PharmAla Biotech: PharmAla Issues Q3 Financial Statements and AGM Update

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC: MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), is pleased to have publicly filed its financial and operational results for the period ended February 28, 2026. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company's full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.PharmAla.ca and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

"PharmAla's financial position continues to improve compared to 2025, in line with the broader growth of the biotech industry," said Nick Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "We were pleased to execute an excellent quarter of sales, as well as our transaction with Jupiter Neuroscience, first announced in Q3 and executed as a subsequent event in Q4."

Financial Highlights:



Revenues for the nine months ended May 31, 2026 topped $1,000,000 compared to $338,000 in the comparable nine months ended May 31, 2025 (3 months ended May 31, 2026 - $513,000 compared to 2025 - $135,000).

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026 was $499,759 and $1,247,150 compared to $524,235 and $1,814,110 for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2025. Primarily due to the increase in revenue.

Cash used in operating activities was $673,588 for the nine months ended May 31, 2026 compared to $748,758 for the nine months ended May 31, 2025.





"While we have capitalized on opportunities in making strategic product sales, we are far more excited about our recent licensing agreements," said Will Avery, CFO of PharmAla Biotech. "Long-term, licensing agreements present not only further revenue opportunities but also reflect the potential upside value of our research and development engine."

Annual General Meeting Update:



PharmAla would like to thank all Shareholder who participated in the Company's Annual General Meeting, and is pleased that all motions recommended by management were duly passed.



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "strategy", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "continues", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "will be taken", "will launch" or "will be launching", "will include", "will allow", "will be made" "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". We direct readers to refer to the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" contained within the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended February 28, 2026, as filed on Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.