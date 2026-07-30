CSW Industrials, Inc.: CSW Industrials Reports Impressive Fiscal 2027 First Quarter with All-Time Record Results; Contractor Solutions Segment Delivers Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Organic Growth

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW or the "Company") today reported results for the fiscal 2027 first quarter period ended June 30, 2026.

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Highlights (comparisons to fiscal 2026 first quarter)

Total revenue increased 33% to a record of $351 million, driven by acquisitions as well as organic growth

Contractor Solutions Segment delivered organic revenue growth of 6%

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $3.04 increased 25% compared to $2.43, driven primarily by increased revenue

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and nonrecurring expenses, was a record $3.84 and increased 35% compared to $2.85

Net income attributable to CSW of $50 million increased 22% compared to $41 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to a record $102 million, capitalizing on increased revenue

Cash flows from operations were a record $76 million, increasing 25%

Net debt of $815 million at the end of the quarter, resulting in a net leverage ratio (net Debt to EBITDA), in accordance with our credit facility, of 2.37x, within our stated target range of 1-3x, and decreasing from our fiscal year-end





Comments from the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials' Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased to report all-time record revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and operating cash flows for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Guided by our enduring capital allocation strategy, since May 1, 2025, we have invested $1.0 billion to consummate five highly accretive acquisitions, including the transformative additions of MARS Parts and Aspen Manufacturing. These investments have resulted in revenue growth outpacing the end markets we serve, expanding profitability, and increasing cash flows. We have continued to return capital to shareholders through meaningful share repurchases, in light of the compelling investment opportunity we have seen in our stock, and through dividends, while simultaneously de-levering our balance sheet through the reduction of net debt plus growth in our EBITDA."

Armes continued, "We remain confident in our ability to deliver continued growth in organic revenue, EBITDA, and operating cash flows through the remainder of fiscal 2027. This confidence is supported by our disciplined focus on serving our customers well, executing effectively, controlling costs, and opportunistically investing in attractive growth opportunities."

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Consolidated Results

Fiscal first quarter revenue was $350.6 million, an $87.0 million or 33.0% increase over the prior year period. Total revenue growth included $73.0 million or 27.7% inorganic growth contributed by acquisitions completed over the last twelve months, which are reported within the Contractor Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions segments, as well as an increase in organic revenue of $14.0 million or 5.3%, comprised of 5.9% growth in Contractor Solutions and 16.5% growth in Specialized Reliability Solutions, offset by lower revenue in Engineered Building Solutions.

Gross margin improved 110 bps to 44.9%, or 130 bps to 45.1% as adjusted, compared to 43.8% in the prior year period. The adjusted gross margin increase was primarily a result of pricing actions, partially offset by increased material and freight costs. Gross profit in the fiscal first quarter was $157.4 million, or $158.0 million adjusted, representing 36.3%, or 36.9% adjusted, growth over $115.4 million in the prior year period. Adjustments made to gross profit and gross margin in the quarter include acquisition-related integration expenses and costs related to the previously announced planned exit and disposition of the Greco business within Engineered Building Solutions ("Greco Plans").

Operating expenses were $77.5 million, or $76.4 million adjusted. Adjustments in the quarter were comprised of $1.0 million in nonrecurring expenses related to integration of completed acquisitions. Operating expenses in the prior period were $60.6 million. Operating expenses were higher in the current period due to acquired companies' additional expenses, including amortization of intangible assets. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 22.1%, or 21.8% adjusted, lower than the prior year period of 23.0%, leveraging increased revenue, as well as restructuring savings and synergy realization.

Operating income in the current period was $79.9 million, or $81.5 million adjusted, compared to $54.9 million, in the prior year period. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 22.8%, or 23.3% adjusted, compared to 20.8% in the prior year period. The increase in operating margin was a result of the previously mentioned expansion in the gross margin and decreased operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Interest expense, net of interest income, was $12.7 million, as compared to interest expense of $1.0 million in the prior year period. Interest expense in the quarter resulted from the Term Loan A and increased borrowings outstanding under our revolving line of credit, due to our acquisitions and share repurchases in the last year.

In the current period, reported net income attributable to CSW improved 21.6% to $49.8 million, compared to $40.9 million in the prior year period. EPS was $3.04 per diluted share, an increase of 25.3% as compared to $2.43 per diluted share in the prior year period, driven by both contributions from recent acquisitions and organic growth, partially offset by higher interest expense and intangible amortization. Excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and nonrecurring expenses, adjusted EPS increased 34.6% to a record $3.84 per diluted share, compared to $2.85 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2027 first quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 47.8% to a record $101.6 million, up from $68.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 290 bps to 29.0%, compared to 26.1% in the prior year period, due to the previously mentioned gross margin expansion and improved operating expense leverage.

The Company's effective tax rate for the fiscal first quarter was 25.6%, as compared to 24.3% in the prior year period.

The quarterly cash flows from operations were $75.6 million, as compared to $60.6 million in the prior year period. Free cash flows, defined as cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures, was $69.6 million, compared to $57.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $11.9 million. The increases were primarily due to our record earnings.

Following quarter-end, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share, to be paid on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2026. This represents the Company's thirtieth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Segment Results

Contractor Solutions segment revenue was $276.0 million, a $79.3 million or 40.3% increase over the prior year period, comprised of inorganic growth of 34.4% or $67.6 million from acquisitions in the last twelve months and a 5.9% or $11.6 million increase in organic revenue from pricing actions and volume growth. As compared to the prior year period, net revenue growth was driven by the HVAC/R, plumbing, and architecturally-specified building products end markets. Segment operating income was $75.0 million, or $75.9 million adjusted to exclude $0.9 million of nonrecurring expenses related to acquisition integration, compared to $52.8 million, in the prior year period. The increase in operating profit resulted from the inclusion of recently acquired businesses, organic volume growth, and pricing actions, partially offset by increased material costs and freight expense. Segment operating income margin for the fiscal first quarter was 27.2%, or 27.5% adjusted, as compared to 26.8%, primarily due to pricing actions and favorable product mix, offset somewhat by increased costs of materials and freight. Segment adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter increased 45.2% to $94.3 million, or 34.2% of revenue, compared to $65.0 million, or 33.0% of revenue, in the prior year period. The accretion in margin is primarily due to higher organic revenue and cost leverage.

Specialized Reliability Solutions segment revenue was $48.2 million, an $11.4 million or 30.9% increase over the prior year period. Revenue growth was comprised of organic growth of $6.1 million, or 16.5%, and inorganic growth of $5.3 million, or 14.5%. Revenue increased in the general industrial and mining end markets and declined in the rail transportation end market. Segment operating income was $8.1 million, or $8.5 million adjusted to exclude nonrecurring expenses related to acquisition integration, an increase of 62.8% compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income margin for the fiscal first quarter was 16.7%, or 17.7% adjusted, as compared to the prior year period of 14.2% due to higher margins on recent acquisitions, pricing actions, and a favorable product mix, offset somewhat by increased freight and material costs. Segment adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter was $10.0 million, or 20.8% of revenue, compared to $6.5 million, or 17.7% of revenue in the prior year period, reaching our long-term margin target of greater than 20%.

Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $28.9 million, a 9.3% decrease compared to $31.9 million in the prior year period, due to softness in the residential market served by the Greco business, partially offset by pricing actions and volume growth in the continuing businesses. Segment operating income was $4.6 million, or 15.8% of revenue, as compared to the prior year period of $4.0 million, or 12.5% of revenue. The increase is primarily the result of favorable product mix. During the fiscal quarter, in connection with the Greco Plans, we recorded additional exit-related expenses of $0.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the fiscal first quarter were $5.0 million and 17.4%, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and 13.9%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Excluding the Greco businesses, Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $23.4 million, a 7.0% increase compared to $21.9 million in the prior year period. Segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the fiscal first quarter were $6.1 million and 26.2%, respectively, compared to $3.8 million and 17.5%, respectively, in the prior year period, supporting confidence in stronger margins over time.

All percentages are calculated based upon the attached financial statements. Share counts used in determining the diluted EPS are based on a weighted average of outstanding shares throughout the reporting period.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at https://ir.csw.com. To access the call, participants may dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Tuesday, August 13, 2026. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921; international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13761540. The call will also be available for replay via webcast link on the Investors portion of the CSW website www.csw.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations, and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes an analysis of adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to CSW, adjusted net income attributable to CSW, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, free cash flows, adjusted EBS excluding Greco, adjusted CSW excluding Greco and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio per Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"), which are non-GAAP financial measures of performance. Attributable to CSW is defined to exclude the income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV.

CSW utilizes adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) as an additional consolidated, non-GAAP financial measure, which consists of consolidated net income including income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV, adjusted to remove the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and impairment, and significant nonrecurring items.

For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and for a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful, see the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.csw.com.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

alexa.huerta@csw.com

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Revenues, net - 350,650 - 263,646 Cost of revenues (193,289 - (148,204 - Gross profit 157,361 115,442 Selling, general and administrative expenses (77,507 - (60,566 - Operating income 79,854 54,876 Interest expense, net (12,731 - (1,022 - Other income (loss), net (220 - 528 Income before income taxes 66,903 54,382 Provision for income taxes (17,123 - (13,211 - Net income 49,780 41,171 Less: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (21 - (246 - Net income attributable to CSW - 49,759 - 40,925 Net income per share attributable to CSW Basic - 3.05 - 2.43 Diluted - 3.04 - 2.43 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 16,330 16,808 Diluted 16,365 16,863

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Amounts in thousands, except for per share amounts) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 47,495 - 33,799 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,426 and $2,314, respectively 233,311 210,264 Inventories, net 305,202 309,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,005 26,555 Assets held for sale 9,948 8,742 Total current assets 615,961 589,067 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $130,163 and $125,552, respectively 107,332 107,536 Goodwill 640,273 632,631 Intangible assets, net 884,841 900,051 Other assets 85,212 87,399 Total assets - 2,333,619 - 2,316,684 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 82,834 - 76,930 Accrued and other current liabilities 112,003 116,055 Current portion of long-term debt 29,458 29,458 Liabilities held for sale 3,831 4,478 Total current liabilities 228,126 226,921 Long-term debt 825,993 839,836 Retirement benefits payable 1,029 1,040 Other long-term liabilities 185,849 179,489 Total liabilities 1,240,997 1,247,286 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 19,010 18,989 Equity: Common shares 179 178 Additional paid-in capital 528,168 520,076 Treasury shares, at cost (288,927 - (257,704 - Retained earnings 843,785 798,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,593 - (11,097 - Total equity 1,073,612 1,050,409 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity - 2,333,619 - 2,316,684

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 49,780 - 41,171 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,626 3,929 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets & inventory step-up 15,633 9,411 Amortization of deferred financing fees 307 322 Provision for inventory reserves 1,751 242 Provision for credit losses 188 72 Share-based compensation 4,091 4,037 Net loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment 357 - Net pension benefit 20 17 Net deferred taxes 852 790 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,625 - (7,788 - Inventories 2,170 7,641 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,462 656 Other assets 8 43 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 12,521 6 Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities 479 92 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,620 60,641 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,004 - (2,904 - Proceeds from sale of assets 12 - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received - (323,814 - Net cash used in investing activities (5,992 - (326,718 - Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 59,859 135,000 Repayments of line of credit (66,337 - (40,000 - Repayments on Term Loan A (7,500 - - Payments of deferred loan costs - (2,835 - Payments of contingent consideration (113 - (113 - Purchase of treasury shares (36,341 - (9,091 - Dividends (4,909 - (4,537 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (55,341 - 78,424 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (591 - (202 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,696 (187,855 - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,799 225,845 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period - 47,495 - 37,990



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSW, adjusted net income attributable to CSW, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flows, adjusted EBS excluding Greco, adjusted CSW excluding Greco and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio per Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"), together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, cost of revenue, operating expense, operating income, net income attributable to CSW and operating cash flows, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. Free cash flows is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures. We believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-recurring items. In the following tables, there could be immaterial differences in amounts presented due to rounding.

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to CSW to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CSW (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income attributable to CSW - 49,759 - 40,925 Adjusting items: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up 15,633 9,412 Amortization tax effect (3,871 - (2,325 - Acquisition-related integration expenses, net of tax effect 1,022 - Greco exit related expenses, net of tax effect 226 - Adjusted net income attributable to CSW - 62,769 - 48,012 Net Income Attributable to CSW per diluted common share - 3.04 - 2.43 Adjusting Items, per dilutive common share: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up 0.96 0.56 Amortization tax effect (0.24 - (0.14 - Acquisition-related integration expenses, net of tax effect 0.06 - Greco exit related expenses, net of tax effect 0.01 - Adjusted net income attributable to CSW per dilutive common share - 3.84 - 2.85

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 GAAP income before tax - 66,903 - 54,382 Adjusting items: Acquisition-related integration expenses 1,389 - Greco Exit related expenses 307 - Adjusted income before tax - 68,598 - 54,382 GAAP provision for income tax - 17,122 - 13,212 Adjusting items: Tax effect of acquisition-related integration expenses 367 - Tax effect of Greco Exit related expenses 81 - Adjusted provision for income tax - 17,570 - 13,212 GAAP effective tax rate 25.6 - 24.3 - Adjusted effective tax rate 25.6 - 24.3 -

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to CSW to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net Income attributable to CSW - 49,759 - 40,925 Plus: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 21 246 Net Income - 49,780 - 41,171 Adjusting Items: Interest expense, net 12,731 1,022 Income tax expense 17,122 13,212 Depreciation & amortization 20,259 13,338 EBITDA - 99,892 - 68,742 EBITDA Adjustments: Acquisition-related integration expenses 1,389 - Greco exit related expenses 307 - Adjusted EBITDA - 101,587 - 68,742 Adjusted EBITDA % Revenue 29.0 - 26.1 -

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Gross Profit - 157,361 - 115,442 Gross Profit % Revenue 44.9 - 43.8 - Adjusting Items: Acquisition-related integration expenses 352 - Greco exit related expenses 279 - Adjusted Gross Profit - 157,992 - 115,442 Adjusted Gross Profit % Revenue 45.1 - 43.8 -

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating expenses (a) - 77,507 - 60,566 Operating expenses % Revenue 22.1 - 23.0 - Adjusting Items: Acquisition-related integration expenses (1,037 - - Greco exit related expenses (28 - - Adjusted Operating expenses - 76,442 - 60,566 Adjusted Operating expenses % Revenue 21.8 - 23.0 - (a) Operating expenses include selling, general, and administrative expense and impairment expense.

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Contractor Solutions Specialized Reliability Solutions Engineered Building Solutions Corporate and Other Consolidated Revenue, net - 276,007 - 48,194 - 28,937 - (2,489 - - 350,650 Operating Income - 75,016 - 8,054 - 4,573 - (7,789 - - 79,854 % Revenue 27.2 - 16.7 - 15.8 - 22.8 - Adjusting Items: Acquisition-related integration expenses 911 478 - - 1,389 Greco exit related expenses - - 307 - 307 Adjusted Operating Income - 75,927 - 8,533 - 4,880 - (7,789 - - 81,550 % Revenue 27.5 - 17.7 - 16.9 - 23.3 - Adjusting Items: Other income (expense), net (190 - - 35 (67 - (221 - Depreciation & amortization 18,612 1,504 117 25 20,259 Adjusted EBITDA - 94,349 - 10,037 - 5,032 - (7,831 - - 101,587 % Revenue 34.2 - 20.8 - 17.4 - 29.0 -

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Contractor Solutions Specialized Reliability Solutions Engineered Building Solutions Corporate and Other Consolidated Revenue, net - 196,740 - 36,806 - 31,896 - (1,796 - - 263,646 Operating Income - 52,759 - 5,241 - 3,999 - (7,123 - - 54,876 % Revenue 26.8 - 14.2 - 12.5 - 20.8 - Adjusting Items: Other income (expense), net 698 (76 - 8 (102 - 528 Depreciation and amortization 11,540 1,337 416 45 13,338 Adjusted EBITDA - 64,996 - 6,503 - 4,423 - (7,180 - - 68,742 % Revenue 33.0 - 17.7 - 13.9 - 26.1 -

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to Free Cash Flows (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities - 75,620 - 60,641 Less: Capital expenditures (6,004 - (2,904 - Free cash flows - 69,616 - 57,737 Adjusted EBITDA - 101,587 - 68,742 Free cash flows % Adj. EBITDA 68.5 - 84.0 -

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted CSW to Adjusted CSW excluding Greco (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 CSW Consolidated Greco Consolidated CSW Consolidated excluding Greco CSW Consolidated Greco Consolidated CSW Consolidated excluding Greco Revenues, net - 350,650 - 5,508 - 345,142 - 263,646 - 10,004 - 253,642 Adjusted EBITDA 101,587 (1,117 - 102,704 68,742 597 68,146 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.0 - (20.3 - - 29.8 - 26.1 - 6.0 - 26.9 - Amortization Adjusted EPS - 3.84 - (0.05 - - 3.89 - 2.85 - 0.02 - 2.83

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBS to Adjusted EBS excluding Greco (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 EBS Greco Consolidated EBS, excluding Greco EBS Greco Consolidated EBS, excluding Greco Revenues, net - 28,937 - 5,508 - 23,429 - 31,896 - 10,004 - 21,892 Adjusted EBITDA 5,032 (1,117 - 6,150 4,423 597 3,826 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.4 - (20.3 - - 26.2 - 13.9 - 6.0 - 17.5 -