Brookstone Capital Management's Darryl Ronconi Named Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Platform Operations for AmeriLife Wealth

President to take on expanded platform-level role while continuing to lead Brookstone Capital Management

CHICAGO, IL AND CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Brookstone Capital Management , LLC ("Brookstone" or "BCM"), a Registered Investment Adviser and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), today announced that Darryl Ronconi , President of Brookstone, has been named Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Platform Operations for AmeriLife Wealth, reporting to Todd Buchanan , President, AmeriLife Wealth. Ronconi will continue to serve in his current leadership role at Brookstone while expanding his responsibilities to help advance the operational capabilities that support AmeriLife Wealth's broader wealth management platform.

In this new platform-level role, Ronconi will focus on strengthening AmeriLife Wealth's RIA and broker-dealer capabilities, with particular emphasis on the platform's go-forward technology strategy in partnership with AmeriLife's enterprise IT organization. As AmeriLife Wealth continues building out full-spectrum investment and advisory capabilities alongside its annuities and life insurance lines, Ronconi's leadership will help ensure the wealth management platform can scale with the same discipline and rigor that has helped make Brookstone one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

"Darryl has been a driving force behind Brookstone's growth since he joined in 2015, and this appointment reflects the caliber of leadership he brings to everything he does," said Dean Zayed , CEO and founder of Brookstone. "Being part of AmeriLife Wealth's continued build-out is a strategic priority for us. It means Brookstone has a direct hand in shaping the platform we're part of, not just a seat at the table. I'm proud to see Darryl take on this expanded role, and confident it will benefit Brookstone, our advisors, and the broader AmeriLife Wealth platform alike."

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role, and grateful to AmeriLife for the trust they've placed in me," said Ronconi. "This is about bringing more resources to the advisors we serve and creating greater connectivity across the AmeriLife Wealth platform, as we work to become the premier distribution partner of choice for insurance-minded advisors everywhere. This is going to be a huge win for Brookstone's advisors because AmeriLife is going to make a positive investment in Brookstone - greater access to enterprise resources, stronger alignment across the Wealth organization, and additional capabilities to support their growth and their clients. I remain fully committed to leading Brookstone as President, and I'm looking forward to working alongside Todd and the broader AmeriLife Wealth team to help build what's next."

Ronconi joined Brookstone as Chief Operating Officer in 2015 and was promoted to President in 2019. Prior to joining Brookstone, he served as COO/CIO of Genworth Financial Investment Services (GFIS), where he was a member of the Senior Leadership Team and Board of Directors, and a voting member on the RIA Investment Committee and Broker-Dealer Product Approval Committee, helping grow the business from 300 advisors and $2 billion in assets under management to more than 2,200 advisors and $16 billion in AUM. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of South Florida and a Master of Science from DePaul University.

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About Brookstone Capital Management

Founded in 2006, Brookstone Capital Management (BCM) is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $14 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). It provides fee-based investment management services through its network of more than 600 financial advisors and firms. Brookstone is an innovator and industry leader and empowers independent financial advisors of all sizes to scale their business by providing access to a Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) and a dedicated team to support every aspect of an advisor's practice. Visit BrookstoneCM.com ?for more information.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Jason Lindsay

Brookstone Capital Management

jason.lindsay@brookstonecm.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: Brookstone Capital Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brookstone-capital-managements-darryl-ronconi-named-senior-vice-pres-1197430