets of 1.11% up 2%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 14.12%
- Net interest income growth of 9%
- Securities available for sale growth of 44%
Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the continued strength and resilience of our relationship driven business model. We delivered diluted earnings per share of $1.06, up 4% from a year ago, while growing net interest income by 10%, and achieving our 66th consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet through disciplined asset and liability management, growing non-interest-bearing deposits by 17% year over year, enhancing the quality of our funding base, and maintaining a well-capitalized position with no outstanding Federal Reserve Bank or Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. As we navigate an evolving economic environment, we remain committed to disciplined credit management, operational excellence, prudent capital allocation, and building long term value for our clients, shareholders, and employees."
Total assets increased $16.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 1% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $31.5 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 4% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $6.1 million or 3% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $56.7 million, an increase of 36% from the prior year.
Total deposits increased $22.8 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2% from June 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $100.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 17% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits decreased $77.6 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 18% over the prior year. Subordinated debt decreased $15.0 million as of June 30, 2026 as compared to the previous year as the Company made a partial repayment when $32.5 million of the outstanding debt converted from a fixed interest rate to a floating interest rate on April 1, 2026.
Interest income was $13,914,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $2,851,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 21%.
Interest income was $27,907,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 3%. Interest expense was $6,044,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 13%.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $11,063,000 as compared to $10,082,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin was 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.82% in 2025. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $21,863,000 as compared to $20,126,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 9%. The net interest margin decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2026. It decreased from 3.84% in 2025 to 3.79% in 2026, a decrease of 1%.
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $150,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $100,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,014,000 compared to $1,335,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 24%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,985,000 compared to $2,580,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 23%.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $7,847,000 compared to $6,987,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 12%. Capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the repayment of the $15.0 million in subordinated debt, of $137,000 were expensed in the second quarter. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $14,754,000 compared to $14,161,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 4%.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was 64.74% compared to 61.34% in 2025, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, it cost $0.6474 to make it, as compared to $0.6134 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 61.60% compared to 62.28% in 2025, which represents a decrease of 1%.
Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.14%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.46%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.46% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.71%.
CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.
By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.
Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.
Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
SECOND QUARTER REPORT - JUNE 30, 2026 (Unaudited)
CW BANCORP
%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Increase
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(Decrease)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 176,571
$ 182,673
-3 %
Securities available for sale
190,280
132,206
44 %
Securities held-to-maturity
25,127
26,528
-5 %
Loans
779,614
811,093
-4 %
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
(10,253)
(11,444)
-10 %
Loans, net
769,361
799,649
-4 %
Bank premises and equipment, net
2,261
3,102
-27 %
Other assets
34,438
37,527
-8 %
Total assets
$ 1,198,038
$ 1,181,685
1 %
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 702,506
$ 602,080
17 %
Interest bearing deposits
349,926
427,558
-18 %
Total deposits
1,052,432
1,029,638
2 %
Subordinated debenture
35,000
50,000
-30 %
Other liabilities
11,267
12,622
-11 %
1,098,699
1,092,260
1 %
Stockholders' equity
99,339
89,425
11 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,198,038
$ 1,181,685
1 %
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,928,302
2,971,252
Book value per share
$ 36.57
$ 33.29
Total loans to total deposits
74.08 %
78.77 %
ACL to total loans
1.32 %
1.41 %
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
$ 9,551
$ 8,579
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.14 %
12.68 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.46 %
16.83 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.46 %
16.83 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.71 %
18.08 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Increase
For the Six Months Ended
Increase
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(Decrease)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(Decrease)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 10,455
$ 11,193
-7 %
$ 20,875
$ 22,174
-6 %
Investments
1,919
1,303
47 %
3,265
2,641
24 %
Fed funds sold and other
1,540
1,175
31 %
3,767
2,293
64 %
Total interest income
13,914
13,671
2 %
27,907
27,108
3 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,265
3,120
-27 %
4,989
6,044
-17 %
Subordinated debenture
586
469
25 %
1,055
938
12 %
Total interest expense
2,851
3,589
-21 %
6,044
6,982
-13 %
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
11,063
10,082
10 %
21,863
20,126
9 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(150)
100
-250 %
(100)
100
-200 %
Non-interest income:
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
11,213
9,982
12 %
21,963
20,026
10 %
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
749
1,025
-27 %
1,448
2,054
-30 %
Other Fees
265
310
-15 %
537
526
2 %
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
7,847
6,987
12 %
14,754
14,161
4 %
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,380
4,330
1 %
9,194
8,445
9 %
INCOME TAXES
1,247
1,248
0 %
2,565
2,428
6 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,133
$ 3,082
2 %
$ 6,629
$ 6,017
10 %
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.07
$ 1.04
3 %
$ 2.26
$ 2.02
12 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.06
$ 1.02
4 %
$ 2.24
$ 1.99
13 %
Return on Assets
1.05 %
1.12 %
-6 %
1.11 %
1.09 %
2 %
Return on Equity
12.79 %
13.95 %
-8 %
13.68 %
13.81 %
-1 %
Return on Tangible Equity
13.20 %
14.45 %
-9 %
14.12 %
14.31 %
-1 %
Efficiency Ratio
64.74 %
61.34 %
6 %
61.60 %
62.28 %
-1 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
$ 163,025
$ 1,503
3.70 %
$ 93,499
$ 1,036
4.44 %
Investment Securities (1)
214,214
2,009
3.76 %
160,551
1,362
3.40 %
Loans
782,174
10,455
5.36 %
803,447
11,193
5.59 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
37
2.09 %
7,100
139
7.85 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,166,513
14,004
4.82 %
1,064,597
13,730
5.17 %
Noninterest-earning assets
30,152
42,328
Total assets
$ 1,196,665
$ 1,106,925
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 376,874
$ 2,265
2.41 %
$ 414,780
$ 3,120
3.02 %
Other Borrowings
1
-
3.93 %
1
-
4.96 %
Subordinated Debenture
42,088
586
5.57 %
50,000
469
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
418,963
2,851
2.73 %
464,781
3,589
3.10 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
665,833
541,198
Other Liabilities
13,650
12,361
Shareholders' Equity
98,219
88,585
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,196,665
$ 1,106,925
Net Interest Spread
$ 11,153
2.09 %
$ 10,141
2.07 %
Net Interest Margin
3.83 %
3.82 %
Total Deposits
$ 1,042,707
$ 2,265
0.87 %
$ 955,978
$ 3,120
1.31 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,084,796
$ 2,851
1.05 %
$ 1,005,979
$ 3,589
1.43 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks &FFS
$ 187,662
$ 3,441
3.70 %
$ 91,520
$ 2,017
4.44 %
Investment Securities (1)
192,186
3,414
3.58 %
163,004
2,759
3.41 %
Loans
783,408
20,875
5.37 %
800,170
22,174
5.59 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
326
9.26 %
7,100
276
7.84 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,170,356
28,056
4.83 %
1,061,794
27,226
5.17 %
Noninterest-earning assets
30,386
46,447
Total assets
$ 1,200,742
$ 1,108,241
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 417,188
$ 4,989
2.41 %
$ 412,224
$ 6,044
2.96 %
Other Borrowings
1
-
3.63 %
1
-
4.96 %
Subordinated Debenture
46,022
1,055
4.58 %
50,000
938
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
463,211
6,044
2.63 %
462,225
6,982
3.05 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
625,699
545,561
Other Liabilities
14,090
12,591
Shareholders' Equity
97,742
87,864
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,200,742
$ 1,108,241
Net Interest Spread
$ 22,012
2.20 %
$ 20,244
2.12 %
Net Interest Margin
3.79 %
3.84 %
Total Deposits
$ 1,042,887
$ 4,989
0.96 %
$ 957,785
$ 6,044
1.27 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,088,910
$ 6,044
1.12 %
$ 1,007,786
$ 6,982
1.40 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
SOURCE CW Bancorp