Port53 and Ngenium Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Secure AI Factory Services

Partnership combines world-class AI infrastructure implementation with industry-leading managed security operations to accelerate secure enterprise AI adoption

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Port53, a global leader in Cisco-powered Managed Extended Detection and Response (mXDR) and AI security operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Ngenium, a Cisco-focused professional services and AI infrastructure specialist, to deliver comprehensive services for organizations building and operating Cisco Secure AI Factory environments.

As enterprises rapidly deploy private AI infrastructure and agentic AI applications, many organizations are discovering that successfully operationalizing AI requires expertise across the entire lifecycle-from strategy and deployment through continuous monitoring, governance, and security operations.

Together, Ngenium and Port53 provide customers with an integrated approach that spans every phase of that journey.

Under the partnership, Ngenium will lead Day 0 and Day 1 services, including AI strategy, architecture, assessments, Secure AI Factory design, infrastructure deployment, Cisco AI Defense implementation, OpenShift and Kubernetes integration with Cisco Isovalent, and AI application enablement. Port53 will provide Day 2 operational services through its Cisco-powered Managed XDR platform and SOC for AI, delivering 24x7 monitoring, detection and response, AI governance, AI Defense operations, runtime security monitoring, and ongoing optimization.

The combined offering gives customers a single, seamless operating model for securely deploying and operating enterprise AI environments.

"Enterprise AI is creating an entirely new operational challenge and risk profile," said Omar Zarabi, President and CEO of Port53. "Building an AI Factory is only the beginning. Organizations need continuous operational visibility, AI-specific threat detection, governance, and expert security operations to protect AI models, applications, agents, and infrastructure. By partnering with Ngenium, we're delivering the complete lifecycle, from secure deployment through ongoing AI security operations, allowing customers to adopt and build AI with confidence."

Ngenium has rapidly emerged as a leader in Cisco Secure AI Factory implementations, helping organizations design and deploy modern AI infrastructure built on Cisco technologies, including AI Defense, Secure AI Factory architecture, OpenShift with Isovalent, and cloud-native networking.

"Our mission has always been to help customers accelerate AI adoption through expert architecture, implementation, and innovation," said Cuong Tran, Co-Founder and CEO of Ngenium. "Partnering with Port53 extends that vision beyond deployment by adding world-class operational security services. Together, we're giving customers an end-to-end solution that allows them to build securely, operate confidently, and continuously evolve their AI environments."

The partnership also brings together complementary Cisco expertise.

Ngenium specializes in Day 0 and Day 1 consulting, architecture, implementation, migration, and deployment across Cisco Security, AI, Networking, and Data Center technologies. Port53 complements those capabilities with globally recognized managed services, including Cisco-powered Managed XDR, Managed Splunk, Secure Access services, and its SOC for AI platform, which helps organizations monitor and secure AI usage, AI applications, and autonomous AI agents.

As AI adoption accelerates across highly regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education, and government, the two organizations expect to jointly support enterprises seeking to operationalize Cisco Secure AI Factory with an integrated deployment and security operations model.

The companies will jointly pursue customer engagements, solution development, and go-to-market initiatives centered on Cisco Secure AI Factory, Cisco AI Defense, AI runtime protection, Managed XDR, and Port53's SOC for AI.

About Port53 Technologies

Port53, Inc. is a global leader in Cisco-powered Managed Security Operations, helping organizations modernize security through Managed Extended Detection and Response (mXDR), Managed Splunk, Secure Access, and AI Security Services. As the first Cisco Certified Managed XDR partner, Port53 combines advanced Cisco technologies with 24x7 expert security operations to protect organizations against modern cyber threats while enabling secure AI adoption.

About Ngenium

Ngenium is a Cisco-focused technology services company specializing in enterprise AI, security, networking, and data center transformation. With deep expertise in Cisco Secure AI Factory, AI Defense, cloud-native infrastructure, and professional services, Ngenium helps organizations design, deploy, and operationalize next-generation AI platforms that accelerate innovation while maintaining enterprise-grade security and resilience.

Contact

Madison Yeack

marketing@port53tech.com

SOURCE: Port53

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/port53-and-ngenium-announce-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-end-1197752