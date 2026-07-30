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WKN: 883524 | ISIN: US5246601075 | Ticker-Symbol: LP1
Stuttgart
30.07.26 | 15:18
8,896 Euro
-5,68 % -0,536
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGGETT & PLATT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGGETT & PLATT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8728,90216:24
8,8368,88616:15
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 14:46 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Leggett & Platt Incorporated: Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.05

CARTHAGE, Mo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on August 24, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and solutions; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]


Ryan M. Kleiboeker, Executive Vice President

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.