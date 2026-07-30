WEKA and Andromeda Partner to Power AI Workloads at Global Scale

Partnership delivers consistent, high-performance AI storage across Andromeda's global provider network, lowering the total cost of innovation for AI teams

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKA, the AI data and memory infrastructure company, today announced that Andromeda, the platform connecting AI teams with high-performance compute, is integrating the WEKA NeuralMesh platform as a core AI data storage layer for managed GPU clusters. Andromeda's customers can now access a dedicated NeuralMesh or a GPU-native WEKA NeuralMesh Axon deployment to achieve consistent storage performance across any cluster running on any hyperscaler or AI cloud.

Keeping GPUs Fed Across Every Environment

Andromeda is on a mission to make high-performance compute available to every team building at the frontier, so breakthroughs are driven by ideas, not hardware access. The company works with leading AI labs, data centers, and cloud providers, routing training and inference jobs across the global supply chain. Andromeda operates across more than 50 compute providers worldwide, routing training and inference workloads through a growing global fleet of managed clusters.

Every cluster on Andromeda's platform must meet the same quality benchmarks regardless of who operates the infrastructure; the company certifies each cluster across GPU, storage, network fabric, and security before it reaches a customer. That standard exposed a hard problem: each provider brought its own storage environment and performance varied cluster to cluster.

With WEKA, Andromeda achieves significant performance gains on existing hardware, deployment in minutes, consistency across every provider, and lower storage costs.

"Our goal is to enable the global flow of compute, and that means every cluster we deliver has to perform, no matter where the capacity comes from. Standardizing on WEKA NeuralMesh has given our customers hyperscaler-grade consistency with open-market flexibility at the storage and memory layer, where performance is won or lost," said Wil Moushey, CEO at Andromeda. "Idle GPUs are throttling the pace of AI innovation. WEKA helps us ensure every GPU we manage is earning its keep."

GPU-Native AI Storage & Memory, Deployed in Minutes

When one research lab found its workloads bottlenecked by its cluster's supplied storage, Andromeda deployed NeuralMesh Axon on the same hardware, unlocking the performance the lab needed, without additional infrastructure.

NeuralMesh Axon is the GPU-native deployment of the NeuralMesh software platform. It fuses storage directly into Andromeda's GPU servers, converting each cluster's existing NVMe into a unified, high-performance data layer that feeds training and inference at full speed. Because that infrastructure is already racked, powered, and paid for, it adds performance without adding footprint, power draw, or cost.

Using the NeuralMesh Kubernetes Operator, Andromeda can stand up a complete NeuralMesh cluster in minutes and manage its full fleet through the same workflows that run every other layer of the stack. Among Andromeda's NeuralMesh deployments, roughly half run NeuralMesh Axon; the rest run dedicated NeuralMesh deployments for customers who need every GPU core and every gigabyte of memory dedicated to their workloads. Wherever it's deployed, NeuralMesh delivers the same performance floor, regardless of which provider's hardware sits underneath it. That reliability allows Andromeda to onboard customers onto clusters that previously had no shared storage.

For Andromeda, the impact is evident:

Ready on day one. New NeuralMesh Axon clusters deploy in as little as 10 minutes, so AI teams start running workloads the day their cluster comes online.

New NeuralMesh Axon clusters deploy in as little as 10 minutes, so AI teams start running workloads the day their cluster comes online. Rapid iteration. AI teams building on Andromeda-managed clusters have seen environment startup load times drop from three minutes to 30 seconds, fitting more experiments into every day.

AI teams building on Andromeda-managed clusters have seen environment startup load times drop from three minutes to 30 seconds, fitting more experiments into every day. Performance at scale. Andromeda clusters running on NeuralMesh Axon are achieving sustained throughput of over 400 GB per second per cluster and over 6 million IOPS in production. That performance enabled one Andromeda biotech customer to complete metadata-heavy transfers involving one billion files per directory in minutes rather than hours.

Andromeda clusters running on NeuralMesh Axon are achieving sustained throughput of over 400 GB per second per cluster and over 6 million IOPS in production. That performance enabled one Andromeda biotech customer to complete metadata-heavy transfers involving one billion files per directory in minutes rather than hours. Native resilience. When faults threaten to cascade across an Andromeda cluster, NeuralMesh contains them and keeps the cluster available, protecting every customer workload.

"Andromeda's first WEKA NeuralMesh Axon deployment took just 10 minutes to stand up from bare metal. That became our blueprint," said Vishvajit Kher, lead architect at Andromeda. "If a cloud provider doesn't offer shared storage, we're no longer blocked. We deploy WEKA NeuralMesh and know it will perform. It's a full-featured system, up to 90% less expensive than market alternatives, delivering savings that compound as we scale. Every dollar flows straight through to benefit the AI teams we serve."

"Andromeda is solving one of the hardest problems in AI infrastructure: making compute from more than 50 different providers feel like one platform," said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO at WEKA. "WEKA NeuralMesh extends that promise to the data layer, deploying in minutes and feeding training and inference workloads at full speed on any GPU provider's hardware, anywhere in the world. The teams building on Andromeda can skip the storage question entirely and start innovating. Together, we're helping AI teams reduce time from idea to outcome."

Extending to the Newest Generation of AI Infrastructure

Andromeda is deploying WEKA NeuralMesh across its global platform, spanning dedicated and GPU-native deployments. The partnership is already extending to next-generation AI hardware as Andromeda scales its global platform.

AI teams interested in running workloads on Andromeda can get started at andromeda.ai.

Learn more about WEKA's storage and memory solutions:

WEKA NeuralMesh: https://www.weka.io/product/neuralmesh/

WEKA NeuralMesh Axon: https://www.weka.io/product/neuralmesh-axon/

About Andromeda

Andromeda connects buyers and suppliers of compute through a single platform that makes AI infrastructure easier to buy, sell, and operate - combining the simplicity and reliability of a hyperscaler with the flexibility, speed, and economics of an open market. Buyers get one interface to a global network of compute providers, with reservations, on-demand, and spot capacity validated against consistent benchmarks. Suppliers get the software, expertise, and distribution to acquire customers, run GPU clusters, and monetize capacity at scale. Andromeda serves more than 100 AI customers across 50+ capacity providers, with billions of GPU-hours supported. Learn more at www.andromeda.ai.

About WEKA

WEKA is the AI data and memory infrastructure company transforming the economics of agentic AI. The WEKA NeuralMesh platform extends high-performance data storage and GPU memory to wherever they need to run, giving enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders a unified foundation for training, inference, and agentic workloads. With WEKA Augmented Memory Grid, NeuralMesh extends GPU memory capacity by 1000x, accelerating time to first token by up to 20x, and serving 10x more concurrent users from the same GPU footprint, proven in production benchmarks. Trusted by leading global enterprises, frontier labs, and AI cloud providers, WEKA empowers customers to maximize GPU utilization, generate more tokens per watt, lower their cost per token, and scale production AI faster. Learn more at www.weka.io, or connect on LinkedIn and X.

WEKA, WEKApod, and the W logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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