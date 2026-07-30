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WKN: 906913 | ISIN: US2298991090 | Ticker-Symbol: CFZ
Xetra
29.07.26 | 17:35
148,00 Euro
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CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Board declares third quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2026 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $170.4 million, compared to $155.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.70 per diluted common share, compared to $2.39 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.30 percent and 15.41 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.22 percent and 15.64 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2026, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $470.1 million, up 4.3 percent compared to the same quarter in 2025. Average loans for the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.6 billion, or 7.4 percent, to $22.6 billion, from the $21.1 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier, and increased $610.8 million, or 2.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2026. Average deposits for the second quarter increased $859.6 million, or 2.1 percent, to $42.6 billion, compared to the $41.8 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and increased $394.1 million, or 0.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2026.

"The second quarter was a period of sustained, solid and balanced growth for our company," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "During the quarter, we saw acceleration in the growth of non-interest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing deposits, and loans. Our second quarter earnings per share increased by 13% compared to the same period last year. We opened four new financial centers across the Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio regions. Just last week, we opened a new location in Richardson in north Dallas County, bringing us to a total of seven new locations opened so far this year.

"Our strategy is consistent and our results speak for themselves," Green said. "Frost bankers continue to compete and win in an intensely competitive environment, and growth trends in our markets continue to be strong."

For the first six months of 2026, net income available to common shareholders was $339.7 million, up 11.5 percent compared to $304.6 million for the first six months of 2025. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2026 was $5.35, up 14.1 percent compared to $4.69 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2026 were 1.31 percent and 15.28 percent, respectively, compared to 1.20 percent and 15.59 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2025.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2026 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were 13.95 percent, 14.38 percent and 15.74 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • During the second quarter, our base of customer households continued to grow. Total households, including consumer and commercial customers, grew by 5.9 percent from June, 2025 to June, 2026.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $470.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.3 percent, compared to $450.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.75 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.67 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $128.3 million, an increase of $11.0 million, or 9.4 percent, from the $117.3 million reported for the second quarter of 2025. Trust and investment management fees increased $4.0 million, or 9.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the second quarter was primarily related to increases in investment management fees (up $4.2 million). Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $5.0 million, or 17.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven in part by growth in our base of customers and growth in customer transaction volumes. Other non-interest income increased $974,000, or 8.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase during the second quarter was primarily related to increases in sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.5 million), partly offset by a decrease in public finance underwriting fees (down $425,000). The primary driver of the $1.5 million increase in sundry and other miscellaneous income was $2.2 million of one-time COVID payroll tax refunds that were received during the second quarter.
  • Non-interest expense was $361.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $14.6 million, or 4.2 percent, compared to the $347.1 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $10.8 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases, as well as growth in the number of employees. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.3 million, or 7.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.6 million) and payroll taxes (up $530,000). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.0 million, or 4.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $1.0 million) and service contracts expense (up $583,000). Other non-interest expense decreased $854,000, or 1.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease included decreases in sundry and other miscellaneous expense (down $1.6 million), advertising/promotions expense (down $853,000), and business development expense (down $638,000); among other things.
  • For the second quarter of 2026, the company reported a credit loss expense of $9.8 million, and reported net charge-offs of $9.5 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $6.7 million and net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 and a credit loss expense of $13.1 million and net charge-offs of $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.23 percent at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 1.31 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Non-accrual loans were $112.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to $72.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $62.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
  • During the second quarter of 2026, we repurchased 654,955 shares at a total cost of $90.0 million under our board-authorized stock repurchase plan. As of the end of the second quarter, we had $140.0 million remaining under our current $300 million repurchase authorization, which expires in January of 2027.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $1.03 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13761733. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $53.9 billion in assets at June 30, 2026. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes, including advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, recent military conflict involving the U.S. and Iran, including direct military actions, attacks affecting commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and subsequent retaliatory military strikes, has contributed to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, increased volatility in global financial markets, and significant fluctuations in energy and commodity prices. While diplomatic communications and negotiations may continue, recent statements by U.S. and Iranian officials, including indications that the previously announced ceasefire framework is no longer in effect, have increased the risk of further military escalation and broader regional instability. Ongoing developments in the Middle East, including potential disruptions to maritime trade routes and energy infrastructure, could adversely affect global supply chains, inflation expectations, economic activity, and market conditions. The timing, magnitude, duration, and geographic scope of any further conflict remain highly uncertain and may evolve rapidly in response to military actions, diplomatic developments, government policy decisions, sanctions, and market reactions. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in energy markets may influence monetary policy decisions, interest-rate expectations, funding markets, liquidity conditions, foreign-exchange markets, and investor risk sentiment. These factors could adversely affect our funding profile; customer and counterparty credit quality, particularly in sectors sensitive to energy prices, global trade, transportation, manufacturing, and broader economic cycles; and the market value of certain financial instruments. Prolonged market volatility, additional military escalation involving the United States, Iran, or other regional actors, disruptions to global energy supplies or shipping lanes, expanded sanctions, or a deterioration in global economic conditions could negatively impact economic growth, increase borrower stress, reduce business activity, and contribute to higher credit losses and operational risks, including cyber-related incidents, any of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. We will continue to monitor geopolitical developments and assess their potential impact on our customers, operations, liquidity position, capital levels, market exposures, and overall risk profile, and we may adjust our risk management, liquidity management, capital planning, and business continuity strategies as appropriate.

Furthermore, financial markets, international relations, and global supply chains continue to be affected by evolving U.S. trade policies and practices. While the U.S. Supreme Court's February 20, 2026 ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") does not authorize presidential tariff authority invalidated certain tariffs previously imposed under IEEPA, uncertainty remains regarding tariff refunds, related legal and administrative proceedings, and the scope, duration, and economic impact of replacement or additional trade measures adopted under other U.S. trade laws. Ongoing changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition, modification, suspension, or expansion of tariffs and other trade restrictions, may affect customer cash flows, business confidence, capital investment decisions, supply chain strategies, commodity prices, inflation expectations, and market volatility. These developments may increase our exposure to operational, credit, market, liquidity, and compliance risks. Customers with significant exposure to international trade, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, retail, or other sectors sensitive to global trade and supply chain conditions may experience financial stress, reduced profitability, or weakened operating performance. Trade policy developments may also contribute to volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange markets, and asset valuations. If these developments adversely affect borrower financial condition, market stability, economic growth, or broader business activity, they could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. We will continue to monitor trade policy developments and adjust our risk management, liquidity management, and capital planning strategies as appropriate.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2026


2025


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 447,728


$ 438,522


$ 448,707


$ 441,618


$ 429,604

Net interest income (1)

470,066


460,792


471,218


463,667


450,558

Credit loss expense

9,767


6,745


11,224


6,779


13,129

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees

47,643


47,957


45,651


44,846


43,669

Service charges on deposit accounts

34,177


32,157


32,360


31,440


29,151

Insurance commissions and fees

14,166


22,075


15,180


15,424


13,879

Interchange and card transaction fees

6,546


6,532


6,290


5,547


5,619

Other charges, commissions, and fees

13,787


13,268


15,228


14,730


13,967

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

-


-


(836)


-


-

Other

11,962


14,326


18,291


13,660


10,988

Total non-interest income

128,281


136,315


132,164


125,647


117,273











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages

172,955


166,190


182,486


169,155


162,149

Employee benefits

35,156


44,656


36,653


34,465


32,826

Net occupancy

35,223


34,753


34,341


34,682


34,640

Technology, furniture, and equipment

42,564


41,674


41,575


43,479


40,572

Deposit insurance

6,305


7,203


(1,350)


6,328


6,590

Other

69,497


71,210


77,963


64,369


70,351

Total non-interest expense

361,700


365,686


371,668


352,478


347,128

Income before income taxes

204,542


202,406


197,979


208,008


186,620

Income taxes

32,483


31,419


31,727


33,628


29,617

Net income

172,059


170,987


166,252


174,380


157,003

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,669


1,669


1,668


1,669

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 170,390


$ 169,318


$ 164,583


$ 172,712


$ 155,334











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$ 2.70


$ 2.65


$ 2.56


$ 2.67


$ 2.39

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.70


2.65


2.56


2.67


2.39

Cash dividends per common share

1.03


1.00


1.00


1.00


1.00

Book value per common share at end of quarter

72.04


69.83


69.96


67.64


63.04











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

62,149


62,797


63,287


63,801


64,319

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,455


63,101


63,588


64,080


64,300

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

-


-


16


41


52

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

62,455


63,101


63,604


64,121


64,352











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.30 %


1.32 %


1.22 %


1.32 %


1.22 %

Return on average common equity

15.41


15.15


14.80


16.72


15.64

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.75


3.74


3.66


3.69


3.67











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2026


2025


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans

$ 22,622


$ 22,011


$ 21,661


$ 21,452


$ 21,063

Earning assets

49,082


48,628


50,033


48,492


47,664

Total assets

52,626


52,122


53,507


51,911


51,191

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

14,027


13,944


14,268


13,839


13,788

Interest-bearing deposits

28,592


28,282


29,072


28,232


27,972

Total deposits

42,620


42,226


43,340


42,071


41,760

Shareholders' equity

4,581


4,677


4,558


4,243


4,129











Period-End Balance:










Loans

$ 22,976


$ 22,432


$ 21,892


$ 21,446


$ 21,254

Earning assets

50,260


49,172


49,524


49,147


47,756

Total assets

53,881


52,725


53,041


52,533


51,409

Total deposits

43,334


42,836


42,918


42,517


41,684

Shareholders' equity

4,623


4,531


4,573


4,461


4,200

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

5,474


5,454


5,416


5,385


5,341











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 283,712


$ 286,215


$ 281,495


$ 280,221


$ 277,803

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.23 %


1.28 %


1.29 %


1.31 %


1.31 %











Net charge-offs:

$ 9,527


$ 5,741


$ 5,843


$ 6,589


$ 11,151

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.17 %


0.11 %


0.11 %


0.12 %


0.21 %











Non-accrual loans/loans held for sale:

$ 112,717


$ 72,350


$ 70,482


$ 44,778


$ 62,393

As a percentage of total loans and loans held for sale

0.49 %


0.32 %


0.32 %


0.21 %


0.29 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.21


0.14


0.13


0.09


0.12











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.95 %


14.07 %


14.06 %


14.14 %


13.98 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.38


14.51


14.50


14.59


14.43

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.74


15.89


15.95


16.04


15.88

Leverage Ratio

9.06


9.13


8.80


9.00


8.98

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.58


8.59


8.62


8.49


8.17

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

8.71


8.97


8.52


8.17


8.07











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)








Six Months Ended








June 30,








2026


2025

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income







886,250


845,824

Net interest income (1)







930,858


886,963

Credit loss expense







16,512


26,199

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees







95,600


86,600

Service charges on deposit accounts







66,334


57,772

Insurance commissions and fees







36,241


34,898

Interchange and card transaction fees







13,078


11,021

Other charges, commissions and fees







27,055


27,553

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions







-


(14)

Other







26,288


23,454

Total non-interest income







264,596


241,284











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages







339,145


323,006

Employee benefits







79,812


74,983

Net occupancy







69,976


67,917

Technology, furniture and equipment







84,238


80,690

Deposit insurance







13,508


13,774

Other







140,707


134,824

Total non-interest expense







727,386


695,194

Income before income taxes







406,948


365,715

Income taxes







63,902


57,790

Net income







343,046


307,925

Preferred stock dividends







3,338


3,338

Net income available to common shareholders







$ 339,708


$ 304,587











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic







$ 5.35


$ 4.69

Earnings per common share - diluted







5.35


4.69

Cash dividends per common share







$ 2.03


$ 1.95

Book value per common share at end of quarter







72.04


63.04











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares







62,149


64,319

Weighted-average common shares - basic







62,776


64,278

Dilutive effect of stock compensation







-


62

Weighted-average common shares - diluted







62,776


64,340











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets







1.31 %


1.20 %

Return on average common equity







15.28


15.59

Net interest income to average earning assets







3.75


3.63











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)









As of or for the








Six Months Ended








June 30,








2026


2025

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans







$ 22,318


$ 20,926

Earning assets







48,856


47,544

Total assets







52,373


51,064

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits







13,986


13,793

Interest-bearing deposits







28,438


27,916

Total deposits







42,424


41,709

Shareholders' equity







4,629


4,085











Period-End Balance:










Loans







$ 22,976


$ 21,254

Earning assets







50,260


47,756

Total assets







53,881


51,409

Total deposits







43,334


41,684

Shareholders' equity







4,623


4,200

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)







5,474


5,341











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:







$ 283,712


$ 277,803

As a percentage of period-end loans







1.23 %


1.31 %











Net charge-offs:







15,268


20,842

Annualized as a percentage of average loans







0.14 %


0.20 %











Non-accrual loans/loans held for sale:







$ 112,717


$ 62,393

As a percentage of total loans and loans held for sale







0.49 %


0.29 %

As a percentage of total assets







0.21 %


0.12











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio







13.95 %


13.98 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio







14.38


14.43

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio







15.74


15.88

Leverage Ratio







9.06


8.98

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)







8.58


8.17

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)







8.84


8.00











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2026


2025


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

3.65 %


3.64 %


3.93 %


4.36 %


4.41 %

Federal funds sold

3.97


3.97


4.28


4.74


4.71

Resell agreements

-


4.06


4.13


4.58


4.59

Securities(2)

3.96


3.85


3.82


3.85


3.79

Loans, net of unearned discounts

6.17


6.23


6.43


6.61


6.60

Total earning assets

4.92


4.88


4.94


5.11


5.07











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

0.15 %


0.16 %


0.19 %


0.24 %


0.24 %

Money market deposit accounts

1.92


1.88


2.08


2.28


2.28

Time accounts

3.24


3.14


3.45


3.79


3.86

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.61


1.55


1.75


1.94


1.93

Total deposits

1.08


1.04


1.17


1.30


1.29

Federal funds purchased

3.66


3.62


3.94


4.34


4.37

Repurchase agreements

2.65


2.70


2.87


3.17


3.23

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

5.60


5.63


6.05


6.30


6.30

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.77


1.72


1.92


2.13


2.12











Net interest spread

3.15


3.16


3.02


2.98


2.95

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.75


3.74


3.66


3.69


3.67











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

$ 5,808


$ 6,752


$ 8,431


$ 6,816


$ 6,169

Federal funds sold

4


4


2


3


8

Resell agreements

-


8


10


10


23

Securities - carrying value(2)

20,648


19,853


19,929


20,213


20,401

Securities - amortized cost(2)

21,766


20,825


20,995


21,622


21,864

Loans, net of unearned discount

22,622


22,011


21,661


21,452


21,063

Total earning assets

$ 49,082


$ 48,628


$ 50,033


$ 48,492


$ 47,664











Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

$ 9,938


$ 10,036


$ 9,899


$ 9,689


$ 9,920

Money market deposit accounts

12,145


11,900


12,619


11,817


11,518

Time accounts

6,509


6,346


6,554


6,726


6,534

Total interest-bearing deposits

28,592


28,282


29,072


28,232


27,972

Total deposits

42,620


42,226


43,340


42,071


41,760

Federal funds purchased

24


24


27


29


25

Repurchase agreements

4,379


4,160


4,586


4,593


4,250

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123


123


123


123


123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

100


100


100


100


100

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 33,219


$ 32,689


$ 33,909


$ 33,077


$ 32,471











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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