Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vor China-Exportstopp: Firma könnte sich Zugriff auf 12-Mrd.-$-Chance sichern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 14:30 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $3,133,000 or $1.06 per diluted share as compared to $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, an EPS increase of 4% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $6,629,000 or $2.24 per diluted share as compared to $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an EPS increase of 13%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

  • EPS of $1.06 up 4%
  • Net interest income growth of 10%
  • ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32%
  • No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 67%
  • Leverage ratio of 11.14% and total risk-based capital ratio of 17.71%
  • 66 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:

  • EPS of $2.24 up 13%
  • Net income of $6.6 million up 10%
  • Return on Assets of 1.11% up 2%
  • Return on Tangible Equity of 14.12%
  • Net interest income growth of 9%
  • Securities available for sale growth of 44%

Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the continued strength and resilience of our relationship driven business model. We delivered diluted earnings per share of $1.06, up 4% from a year ago, while growing net interest income by 10%, and achieving our 66th consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet through disciplined asset and liability management, growing non-interest-bearing deposits by 17% year over year, enhancing the quality of our funding base, and maintaining a well-capitalized position with no outstanding Federal Reserve Bank or Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. As we navigate an evolving economic environment, we remain committed to disciplined credit management, operational excellence, prudent capital allocation, and building long term value for our clients, shareholders, and employees."

Total assets increased $16.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 1% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $31.5 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 4% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $6.1 million or 3% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $56.7 million, an increase of 36% from the prior year.

Total deposits increased $22.8 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2% from June 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $100.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 17% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits decreased $77.6 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 18% over the prior year. Subordinated debt decreased $15.0 million as of June 30, 2026 as compared to the previous year as the Company made a partial repayment when $32.5 million of the outstanding debt converted from a fixed interest rate to a floating interest rate on April 1, 2026.

Interest income was $13,914,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $2,851,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 21%.

Interest income was $27,907,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 3%. Interest expense was $6,044,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 13%.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $11,063,000 as compared to $10,082,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin was 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.82% in 2025. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $21,863,000 as compared to $20,126,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 9%. The net interest margin decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2026. It decreased from 3.84% in 2025 to 3.79% in 2026, a decrease of 1%.

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $150,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $100,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,014,000 compared to $1,335,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 24%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,985,000 compared to $2,580,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 23%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $7,847,000 compared to $6,987,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 12%. Capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the repayment of the $15.0 million in subordinated debt, of $137,000 were expensed in the second quarter. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $14,754,000 compared to $14,161,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 4%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was 64.74% compared to 61.34% in 2025, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, it cost $0.6474 to make it, as compared to $0.6134 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 61.60% compared to 62.28% in 2025, which represents a decrease of 1%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.14%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.46%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.46% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.71%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.

By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

SECOND QUARTER REPORT - JUNE 30, 2026 (Unaudited)
















CW BANCORP






%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




Increase


(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(Decrease)










ASSETS








Cash and due from banks


$ 176,571


$ 182,673


-3 %


Securities available for sale


190,280


132,206


44 %


Securities held-to-maturity


25,127


26,528


-5 %










Loans


779,614


811,093


-4 %


Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)


(10,253)


(11,444)


-10 %


Loans, net


769,361


799,649


-4 %










Bank premises and equipment, net


2,261


3,102


-27 %


Other assets


34,438


37,527


-8 %


Total assets


$ 1,198,038


$ 1,181,685


1 %










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 702,506


$ 602,080


17 %


Interest bearing deposits


349,926


427,558


-18 %


Total deposits


1,052,432


1,029,638


2 %










Subordinated debenture


35,000


50,000


-30 %


Other liabilities


11,267


12,622


-11 %




1,098,699


1,092,260


1 %


Stockholders' equity


99,339


89,425


11 %


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,198,038


$ 1,181,685


1 %










Shares outstanding at end of period


2,928,302


2,971,252




Book value per share


$ 36.57


$ 33.29




Total loans to total deposits


74.08 %


78.77 %




ACL to total loans


1.32 %


1.41 %




Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)


$ 9,551


$ 8,579












COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:








Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.14 %


12.68 %




Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


16.46 %


16.83 %




Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


16.46 %


16.83 %




Total risk-based capital ratio


17.71 %


18.08 %




CW BANCORP














CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Increase


For the Six Months Ended


Increase


(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(Decrease)


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(Decrease)
















INTEREST INCOME














Loans


$ 10,455


$ 11,193


-7 %


$ 20,875


$ 22,174


-6 %


Investments


1,919


1,303


47 %


3,265


2,641


24 %


Fed funds sold and other


1,540


1,175


31 %


3,767


2,293


64 %


Total interest income


13,914


13,671


2 %


27,907


27,108


3 %
















INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits


2,265


3,120


-27 %


4,989


6,044


-17 %


Subordinated debenture


586


469


25 %


1,055


938


12 %


Total interest expense


2,851


3,589


-21 %


6,044


6,982


-13 %
















NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


11,063


10,082


10 %


21,863


20,126


9 %
















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


(150)


100


-250 %


(100)


100


-200 %


Non-interest income:




























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


11,213


9,982


12 %


21,963


20,026


10 %
















NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service Charges and Fees on Deposits


749


1,025


-27 %


1,448


2,054


-30 %


Other Fees


265


310


-15 %


537


526


2 %
















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


7,847


6,987


12 %


14,754


14,161


4 %
















EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


4,380


4,330


1 %


9,194


8,445


9 %
















INCOME TAXES


1,247


1,248


0 %


2,565


2,428


6 %






























NET INCOME


$ 3,133


$ 3,082


2 %


$ 6,629


$ 6,017


10 %
















Basic earnings per share


$ 1.07


$ 1.04


3 %


$ 2.26


$ 2.02


12 %


Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.06


$ 1.02


4 %


$ 2.24


$ 1.99


13 %


Return on Assets


1.05 %


1.12 %


-6 %


1.11 %


1.09 %


2 %


Return on Equity


12.79 %


13.95 %


-8 %


13.68 %


13.81 %


-1 %


Return on Tangible Equity


13.20 %


14.45 %


-9 %


14.12 %


14.31 %


-1 %


Efficiency Ratio


64.74 %


61.34 %


6 %


61.60 %


62.28 %


-1 %


CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Three Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 163,025


$ 1,503


3.70 %


$ 93,499


$ 1,036


4.44 %

Investment Securities (1)

214,214


2,009


3.76 %


160,551


1,362


3.40 %

Loans

782,174


10,455


5.36 %


803,447


11,193


5.59 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


37


2.09 %


7,100


139


7.85 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,166,513


14,004


4.82 %


1,064,597


13,730


5.17 %













Noninterest-earning assets

30,152






42,328





Total assets

$ 1,196,665






$ 1,106,925





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 376,874


$ 2,265


2.41 %


$ 414,780


$ 3,120


3.02 %

Other Borrowings

1


-


3.93 %


1


-


4.96 %

Subordinated Debenture

42,088


586


5.57 %


50,000


469


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

418,963


2,851


2.73 %


464,781


3,589


3.10 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

665,833






541,198





Other Liabilities

13,650






12,361





Shareholders' Equity

98,219






88,585





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,196,665






$ 1,106,925

















Net Interest Spread



$ 11,153


2.09 %




$ 10,141


2.07 %

Net Interest Margin





3.83 %






3.82 %













Total Deposits

$ 1,042,707


$ 2,265


0.87 %


$ 955,978


$ 3,120


1.31 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,084,796


$ 2,851


1.05 %


$ 1,005,979


$ 3,589


1.43 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks &FFS

$ 187,662


$ 3,441


3.70 %


$ 91,520


$ 2,017


4.44 %

Investment Securities (1)

192,186


3,414


3.58 %


163,004


2,759


3.41 %

Loans

783,408


20,875


5.37 %


800,170


22,174


5.59 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


326


9.26 %


7,100


276


7.84 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,170,356


28,056


4.83 %


1,061,794


27,226


5.17 %













Noninterest-earning assets

30,386






46,447





Total assets

$ 1,200,742






$ 1,108,241





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 417,188


$ 4,989


2.41 %


$ 412,224


$ 6,044


2.96 %

Other Borrowings

1


-


3.63 %


1


-


4.96 %

Subordinated Debenture

46,022


1,055


4.58 %


50,000


938


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

463,211


6,044


2.63 %


462,225


6,982


3.05 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

625,699






545,561





Other Liabilities

14,090






12,591





Shareholders' Equity

97,742






87,864





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,200,742






$ 1,108,241

















Net Interest Spread



$ 22,012


2.20 %




$ 20,244


2.12 %

Net Interest Margin





3.79 %






3.84 %













Total Deposits

$ 1,042,887


$ 4,989


0.96 %


$ 957,785


$ 6,044


1.27 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,088,910


$ 6,044


1.12 %


$ 1,007,786


$ 6,982


1.40 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





SOURCE CW Bancorp

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.