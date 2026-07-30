DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Has Joined the Startup Perks Program From Google Cloud, Where It Provides Exclusive Benefits to Startups on Its DevOps AI Platform

Eligible Startups Can Access DuploCloud Through Google Cloud's Startup Perk Program to Help Simplify Cloud Operations, Security, Compliance and Infrastructure Management

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / DuploCloud, an AI-powered DevOps platform that automates cloud infrastructure, security, compliance, and operations, announced it has joined Google for Startups Startup Perks Google Cloud's Startup Perks program .

Eligible startups building on Google Cloud now have expanded access to DuploCloud's platform, which helps engineering teams automate cloud operations, accelerate application delivery, strengthen security, and simplify compliance as they scale.

As startups increasingly adopt AI technologies and cloud-native architectures, engineering teams face growing complexity around infrastructure management, governance, security, and compliance. DuploCloud helps organizations reduce that operational burden by automating many of those traditionally managed tasks.

"Startups need to move quickly without sacrificing security, compliance, or operational excellence," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "We're excited to be part of the Google Cloud's Startup Perks Program ecosystem and help founders and engineering teams accelerate innovation on Google Cloud while reducing the complexity that often comes with growth."

The Google for Startups Cloud Program provides eligible startups with offers up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits for eligible startups and up to $350,000 for qualifying AI-focused startups, helping reduce barriers to innovation and growth. Eligible startups who come through the Startup Perks page will receive one month free of DuploCloud's DevOps AI Platform as a GA offering, with exclusive extended benefits available for select startups.

Through DuploCloud, startups can:

Accelerate application deployment through automated infrastructure provisioning

Simplify cloud operations with AI-powered DevOps automation

Establish secure cloud foundations with built-in governance and security guardrails

Streamline compliance initiatives including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and other regulatory frameworks

Scale cloud environments consistently across teams and workloads

Supporting the Next Generation of AI and Cloud-Native Startups

Becoming part of Google Cloud's Startup Perks Program reflects DuploCloud's growing presence within the startup community and its continued focus on helping startups build, secure, and scale cloud infrastructure more efficiently.

As a Select Google Cloud Services and Technology Partner, DuploCloud works with companies across AI, SaaS, healthcare, fintech, GovTech, and other cloud-native industries to simplify cloud operations, strengthen security, and accelerate compliance initiatives. The platform helps engineering teams automate infrastructure management, governance, and operational workflows, reducing the need for extensive platform engineering resources.

The company is seeing increasing demand from startups building AI-powered products and modern cloud-native applications as organizations look to move quickly while maintaining enterprise-grade security and operational standards. By automating cloud infrastructure and compliance processes, DuploCloud helps teams scale more efficiently and focus engineering resources on product development and innovation.

"Founders should be focused on building products and growing their business, not managing infrastructure complexity," added Thiruvengadam. "Our goal is to help startups establish a strong cloud foundation from day one so they can scale faster and with confidence."

Eligible startups can learn more about DuploCloud's offering through the Google Cloud's Startup Perks program and at DuploCloud's startup resources page .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is an AI-powered DevOps platform that automates cloud infrastructure, security, compliance, and operations. Built for startups and growing technology companies, DuploCloud enables engineering teams to deploy faster, simplify cloud management, and achieve compliance without the complexity of traditional platform engineering approaches. Organizations use DuploCloud across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to accelerate cloud adoption while reducing operational overhead.

For more information, visit www.duplocloud.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Pietrelli on behalf of DuploCloud

kate@pathadvisors.com

+1 760-518-2633

SOURCE: DuploCloud, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/duplocloud-has-joined-the-startup-perks-program-from-google-cloud-1198091