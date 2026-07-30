SPECTRUM BUSINESS RECEIVES FROST & SULLIVAN'S 2026 NORTH AMERICA COMPANY OF THE YEAR RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN ETHERNET SERVICES LEADERSHIP

Recognition Reflects Spectrum Business' Continued Leadership in Ethernet Services Through Scalable Infrastructure Investment and Service Innovation for Modern Business Needs

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a rapidly evolving business connectivity landscape defined by rising bandwidth consumption, hybrid-cloud adoption, and heightened performance expectations, Spectrum Business has today been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2026 North American Company of the Year Recognition in the Ethernet Services industry. This distinction reflects the Company's disciplined approach to scaling its network infrastructure, strengthening service reliability, and advancing strategic execution across key markets.

The recognition further highlights Spectrum Business' ability to translate sustained infrastructure investment into measurable customer value, enabling organizations to support increasingly data-intensive workloads with greater agility, consistency and confidence. Through continued enhancements to its Ethernet portfolio, Spectrum has reinforced its position as a market leader aligned with the accelerating demands of cloud technology and digitally distributed business environments.

Frost & Sullivan's benchmarking process evaluates organizations across two core strategy dimensions: effectiveness and execution. Spectrum Business distinguished itself across both categories through focused infrastructure expansion, operational breadth, and strong alignment between its network capabilities and next-generation business requirements. "Spectrum Business powers its market position through sustained network investment and targeted capacity upgrades, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and market leadership," said Amrit Singh, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation continues to define Spectrum Business' Ethernet offerings. The company's service portfolio supports increasingly complex business environments, enabling flexible deployment models and high-performance connectivity across cloud, edge, and core infrastructures.

A key differentiator in Spectrum Business' market approach is its emphasis on operational simplicity and reliability for large companies. By combining high-capacity fiber infrastructure with managed networking capabilities and integrated service delivery, Spectrum Business helps customers reduce complexity while improving network performance and scalability across multiple locations.

"Connectivity has become a key driver for how businesses of all sizes operate and grow," said Keith Dardis, Executive Vice President of Spectrum Business. "Frost & Sullivan's recognition underscores how our Ethernet solutions help customers handle new demands for speed, reliability and flexibility, so they can focus on running their business and serving their customers."

Frost & Sullivan also recognizes Spectrum Business' commitment to customer enablement through a hybrid service model that integrates advanced support, partner ecosystems, and streamlined service orchestration. These capabilities allow large businesses to accelerate deployment timelines while maintaining strong visibility and control over network performance.

Frost & Sullivan commends Spectrum Business for its continued leadership in Ethernet services, particularly its ability to balance infrastructure scale with service agility. The company's sustained investment strategy and customer-centric execution model position it as a key force shaping the next phase of business connectivity across North America.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to organizations that demonstrate superior strategy execution and measurable impact within their industries. This recognition highlights companies that are redefining competitive benchmarks through innovation, operational excellence, and sustained market influence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spectrum-business-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-north-america-company-of-the-year-recognition-for-excellence-in-ethernet-services-leadership-302837500.html