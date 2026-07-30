VirTra, Inc.: VirTra Accepted for Inclusion in U.S. Army Marketplace for Three Mission-Critical Capability Areas

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) ("VirTra" or the "Company"), a global leader in immersive, simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency, today announced that it has been accepted into the U.S. Army Marketplace for commercial off-the-shelf solutions across three capability areas: Weapons Skills Development, Joint Fires Training, and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

An awarded position on the U.S. Army digital storefront enables VirTra to compete for future Army opportunities associated with these capability areas. While inclusion does not represent an immediate contract award or guarantee future orders, it reflects the Army's assessment that VirTra's solutions have the potential to address defined operational and training requirements.

"VirTra's selection represents meaningful progress for our solutions within the military market and positions us to compete as Army stakeholders evaluate commercial technologies addressing important training requirements," said John Givens, CEO of VirTra. "Being accepted across three distinct capability areas demonstrates the breadth of the problems our team is prepared to help solve-from individual weapons proficiency and joint fires coordination to emerging force-protection requirements. We are proud to have earned the opportunity to compete and look forward to demonstrating how VirTra's solutions can support readiness, effective training and evolving mission needs."

The three capability areas span a broad range of Army needs:

Weapons Skills Development, or WSD- focuses on virtual marksmanship and weapons-proficiency training. The capability is intended to support realistic, data-driven training using instrumented weapons, advanced optics and simulated environments while reducing reliance on live ammunition.

Joint Fires Training, or JFT- supports the development of skills required to identify targets, determine coordinates and coordinate artillery, mortar and close-air support. The capability is designed to help Forward Observers, Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and other personnel practice complex fires-coordination tasks in realistic virtual environments.

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or C-UAS- addresses the growing need to prepare personnel to detect, track, identify and defeat hostile small, unmanned aircraft. This capability area extends beyond simulation-based training into force-protection solutions that respond to rapidly evolving threats in the air domain.

VirTra's acceptance across the three marketplace categories highlights the Company's ability to address both established and emerging defense requirements. It also expands VirTra's opportunity to engage with Army stakeholders seeking adaptable solutions. The marketplace model is intended to streamline the identification, evaluation, and procurement of qualified commercial solutions for Army units.

The Company will continue working with Army representatives to demonstrate its capabilities and pursue individual opportunities made available through the U.S. Army Marketplace.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global leader in immersive, simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency. Serving law enforcement, military, educational and commercial organizations, VirTra combines advanced technology, realistic scenarios and proprietary training tools to help users improve decision-making, strengthen readiness and perform more effectively under pressure. Since 1993, VirTra has remained committed to its mission of saving lives by preparing professionals for the complex, high-stakes situations they may face in the real world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to successfully compete for opportunities made available through the applicable U.S. Army marketplaces; demonstrate that its commercial solutions satisfy Army training and operational requirements; engage with Army stakeholders; receive future evaluations, purchase orders, contract awards or other procurement opportunities; generate revenue from its marketplace inclusion; expand the adoption of its solutions within military markets; and further develop, commercialize and deploy solutions addressing weapons skills development, joint fires training, counter-unmanned aircraft systems and other evolving mission requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VirTra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860