CLS Health Opens New North Cypress Location, Expands Katy Services to Meet Growing Community Demand

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Rapid population growth in the Cypress and Katy communities is increasing demand for convenient access to healthcare. CLS Health is responding by opening a new location in North Cypress and expanding specialty services at its Katy Ravello location.

Both moves exemplify the physician-owned healthcare group's ongoing dedication to providing accessible and coordinated primary and specialty care close to where patients live and work.

"The Cypress and Katy communities continue to grow, and healthcare needs to grow with them," said Megan Owen, chief executive officer of CLS Health. "We're investing in these communities because patients deserve convenient access to trusted primary care and specialty physicians who work together under one roof. As Greater Houston continues to expand, our focus is on making coordinated, high-quality care easier to access close to home."

The North Cypress clinic follows CLS Health's integrated multi-specialty care model, giving patients access to a range of providers under one roof without long drives to distant and complex hospital systems. The Katy Ravello clinic is adding services and undergoing facility upgrades in the coming months to also deliver on the CLS Health multi-specialty model.

Both clinics will offer patients the convenience of quality healthcare in one place, reducing wait times with same-day and next appointments for primary care while connecting patients with specialized care across the CLS Health network.

It's the same approach on which CLS Health has built its name: Care that is coordinated across specialties and close to where people make their homes.

"Our vision has always been to build a healthcare organization that is physician-led, patient-centered, and deeply connected to the communities we serve," said Dr. Mohammad Baba, M.D., president and founder of CLS Health. "Katy and Cypress are two of the most dynamic and rapidly growing communities in Greater Houston, and they represent exciting opportunities for CLS Health to continue expanding that vision."

Dr. Mohammad Baba added, "By bringing collaborative, high-quality primary care and specialty services closer to where patients live and work, we're helping support the health of these thriving communities and ensuring residents have convenient access to the care they need as the region continues to grow."

A new and growing campus in North Cypress

With convenient access from Highway 290 and on-site support services, the North Cypress campus handles both primary care and a range of specialties including:

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Primary Care

Podiatry

Neurology

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

The clinic is in the Cy-Fair area, one of the fastest-expanding parts of Greater Houston and home to the third-largest school district in Texas. With specialists now based in Cypress, residents no longer need to travel to the Texas Medical Center for appointments.

Expanding care in Katy

At the Katy Ravello clinic, located at 1400 Ravello Road, Suite 110, primary care physician Dr. Sam Askandar, MD is accepting new patients, with same-day and next-day appointments.

Dr. Askandar is board-certified in Family Medicine, having completed his Family Medicine residency at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis and fellowships in craniofacial and microsurgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

With a strong foundation in both surgery and primary care, Dr. Askandar is experienced in delivering comprehensive care focused on prevention, chronic disease management, and overall wellness.

CLS Health is currently remodeling and expanding the Katy facility to accommodate additional specialties, expected to open by the fall of 2026:

Cardiology

Urology

Pain Management

OB/GYN

A model built for high-growth communities

The North Cypress and Katy expansions align with CLS Health's long-term goal of bringing comprehensive, coordinated healthcare to the high-growth communities of Greater Houston.

CLS Health now operates more than 45 clinic locations across the region and plans continued investment in areas seeing rapid residential and commercial growth, including Cypress, Katy, The Woodlands, Conroe, and Huntsville - while maintaining its commitment to physician-led, patient-centered care.

"As growth continues, so does the need for accessible, high-quality healthcare," CEO Megan Owen said. "Our expansion into North Cypress allows us to bring comprehensive, coordinated care closer to where people live and work. Whether in northwest Houston, Katy, or now Cypress, our goal remains the same: to provide convenient access to trusted providers and specialty services that support the long-term health and well-being of the communities we serve."

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit cls.health.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With more than 45 locations and 300-plus providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

Contact:

Heather Baker

Director of Marketing

Heather.baker@cls.health

SOURCE: CLS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cls-health-opens-new-north-cypress-location-expands-katy-services-to-1195831