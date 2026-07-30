Livox Unveils Avia 2, an Ultra-Long-Range LiDAR for Inspections, Transportation and Other Applications

Detecting Finer Details Up To 1,000 Meters Away, Avia 2 Offers Denser Coverage With High Precision In All Weather Conditions

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livox Tech, the world's leading LiDAR developer and manufacturer, today announced Avia 2, its new ultra-long range LiDAR solution for high-precision powerline inspections, obstacle detection for wayside maintenance, and bulk material measurements of coal yards and granaries. Powered by a 1535nm laser, Avia 2 offers a maximum cutoff detection range of up to 1,000 meters and can switch between large and small fields of view (FOVs), enabling operators to detect fine objects such as power lines, cables, and branches. It can also stably capture high-resolution 3D point clouds in rich detail with the micro laser spot - in complex conditions like rain and fog.

Ultra-Long Kilometer-Range Detection

Avia 2's 1535 nm laser offers more concentrated energy and a smaller spot size for a massive range increase. In Normal mode, Avia 2 detects targets with 5% reflectivity 400 meters away - equivalent to roughly 600 meters against a more common target at 10% reflectivity. Meanwhile, Focus mode increases detection capabilities to 800 meters for targets at 10% reflectivity with a maximum cutoff of 1,000 meters. Simply put, a single unit can monitor a transmission span of up to one kilometer or a substation perimeter of up to 300 meters, reducing the number of sensors required while simplifying deployment and point-cloud processing.

Designed for flexibility, Avia 2 also introduces two FOV options, allowing operators to switch between an 80° × 80° Normal mode for wide-area monitoring and a 15° × 15° Focus mode for long-range inspection. This enables a single device to adapt to different operational requirements without changing hardware.

Divergence for Extended Reach, Non-Repetitive Scan for Dense Coverage

The laser's 0.25 × 0.25 mrad beam divergence produces a spot just 2.5 cm wide at 100 meters, enabling more precise detection of fine objects like power lines and branches from afar. It can also penetrate dust and raindrop gaps to minimize noise and deliver highly detailed point clouds to improve the algorithm's detection capabilities over time.

The wedge prism non-repetitive scanning method further balances high coverage with better accuracy. This ensures denser coverage and gradually reduces unscanned areas as scan time increases. The result is a more complete model of infrastructure and improved detection of small objects without requiring additional scan lines.

Built for Reliable, Long-Term Operation

Rated IP66 and designed to operate in temperatures from -20°C to 65°C, Avia 2 has an estimated Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) of 62,500 hours. It requires no calibration or disassembly under normal operating conditions, helping reduce maintenance requirements for remote infrastructure deployments. Additionally, built-in rain and fog noise removal algorithms further improve all-weather performance by filtering environmental interference before data reaches downstream systems, improving point cloud quality while reducing processing requirements.

Availability

Avia 2 is available through Livox and its authorized distribution partners. For additional product information, technical specifications, or sales inquiries, visit www.livoxtech.com.

All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website.

About Livox

Livox Technology Company Limited is a company founded in 2016. Livox is committed to breaking through the current technological barrier in the LiDAR industry and helping customers incorporate LiDAR sensors into efficient commercialization of their projects. Our products have been sold to 26 countries and regions and are being widely applied in industries such as robots, 3D mapping, smart city, safety and more.

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