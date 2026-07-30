Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Board declares third quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2026 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $170.4 million, compared to $155.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.70 per diluted common share, compared to $2.39 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.30 percent and 15.41 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.22 percent and 15.64 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2026, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $470.1 million, up 4.3 percent compared to the same quarter in 2025. Average loans for the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.6 billion, or 7.4 percent, to $22.6 billion, from the $21.1 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier, and increased $610.8 million, or 2.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2026. Average deposits for the second quarter increased $859.6 million, or 2.1 percent, to $42.6 billion, compared to the $41.8 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and increased $394.1 million, or 0.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2026.

"The second quarter was a period of sustained, solid and balanced growth for our company," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "During the quarter, we saw acceleration in the growth of non-interest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing deposits, and loans. Our second quarter earnings per share increased by 13% compared to the same period last year. We opened four new financial centers across the Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio regions. Just last week, we opened a new location in Richardson in north Dallas County, bringing us to a total of seven new locations opened so far this year.

"Our strategy is consistent and our results speak for themselves," Green said. "Frost bankers continue to compete and win in an intensely competitive environment, and growth trends in our markets continue to be strong."

For the first six months of 2026, net income available to common shareholders was $339.7 million, up 11.5 percent compared to $304.6 million for the first six months of 2025. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2026 was $5.35, up 14.1 percent compared to $4.69 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2026 were 1.31 percent and 15.28 percent, respectively, compared to 1.20 percent and 15.59 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2025.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2026 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were 13.95 percent, 14.38 percent and 15.74 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

During the second quarter, our base of customer households continued to grow. Total households, including consumer and commercial customers, grew by 5.9 percent from June, 2025 to June, 2026.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $470.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.3 percent, compared to $450.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.75 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.67 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2026.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $128.3 million, an increase of $11.0 million, or 9.4 percent, from the $117.3 million reported for the second quarter of 2025. Trust and investment management fees increased $4.0 million, or 9.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the second quarter was primarily related to increases in investment management fees (up $4.2 million). Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $5.0 million, or 17.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven in part by growth in our base of customers and growth in customer transaction volumes. Other non-interest income increased $974,000, or 8.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase during the second quarter was primarily related to increases in sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.5 million), partly offset by a decrease in public finance underwriting fees (down $425,000). The primary driver of the $1.5 million increase in sundry and other miscellaneous income was $2.2 million of one-time COVID payroll tax refunds that were received during the second quarter.

Non-interest expense was $361.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $14.6 million, or 4.2 percent, compared to the $347.1 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $10.8 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases, as well as growth in the number of employees. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.3 million, or 7.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.6 million) and payroll taxes (up $530,000). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.0 million, or 4.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $1.0 million) and service contracts expense (up $583,000). Other non-interest expense decreased $854,000, or 1.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease included decreases in sundry and other miscellaneous expense (down $1.6 million), advertising/promotions expense (down $853,000), and business development expense (down $638,000); among other things.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company reported a credit loss expense of $9.8 million, and reported net charge-offs of $9.5 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $6.7 million and net charge-offs of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 and a credit loss expense of $13.1 million and net charge-offs of $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.23 percent at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 1.31 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Non-accrual loans were $112.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to $72.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $62.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

During the second quarter of 2026, we repurchased 654,955 shares at a total cost of $90.0 million under our board-authorized stock repurchase plan. As of the end of the second quarter, we had $140.0 million remaining under our current $300 million repurchase authorization, which expires in January of 2027.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $1.03 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13761733. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $53.9 billion in assets at June 30, 2026. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes, including advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, recent military conflict involving the U.S. and Iran, including direct military actions, attacks affecting commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and subsequent retaliatory military strikes, has contributed to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, increased volatility in global financial markets, and significant fluctuations in energy and commodity prices. While diplomatic communications and negotiations may continue, recent statements by U.S. and Iranian officials, including indications that the previously announced ceasefire framework is no longer in effect, have increased the risk of further military escalation and broader regional instability. Ongoing developments in the Middle East, including potential disruptions to maritime trade routes and energy infrastructure, could adversely affect global supply chains, inflation expectations, economic activity, and market conditions. The timing, magnitude, duration, and geographic scope of any further conflict remain highly uncertain and may evolve rapidly in response to military actions, diplomatic developments, government policy decisions, sanctions, and market reactions. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in energy markets may influence monetary policy decisions, interest-rate expectations, funding markets, liquidity conditions, foreign-exchange markets, and investor risk sentiment. These factors could adversely affect our funding profile; customer and counterparty credit quality, particularly in sectors sensitive to energy prices, global trade, transportation, manufacturing, and broader economic cycles; and the market value of certain financial instruments. Prolonged market volatility, additional military escalation involving the United States, Iran, or other regional actors, disruptions to global energy supplies or shipping lanes, expanded sanctions, or a deterioration in global economic conditions could negatively impact economic growth, increase borrower stress, reduce business activity, and contribute to higher credit losses and operational risks, including cyber-related incidents, any of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. We will continue to monitor geopolitical developments and assess their potential impact on our customers, operations, liquidity position, capital levels, market exposures, and overall risk profile, and we may adjust our risk management, liquidity management, capital planning, and business continuity strategies as appropriate.

Furthermore, financial markets, international relations, and global supply chains continue to be affected by evolving U.S. trade policies and practices. While the U.S. Supreme Court's February 20, 2026 ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") does not authorize presidential tariff authority invalidated certain tariffs previously imposed under IEEPA, uncertainty remains regarding tariff refunds, related legal and administrative proceedings, and the scope, duration, and economic impact of replacement or additional trade measures adopted under other U.S. trade laws. Ongoing changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition, modification, suspension, or expansion of tariffs and other trade restrictions, may affect customer cash flows, business confidence, capital investment decisions, supply chain strategies, commodity prices, inflation expectations, and market volatility. These developments may increase our exposure to operational, credit, market, liquidity, and compliance risks. Customers with significant exposure to international trade, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, retail, or other sectors sensitive to global trade and supply chain conditions may experience financial stress, reduced profitability, or weakened operating performance. Trade policy developments may also contribute to volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange markets, and asset valuations. If these developments adversely affect borrower financial condition, market stability, economic growth, or broader business activity, they could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. We will continue to monitor trade policy developments and adjust our risk management, liquidity management, and capital planning strategies as appropriate.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2026

2025

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 447,728

$ 438,522

$ 448,707

$ 441,618

$ 429,604 Net interest income (1) 470,066

460,792

471,218

463,667

450,558 Credit loss expense 9,767

6,745

11,224

6,779

13,129 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 47,643

47,957

45,651

44,846

43,669 Service charges on deposit accounts 34,177

32,157

32,360

31,440

29,151 Insurance commissions and fees 14,166

22,075

15,180

15,424

13,879 Interchange and card transaction fees 6,546

6,532

6,290

5,547

5,619 Other charges, commissions, and fees 13,787

13,268

15,228

14,730

13,967 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions -

-

(836)

-

- Other 11,962

14,326

18,291

13,660

10,988 Total non-interest income 128,281

136,315

132,164

125,647

117,273



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 172,955

166,190

182,486

169,155

162,149 Employee benefits 35,156

44,656

36,653

34,465

32,826 Net occupancy 35,223

34,753

34,341

34,682

34,640 Technology, furniture, and equipment 42,564

41,674

41,575

43,479

40,572 Deposit insurance 6,305

7,203

(1,350)

6,328

6,590 Other 69,497

71,210

77,963

64,369

70,351 Total non-interest expense 361,700

365,686

371,668

352,478

347,128 Income before income taxes 204,542

202,406

197,979

208,008

186,620 Income taxes 32,483

31,419

31,727

33,628

29,617 Net income 172,059

170,987

166,252

174,380

157,003 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 170,390

$ 169,318

$ 164,583

$ 172,712

$ 155,334



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.70

$ 2.65

$ 2.56

$ 2.67

$ 2.39 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.70

2.65

2.56

2.67

2.39 Cash dividends per common share 1.03

1.00

1.00

1.00

1.00 Book value per common share at end of quarter 72.04

69.83

69.96

67.64

63.04



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 62,149

62,797

63,287

63,801

64,319 Weighted-average common shares - basic 62,455

63,101

63,588

64,080

64,300 Dilutive effect of stock compensation -

-

16

41

52 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 62,455

63,101

63,604

64,121

64,352



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.30 %

1.32 %

1.22 %

1.32 %

1.22 % Return on average common equity 15.41

15.15

14.80

16.72

15.64 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.75

3.74

3.66

3.69

3.67



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2026

2025

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 22,622

$ 22,011

$ 21,661

$ 21,452

$ 21,063 Earning assets 49,082

48,628

50,033

48,492

47,664 Total assets 52,626

52,122

53,507

51,911

51,191 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 14,027

13,944

14,268

13,839

13,788 Interest-bearing deposits 28,592

28,282

29,072

28,232

27,972 Total deposits 42,620

42,226

43,340

42,071

41,760 Shareholders' equity 4,581

4,677

4,558

4,243

4,129



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 22,976

$ 22,432

$ 21,892

$ 21,446

$ 21,254 Earning assets 50,260

49,172

49,524

49,147

47,756 Total assets 53,881

52,725

53,041

52,533

51,409 Total deposits 43,334

42,836

42,918

42,517

41,684 Shareholders' equity 4,623

4,531

4,573

4,461

4,200 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,474

5,454

5,416

5,385

5,341



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 283,712

$ 286,215

$ 281,495

$ 280,221

$ 277,803 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.23 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.31 %

1.31 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 9,527

$ 5,741

$ 5,843

$ 6,589

$ 11,151 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.17 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.21 %



















Non-accrual loans/loans held for sale: $ 112,717

$ 72,350

$ 70,482

$ 44,778

$ 62,393 As a percentage of total loans and loans held for sale 0.49 %

0.32 %

0.32 %

0.21 %

0.29 % As a percentage of total assets 0.21

0.14

0.13

0.09

0.12



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.95 %

14.07 %

14.06 %

14.14 %

13.98 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.38

14.51

14.50

14.59

14.43 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.74

15.89

15.95

16.04

15.88 Leverage Ratio 9.06

9.13

8.80

9.00

8.98 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.58

8.59

8.62

8.49

8.17 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 8.71

8.97

8.52

8.17

8.07



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2026

2025 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











886,250

845,824 Net interest income (1)











930,858

886,963 Credit loss expense











16,512

26,199 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











95,600

86,600 Service charges on deposit accounts











66,334

57,772 Insurance commissions and fees











36,241

34,898 Interchange and card transaction fees











13,078

11,021 Other charges, commissions and fees











27,055

27,553 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











-

(14) Other











26,288

23,454 Total non-interest income











264,596

241,284



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











339,145

323,006 Employee benefits











79,812

74,983 Net occupancy











69,976

67,917 Technology, furniture and equipment











84,238

80,690 Deposit insurance











13,508

13,774 Other











140,707

134,824 Total non-interest expense











727,386

695,194 Income before income taxes











406,948

365,715 Income taxes











63,902

57,790 Net income











343,046

307,925 Preferred stock dividends











3,338

3,338 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 339,708

$ 304,587



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 5.35

$ 4.69 Earnings per common share - diluted











5.35

4.69 Cash dividends per common share











$ 2.03

$ 1.95 Book value per common share at end of quarter











72.04

63.04



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











62,149

64,319 Weighted-average common shares - basic











62,776

64,278 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











-

62 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











62,776

64,340



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.31 %

1.20 % Return on average common equity











15.28

15.59 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.75

3.63



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2026

2025 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 22,318

$ 20,926 Earning assets











48,856

47,544 Total assets











52,373

51,064 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











13,986

13,793 Interest-bearing deposits











28,438

27,916 Total deposits











42,424

41,709 Shareholders' equity











4,629

4,085



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 22,976

$ 21,254 Earning assets











50,260

47,756 Total assets











53,881

51,409 Total deposits











43,334

41,684 Shareholders' equity











4,623

4,200 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











5,474

5,341



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 283,712

$ 277,803 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.23 %

1.31 %



















Net charge-offs:











15,268

20,842 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.14 %

0.20 %



















Non-accrual loans/loans held for sale:











$ 112,717

$ 62,393 As a percentage of total loans and loans held for sale











0.49 %

0.29 % As a percentage of total assets











0.21 %

0.12



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.95 %

13.98 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.38

14.43 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.74

15.88 Leverage Ratio











9.06

8.98 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











8.58

8.17 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











8.84

8.00



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2026

2025

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 3.65 %

3.64 %

3.93 %

4.36 %

4.41 % Federal funds sold 3.97

3.97

4.28

4.74

4.71 Resell agreements -

4.06

4.13

4.58

4.59 Securities(2) 3.96

3.85

3.82

3.85

3.79 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.17

6.23

6.43

6.61

6.60 Total earning assets 4.92

4.88

4.94

5.11

5.07



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.15 %

0.16 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.24 % Money market deposit accounts 1.92

1.88

2.08

2.28

2.28 Time accounts 3.24

3.14

3.45

3.79

3.86 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.61

1.55

1.75

1.94

1.93 Total deposits 1.08

1.04

1.17

1.30

1.29 Federal funds purchased 3.66

3.62

3.94

4.34

4.37 Repurchase agreements 2.65

2.70

2.87

3.17

3.23 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5.60

5.63

6.05

6.30

6.30 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.77

1.72

1.92

2.13

2.12



















Net interest spread 3.15

3.16

3.02

2.98

2.95 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.75

3.74

3.66

3.69

3.67



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,808

$ 6,752

$ 8,431

$ 6,816

$ 6,169 Federal funds sold 4

4

2

3

8 Resell agreements -

8

10

10

23 Securities - carrying value(2) 20,648

19,853

19,929

20,213

20,401 Securities - amortized cost(2) 21,766

20,825

20,995

21,622

21,864 Loans, net of unearned discount 22,622

22,011

21,661

21,452

21,063 Total earning assets $ 49,082

$ 48,628

$ 50,033

$ 48,492

$ 47,664



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,938

$ 10,036

$ 9,899

$ 9,689

$ 9,920 Money market deposit accounts 12,145

11,900

12,619

11,817

11,518 Time accounts 6,509

6,346

6,554

6,726

6,534 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,592

28,282

29,072

28,232

27,972 Total deposits 42,620

42,226

43,340

42,071

41,760 Federal funds purchased 24

24

27

29

25 Repurchase agreements 4,379

4,160

4,586

4,593

4,250 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

100

100

100 Total interest-bearing funds $ 33,219

$ 32,689

$ 33,909

$ 33,077

$ 32,471



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

or

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.