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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
89 Leser
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First Pacific Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, demonstrating continued growth in loans and deposits that support the local communities we serve.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets ended the second quarter of 2026 at $515 million, an increase of $25 million since December 31, 2025, and a $37 million increase from June 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits ended the second quarter of 2026 at $420 million, up $14 million since year end 2025 and a $42 million increase from second quarter 2025.
  • Total loans ended the second quarter of 2026 at $353 million, up $33 million from year end 2025 and a $41 million increase from second quarter 2025.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the second quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.24% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.61%.
  • As of June 30, 2026, liquidity resources included cash and cash equivalents of $52 million and unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities of $164 million

For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $503 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand in Q2 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $28 thousand, down from $454 thousand in Q2 2025. During Q2 2026, the bank recorded a $470 thousand provision for credit losses primarily associated with loan growth as well as management's decision to charge off $371 thousand of a Truck Loan portfolio, which has been winding down since CalCAP was discontinued in 2023. The remaining Truck Loan portfolio was less than $4M at June 30, 2026.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2026, and minimal loan losses. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of First Pacific Bank's long-term strategy and the resilience of our relationship-driven business model," said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. "We generated meaningful loan and deposit growth while preserving the strong credit quality, capital, and liquidity that define our balance sheet. While quarterly earnings reflected a prudent provision to support loan growth and the ongoing wind-down of our legacy truck loan portfolio, these deliberate actions reinforce the strength of our risk management practices and position the Bank for continued success. We remain focused on executing our strategy, strengthening our balance sheet, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

"The momentum we've built continues to be reflected in another quarter of strong loan and deposit growth, disciplined balance sheet management, and exceptional credit quality," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus remains on serving clients through relationship banking, investing in talented bankers, and expanding our presence in attractive Southern California markets where we see long-term opportunity. As we look ahead, we are well positioned to grow responsibly while continuing to enhance the products, services, and personalized experience that set First Pacific Bank apart."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Jim Burgess
858.461.7302
jburgess@firstpacbank.com
Media Relations Contact
Amanda Conover
858.461.7308
aconover@firstpacbank.com

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2026Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks- 7,465,348 - 7,145,738 - 13,335,659 - 4,361,215 - 8,336,307
Fed funds sold 44,080,000 40,765,000 43,805,000 47,580,000 43,670,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 51,545,348 47,910,738 57,140,659 51,941,215 52,006,307
Debt securities (AFS) 1,530,233 1,600,663 1,692,800 1,756,875 1,791,113
Debt securities (HTM) 94,057,989 95,162,219 96,088,528 96,991,887 98,052,199
Total debt securities 95,588,222 96,762,882 97,781,328 98,748,762 99,843,312
Construction & land development 31,729,264 28,526,915 29,510,901 27,728,045 26,181,088
1-4 Family residential 86,647,515 78,681,754 73,481,444 71,298,162 68,065,742
Multifamily residential 36,208,516 35,741,832 31,117,740 30,456,673 30,570,654
Other commercial real estate 124,427,953 119,250,067 115,196,071 116,977,598 120,672,305
Commercial & industrial 68,258,860 63,922,914 66,023,866 68,930,751 62,021,304
Consumer & Other 5,614,397 4,902,852 4,538,637 4,555,112 4,378,029
Total loans 352,886,505 331,026,334 319,868,659 319,946,341 311,889,122
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,228,938- (3,099,953- (3,122,503- (3,141,203- (3,179,637-
Total loans, net 349,657,567 327,926,381 316,746,156 316,805,138 308,709,485
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 2,819,645 3,015,551 3,171,482 3,277,724 2,918,754
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,172,559 1,184,253 1,195,948 1,200,762 1,202,582
Bank owned life insurance 5,473,563 5,441,454 5,410,102 5,378,503 5,347,738
Accrued interest and other assets 8,476,931 8,071,091 8,170,560 8,585,760 7,650,569
Total Assets- 514,733,835 - 490,312,350 - 489,616,235 - 485,937,864 - 477,678,747
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand- 145,337,752 - 148,975,933 - 160,085,795 - 134,783,120 - 138,110,569
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 25,333,189 26,391,254 34,875,562 26,611,844 24,968,600
Money market and savings 208,473,503 188,243,994 174,359,420 186,610,551 178,569,935
Time deposits 40,814,658 46,027,527 36,675,567 41,519,108 35,936,500
Total deposits 419,959,102 409,638,708 405,996,344 389,524,623 377,585,604
Borrowings 47,221,062 33,269,423 36,286,906 50,000,000 55,000,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,800,394 4,867,802 5,376,494 5,211,202 4,705,376
Total liabilities 471,980,558 447,775,933 447,659,744 444,735,825 437,290,980
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock and APIC 38,154,923 37,988,844 37,871,816 37,701,986 37,552,889
Retained earnings 5,142,824 5,114,724 4,662,166 4,104,143 3,497,084
Accum other comprehensive income (544,470- (567,151- (577,491- (604,090- (662,206-
Total shareholders' equity 42,753,277 42,536,417 41,956,491 41,202,039 40,387,767
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity- 514,733,835 - 490,312,350 - 489,616,235 - 485,937,864 - 477,678,747
First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2026Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees- 5,675,916- 5,234,634- 5,380,149- 5,478,759- 5,056,534
Debt securities 456,167 461,373 464,580 456,576 464,333
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 315,882 436,775 348,027 333,642 413,487
Total interest income 6,447,965 6,132,782 6,192,756 6,268,977 5,934,354
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 1,800,915 1,741,409 1,907,127 1,766,021 1,897,025
Borrowings 354,089 214,829 218,288 393,330 127,359
Total interest expense 2,155,004 1,956,238 2,125,415 2,159,351 2,024,384
Net interest income 4,292,961 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970
Provision for credit losses 470,000 - - - -
Net interest income after provision 3,822,961 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626 3,909,970
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 144,568 128,933 221,064 114,633 87,059
Sublease income - - - - -
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - - 27,681 29,966 -
Gains on early payoff of debt - - - - -
Total noninterest income 144,568 128,933 248,745 144,599 87,059
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 2,553,187 2,322,729 2,120,441 2,114,900 2,227,827
Occupancy and equipment 286,315 279,474 238,252 279,715 277,107
Other expense 1,095,007 1,068,946 1,242,133 1,006,318 857,837
Total noninterest expense 3,934,509 3,671,149 3,600,826 3,400,933 3,362,771
Income before income tax expense 33,020 634,328 715,260 853,292 634,258
Income tax expense 4,919 181,771 157,238 246,232 180,677
Net Income- 28,101- 452,557- 558,022- 607,060- 453,581
Earnings per share basic (QTR)- 0.01- 0.10- 0.13- 0.14- 0.10
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,385,156 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529
First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2026Jun 30, 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees- 10,910,550- 9,844,641
Investment securities 917,540 926,805
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 752,657 753,351
Total interest income 12,580,747 11,524,797
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 3,542,324 3,709,784
Borrowings 568,918 347,191
Total interest expense 4,111,242 4,056,975
Net interest income 8,469,505 7,467,822
Provision for credit losses 470,000 -
Net interest income after provision 7,999,505 7,467,822
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 273,501 209,669
Sublease income - 45,222
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - -
Gains on early payoff of debt - -
Total noninterest income 273,501 254,891
NON INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 4,875,916 4,347,129
Occupancy and equipment 565,789 536,587
Other expense 2,163,953 1,655,098
Total noninterest expense 7,605,658 6,538,814
Income before income tax expense 667,348 1,183,899
Income tax expense 186,690 337,692
Net Income- 480,658- 846,207
Earnings per share basic (YTD)- 0.11- 0.20
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,384,309 4,334,637
First PacificBancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($$ in thousands except per share data) 2nd Qtr1st Qtr4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income- 4,293 4,177 4,067 4,110 3,910
Provision for loan losses- 470 0 0 0 0
Noninterest income- 145 129 249 145 87
Noninterest expense- 3,935 3,671 3,601 3,401 3,363
Income tax expense- 5 182 157 246 181
Net income- 28 453 558 607 454
Earnings per share basic- 0.01 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.10
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,385,156 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356 4,335,529
Ending shares outstanding 4,385,305 4,384,716 4,346,810 4,344,241 4,335,678
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.02- 0.39- 0.48- 0.52- 0.41-
Return on average common equity 0.26- 4.35- 5.33- 5.92- 4.55-
Yield on loans 6.62- 6.66- 6.74- 6.88- 6.85-
Yield on earning assets 5.48- 5.50- 5.50- 5.61- 5.53-
Cost of deposits 1.77- 1.75- 1.91- 1.85- 1.95-
Cost of funding 1.96- 1.88- 2.02- 2.07- 2.02-
Net interest margin 3.65- 3.74- 3.61- 3.68- 3.65-
Efficiency ratio 88.7- 85.3- 83.4- 79.9- 84.1-
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.10- 8.45- 8.35- 8.25- 8.22-
Book value (BV) per common share- 9.75 9.70 9.65 9.48 9.32
Tangible BV per common share- 9.48 9.43 9.38 9.21 9.04
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)- 371 23 0 0 0
Allowance for credit losses (loans)- 3,229 3,100 3,123 3,141 3,180
Allowance to total loans 0.92- 0.94- 0.98- 0.98- 1.02-
Nonperforming loans- 1,087 1,541 1,200 858 1,015
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans- 352,887 331,026 319,869 319,946 311,889
Total assets- 514,734 490,312 489,616 485,938 477,679
Deposits- 419,959 409,639 405,996 389,525 377,586
Loans to deposits 84.0- 80.8- 78.8- 82.1- 82.6-
Shareholders' equity- 42,753 42,536 41,956 41,202 40,388
Full-time equivalent employees 57 49 48 46 47
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)
Total loans- 343,841 318,801 316,836 315,976 295,970
Earning assets- 471,712 452,508 446,590 443,150 430,237
Total assets- 488,199 469,493 464,251 459,678 445,557
Deposits- 407,196 403,573 396,716 378,916 389,840
Shareholders' equity- 42,742 42,178 41,498 40,681 39,963

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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