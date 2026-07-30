Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vor China-Exportstopp: Firma könnte sich Zugriff auf 12-Mrd.-$-Chance sichern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DB5F | ISIN: US03769M1062 | Ticker-Symbol: N7I
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 14:23
104,50 Euro
-0,14 % -0,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,65102,0516:13
101,70101,9516:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 12:48 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Announces Conversion Rate for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the "Company") announced today that its outstanding 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") will automatically convert into shares of the Company's common stock on July 31, 2026 (the "conversion date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 0.5074 shares of the Company's common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, holders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $0.8438 per share on the Preferred Stock, payable on the conversion date.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.