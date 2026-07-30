Frost & Sullivan: EdgeConneX Receives the Global AI High-Density Infrastructure Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-Optimized Data Center Infrastructure

Recognized for advancing AI-ready, high-performance computing infrastructure through scalable data center innovation, operational excellence, and a future-ready global AI strategy.

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations race to deploy increasingly sophisticated AI workloads, the demand for scalable, high-density digital infrastructure has never been greater. EdgeConneX is meeting that challenge by delivering AI-optimized data centers designed to support the next generation of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud innovation. In recognition of its technology leadership, strategic vision, and ability to execute at global scale, Frost & Sullivan proudly presents EdgeConneX with the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the AI High-Density Infrastructure industry.

EdgeConneX has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape, guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI strategy, scalable infrastructure, and high-performance computing. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in next-generation AI infrastructure have enabled it to expand globally while delivering sustainable, flexible, and resilient data center solutions for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and AI innovators.

"Frost & Sullivan praises EdgeConneX for aligning its global expansion with the rapidly evolving demands of AI infrastructure. By combining large-scale capacity additions in strategic markets with the Ingenuity platform's flexibility to support future performance requirements, the company reinforces its position at the forefront of infrastructure innovation and ensures readiness to meet the most demanding AI and HPC workloads worldwide," as stated by Heena Juneja, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

EdgeConneX's solid commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through collaborative facility design, disciplined operational execution, proactive risk mitigation, and close customer engagement, the company consistently delivers infrastructure that meets evolving AI performance requirements. Its customer-focused delivery model, supported by strategic technology partnerships and operational discipline, enables organizations to confidently scale AI deployments while maintaining reliability, efficiency, and business continuity.

EdgeConneX is setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of AI high-density infrastructure and driving tangible results at scale. By combining its Ingenuity platform with global expansion, advanced engineering expertise, workforce development, and strong ecosystem partnerships, this company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of AI-ready digital infrastructure worldwide.

"Our customers are pushing the boundaries of AI every day, and they need infrastructure that can keep pace. This recognition underscores our ability to deliver aflexible, high-density data center solutions that support the power, cooling, and performance requirements of today's most advanced AI and HPC environments," said Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at EdgeConneX.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Read the full write-up: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/EdgeConneX-Write-up.pdf

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission dedicated to taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.

Media Enquiries: Contact: press@edgeconnex.com

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