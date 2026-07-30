New whitepaper reveals why structure and attribution now decide which firms get named and renewed

Content Catalyst, the first-choice technology partner for analyst research firms, has published The Citation Economy and the Future of Analyst Research: How Publishers Stay Visible, Cited, and Indispensable in the Face of AI Industry Changes a whitepaper reviewing how analyst firms need to restructure their content for AI retrieval.

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Cover of whitepaper The citation economy and the future of analyst research.

The whitepaper identifies the citation economy as a defining commercial shift: the dynamic in which AI-assisted enterprise workflows automatically attribute the sources they draw from. As subscribers to analyst research, increasingly start with an AI assistant such as Co-Pilot or Claude, rather than a portal search, insights and data that are structured, retrievable and properly attributed now travel into briefing papers, strategy documents and procurement decisions, carrying the analyst firm's name into the outputs.

Firms whose content sits in untagged PDFs and unlinked silos, the whitepaper argues, are invisible to the workflows that now decide which research gets cited. Those that connect their content securely to enterprise AI tools, through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), build brand and commercial equity with every query a client runs.

The whitepaper also charts how the analyst role is being redefined rather than replaced, with expert judgment more valuable as AI commoditises synthesis.

"For the first time, the value of a research subscription does not have to be asserted. It can be shown," said Edwin Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at Content Catalyst. "The firms that will prosper are not those with the most analysts or the largest libraries. They are the ones whose research gets retrieved, cited and named in boardrooms, in AI briefings, and in the work their clients produce. Firms that move now will secure a position rivals spend years trying to reach."

The 12-page report sets out six shifts and closes with six questions every analyst firm should answer over the next twelve months. The whitepaper is available now at contentcatalyst.com.

About Content Catalyst

Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for analyst research firms, transforming their content and data into AI-ready assets. Through its Active Insight Management approach, it helps leading analyst and data firms build stronger client relationships, new revenue and a distribution model built for how research is consumed today.

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Contacts:

Edwin Bailey

edwin.bailey@contentcatalyst.com

+44 (0) 1223 617 322