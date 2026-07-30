Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026; and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2026

ATHENS, Greece, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the "Company" or "Diana"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $20.8 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $4.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.17 basic and $0.16 diluted, compared to $0.03 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2025.

Time charter revenues were $57.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $54.7 million for the same quarter of 2025. The increase in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, was due to higher average charter rates and was partially offset by decreased ownership days following the sale of one vessel during the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $49.9 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $47.0 million. This compares to net income of $7.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.7 million for the same period in 2025. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $112.0 million, compared to $109.6 million for the same period in 2025. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $0.42 basic and $0.41 diluted, compared to $0.04 basic and diluted for the same period in 2025.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company's results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The cash dividend will be payable on September 11, 2026, to all common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2026. The declaration and payment of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of the Company's board of directors and will depend on, among other things, the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and future business prospects. As of July 29, 2026, the Company had 124,413,717 common shares issued and outstanding and 15,682,971 warrants outstanding.

Statement on Recent Developments

Semiramis Paliou, Diana's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We believe the market's attention has been disproportionately focused on the proposed acquisition of Genco, diverting attention from Diana's own intrinsic value and underlying operating performance.

These results clearly demonstrate that Diana's business continues to perform strongly, with improving profitability, healthy cash generation and meaningful operating momentum. Under normal circumstances, such performance would be expected to receive far greater recognition from the market.

Instead, Diana continues to trade at a substantial discount to its NAV. We believe this valuation no longer reflects the Company's underlying fundamentals, earnings power or asset quality. As investors increasingly refocus on Diana's standalone performance and intrinsic value, we believe this discount should progressively narrow.

Looking further ahead, should the proposed transaction with Genco be completed, the combined company would represent a substantially larger, more diversified and more liquid platform. While no valuation outcome can be assumed, we believe such a company would naturally be evaluated under a different valuation framework than Diana on a standalone basis.

We believe Diana's current valuation represents a compelling opportunity for investors to benefit from the Company's improving operating performance and the potential for a gradual re-rating over time."

Fleet Employment (As of July 29, 2026) VESSEL

BUILT DWT

SISTER SHIPS*

GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)

COM**

CHARTERERS

DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***

REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****

NOTES

9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers

1 DSI Phoenix A 13,500 4.75 - Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

8-Aug-25 1/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 2017 60,456 2 DSI Pollux A 14,750 5.00 - Stone Shipping Ltd



9-Dec-25 1/Jan/2027 - 28/Feb/2027 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 13,100 5.00 - Stone Shipping Ltd 8-Nov-24 3-May-26 1 2018 60,362 16,000 5.00 - Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG 3-May-26 15/Jun/2027 - 15/Aug/2027 4 DSI Polaris A



12,250 4.75 - Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.



1-Jul-25 10/Aug/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 2 2018 60,404 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,250 4.75 - Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd 15-Aug-25 3-Aug-26 2,3 2015 60,508 18,350 5.00 - Fednav International Ltd. 3-Aug-26 15/Aug/2027-15/Oct/2027 2 6 DSI Aquarius B 14,500 5.00 - Bunge SA, Geneva



7-Nov-25 1/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/2026 4 2016 60,309 7 DSI Aquila B 14,500 5.00 - Bunge SA, Geneva



12-Oct-25 25/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/2027 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 14,750 5.00 - Bunge SA, Geneva



19-Jan-26 15/Jan/2027 - 30/Mar/2027 2016 60,309 9 DSI Andromeda B 14,600 5.00 - Western Bulk Carriers AS 7-Dec-25 1/Apr/2027 - 31/May/2027 5 2016 60,309 5 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 LETO 12,750 4.75 - Cargill International SA, Geneva



4-Apr-25 10/Aug/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 2



2010 81,297 11 MAERA 11,750 5.00 - CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore



3-Nov-25 20/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 2013 75,403 12 ISMENE 11,000 5.00 - CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd. 24-Apr-25 12-Jul-26 6



2013 77,901 15,750 5.00 - Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd 12-Jul-26 15/May/2027 - 15/Jul/2027 13 CRYSTALIA C 16,200 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore



14-Mar-26 10/Mar/2027 - 10/May/2027 2014 77,525 14 ATALANDI C 10,100 5.00 - Stone Shipping Ltd



8-Jun-25 5-Aug-26 7 2014 77,529 16,500 5.00 - 5-Aug-26 1/Aug/2027-30/Sep/2027 8 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 15 MAIA D 14,000 5.00 - Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 16-Jan-26 5/Jul/2027 - 5/Sep/2027 2009 82,193 16 MYRSINI D 13,500 5.00 - Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 3-Jan-26 20/Dec/2026 - 20/Feb/2027 2010 82,117 17 MEDUSA D 13,000 4.75 - Cargill International SA, Geneva 16-Mar-25 13-Jul-26 2010 82,194 16,850 4.75 - Aquavita International S.A. 13-Jul-26 5/Oct/2027 - 20/Dec/2027 18 MYRTO D 12,000 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo



23-Dec-24 10-Apr-26 2013 82,131 16,650 5.00 - 10-Apr-26 20/Sep/2027 - 20/Nov/2027 19 ASTARTE 12,500 5.00 - Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.



2-Aug-25 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 2013 81,513 20 LEONIDAS P. C. 14,000 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo



24-Sep-25 15/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 2011 82,165 4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 21 AMPHITRITE E 16,500 5.00 - Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg



12-Feb-26 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 9 2012 98,697 22 POLYMNIA E 14,000 5.00 - Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG



17-Aug-25 7-Jun-26 2012 98,704 20,000 5.00 - 7-Jun-26 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 23 ELECTRA F 14,000 5.00 - Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG



7-Dec-25 1/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/2027 2013 87,150 24 PHAIDRA F 14,500 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo



27-Feb-26 20/Feb/2027 - 20/Apr/2027 2013 87,146 8 Capesize Bulk Carriers 25 SEMIRIO G 21,650 5.00 - Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong



15-Mar-26 31/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/2027 2007 174,261 26 NEW YORK G 17,600 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jan-25 1-May-26 10



2010 177,773 27,500 5.00 - Refined Success Limited 1-May-26 1/Feb/2028 - 31/Mar/2028 27 SEATTLE H 24,500 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore



29-Nov-25 1/May/2027 - 30/Jun/2027 2011 179,362 28 P. S. PALIOS H 25,200 5.00 - Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd.



15-Dec-25 15/Nov/2026 - 15/Jan/2027 2013 179,134 29 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I 26,800 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo



16-Sep-24 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 2014 179,492 30 SANTA BARBARA I 25,500 5.00 - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S



27-Nov-25 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 11 2015 179,426 31 NEW ORLEANS 26,000 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore



31-Oct-25 1/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/2027 11 2015 180,960 32 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 - Bunge S.A., Geneva



29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 5 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 33 LOS ANGELES J 24,000 5.00 - MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore



1-Nov-25 10/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 2012 206,104 34 PHILADELPHIA J 21,500 5.00 - Refined Success Limited 29-May-25 7-Aug-26 2



2012 206,040 35,500 5.00 - Classic Maritime Inc. 7-Aug-26 10/Mar/2027-10/May/2027 35 SAN FRANCISCO K 26,000 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore



1-Mar-25 25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 2017 208,006 36 NEWPORT NEWS K



25,000 5.00 - Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.



16-Jun-25 1/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the period commencing on April 20, 2026, to be paid at double the agreed hire rate or the rate of 115% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, for the days exceeding the period or the vessel's present Charter Party rate, whichever of the two is higher. 2 Based on latest information. 3 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the period commencing on July 20, 2026, to be paid at the agreed hire rate or the rate of 125% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, for the days exceeding the period or the vessel's present Charter Party rate, whichever of the two is higher. 4 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 5, 2026 to May 2, 2026. 5 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 6 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the period commencing on May 20, 2026, to be paid at the rate of 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC average for the days exceeding the period or the vessel's present charter party rate whichever is higher. 7 The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period. 8 Estimated date. 9 The charter rate was US$13,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period. 10 The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period. 11 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues - 57,285 - 54,688 - 112,020 - 109,625 Voyage expenses 3,413 3,114 6,483 6,064 Vessel operating expenses 20,953 20,012 40,421 39,962 Net income 20,759 4,542 49,908 7,539 Net income attributable to common stockholders 19,317 3,100 47,024 4,655 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 36.0 37.0 36.0 37.4 Number of vessels 36.0 37.0 36.0 37.0 Weighted average age of vessels (by DWT) 12.6 11.7 12.6 11.7 Ownership days * 3,276 3,367 6,516 6,768 Available days * 3,249 3,329 6,471 6,632 Operating days * 3,237 3,312 6,456 6,602 Fleet utilization * 99.6 - 99.5 - 99.8 - 99.5 - AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) - 16,581 - 15,492 - 16,309 - 15,615 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) - 6,396 - 5,944 - 6,203 - 5,905 - For the definition of ownership days, available days, operating days and fleet utilization, see our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("Item 5A-Operating Results.") filed on March 13, 2026

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses for a period divided by the number of our available days for the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessel profitability.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period. Management believes daily vessel operating expenses is useful to investors because it provides a standardized, per-vessel metric that enables comparison of operational efficiency across the fleet and against industry. Management uses this measure to monitor and assess the operational performance of vessels.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company's management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company's website at www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company's website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13761711.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

REVENUES: Time charter revenues - 57,285 - 54,688 - 112,020 - 109,625 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,413 3,114 6,483 6,064 Vessel operating expenses 20,953 20,012 40,421 39,962 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,165 11,596 24,160 22,839 General and administrative expenses 8,328 8,944 17,022 17,133 Management fees to a related party 277 303 555 636 Gain on sale of vessels - (4 - - (1,500 - Other operating loss/(income) 50 299 (21 - 460 Operating income, total - 12,099 - 10,424 - 23,400 - 24,031 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Interest expense and finance costs (9,608 - (10,812 - (19,427 - (21,890 - Interest and other income 2,718 1,915 6,655 3,778 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments, net 70 (67 - 201 (227 - Gain/(loss) on related party investments 5 3,540 (100 - 2,482 Gain/(loss) on equity securities 14,261 (403 - 40,683 (403 - Gain/(Loss) on warrants 1,147 474 (1,086 - 515 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 67 (529 - (418 - (747 - Total other income/(expenses), net - 8,660 - (5,882 - - 26,508 - (16,492 - Net income - 20,759 - 4,542 - 49,908 - 7,539 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 - (1,442 - (2,884 - (2,884 - Net income attributable to common stockholders 19,317 3,100 47,024 4,655 Earnings per common share, basic - 0.17 - 0.03 - 0.42 - 0.04 Earnings per common share, diluted - 0.16 - 0.03 - 0.41 - 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 114,408,350 110,664,067 113,219,648 110,095,604 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 116,705,371 110,664,067 113,584,563 110,095,604 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Income - 20,759 - 4,542 - 49,908 - 7,539 Currency translation adjustment (461 - 3,208 (1,463 - 3,208 Comprehensive Income - 20,298 - 7,750 - 48,445 - 10,747

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 117,928 - 122,255 Investments in equity securities 155,235 118,194 Other current assets 21,422 22,426 Fixed assets 809,885 826,663 Investments in related parties and equity method investments 58,382 53,875 Other noncurrent assets 32,549 26,779 Total assets - 1,195,401 - 1,170,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs - 606,055 - 636,109 Other liabilities 37,894 31,670 Total stockholders' equity 551,452 502,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,195,401 - 1,170,192 - The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements on that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities - 17,510 - 8,623 - 37,834 - 25,835 Net cash used in investing activities (4,176 - (39,877 - (4,077 - (29,333 - Net cash used in financing activities - (19,895 - - (16,801 - - (38,084 - - (56,570 -





Corporate Contact:

Margarita Veniou

Chief Corporate Development, Governance &

Communications Officer and Secretary

Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100

Email: mveniou@dianashippinginc.com

Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

X: @Dianaship