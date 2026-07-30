M2i Global, Inc.: M2i Global and Evrensel Impact Group Enter into Non-Binding Strategic Collaboration to Advance Critical Minerals Opportunities Across Africa

Reno, NV, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered a non-binding strategic collaboration with Evrensel Impact Group ("EIG") to explore opportunities for the identification, evaluation, and potential development of critical mineral projects across Africa.

The collaboration is intended to leverage EIG's rapidly expanding network of government relationships, strategic partnerships, and commercial engagements throughout the continent in support of M2i Global's critical minerals strategy. The parties will work together to identify opportunities aligned with M2i Global's strategic priorities while creating a structured framework for evaluating and advancing future projects.

"We believe this proposed collaboration represents an opportunity to expand M2i Global's access to strategic critical minerals opportunities through EIG's growing network of government relationships across Africa," said Alberto Rosende, CEO of M2i Global. "Our objective is to identify opportunities that align with our strategic priorities while supporting responsible resource development and long-term supply chain resilience."

Over the past several months, EIG has significantly expanded its presence across Africa, establishing relationships with governments, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders in Mozambique, Nigeria, Botswana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, while actively developing new opportunities in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Togo, Cameroon and additional jurisdictions.

Anthony Moore, Chairman of Evrensel Impact Group, added, "Our growing presence across Africa has demonstrated that governments are looking for experienced, long-term partners with clear strategic objectives. By aligning our engagement efforts with M2i Global's priorities, we believe we can create a structured pipeline of opportunities that may deliver value for governments, local stakeholders, and both organizations."

Throughout these engagements, EIG has identified a consistent priority among governments seeking experienced international partners capable of delivering long-term investment, responsible resource development and commercially viable critical minerals projects.

The collaboration is non-binding and establishes a framework for the parties to explore mutually beneficial opportunities. Any future commercial transactions or project-specific agreements will be subject to further evaluation, negotiation, definitive documentation and customary approvals.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc. integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Repository, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

About Evrensel Impact Group: EIG is an international advisory and project development organization focused on building strategic partnerships with governments across emerging markets. The company works across critical minerals, infrastructure, water, energy and agriculture, supporting governments through investment facilitation, strategic advisory services and AI-enabled planning technologies designed to accelerate sustainable economic development.

DISCLAIMER: Apart from the tenant use agreement with the Army, M2i's Critical Mineral Repository is not otherwise affiliated with the United States Government.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. M2i Global undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende - drosende@m2i.global

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2i.global