Waterstone Human Capital and CEO Coaching International Announce Strategic Partnership

The strategic partnership connects Waterstone's culture-recognition programs with CEO Coaching International's global network of more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs

TORONTO, ON AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Waterstone Human Capital, North America's Culture Intelligence firm, today announced a strategic partnership with CEO Coaching International , the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally. Under the partnership, CEO Coaching International becomes a strategic partner across Waterstone's America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired Cultures and CEO programs and will bring them to its network of client CEOs and coaches.

Culture Intelligence is the science of predicting how leadership and culture will impact business performance - the discipline behind everything Waterstone does, from its executive search, professional recruitment for next-generation leaders, and leadership and culture advisory work to the America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired Cultures and CEO programs.

"CEO Coaching International builds leaders who treat culture as a performance driver, not an HR concern. Those are exactly the leaders the America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired Cultures and CEO programs were built to recognize," said Marty Parker, Founder and CEO, Waterstone Human Capital.

Both firms are built on the same conviction: culture is a company's greatest competitive advantage, because it's the one thing a competitor can't copy. They can hire your people and copy your strategy, but not how your organization behaves.

"Our CEOs are relentless about performance, and culture drives it," said Mark Moses, Founding Partner and Executive Chairman of CEO Coaching International. "Waterstone's America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired Cultures and CEO programs set the benchmark for what strong leaders and cultures produce."

The 2026 America's Most Admired Cultures program is open for nominations now. Organizations are encouraged to nominate now and begin building their submissions right away. For more information, visit americasmostadmired.com .

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital is North America's Culture Intelligence firm. Through leadership strategy and AI-enabled Culture Intelligence, it helps organizations measure how they behave, connect it to performance, and make better decisions that produce stronger business outcomes. Waterstone's services span executive search, professional recruitment, and leadership and advisory work across North America, and America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired programs are a benchmark for culture performance and leadership excellence. With more than 23 years of experience and proprietary Culture Intelligence data, Waterstone helps leaders build organizations that accelerate profitability and create lasting competitive advantage.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and more than 90 countries. Its coaches - former CEOs, presidents, and senior executives - have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight-, nine-, and ten-figure exits. Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8%, nearly 2X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%, nearly 3X the national benchmark. For more information, visit ceocoachinginternational.com.

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SOURCE: Waterstone Human Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/waterstone-human-capital-and-ceo-coaching-international-announce-1198659